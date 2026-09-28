Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way

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Wedding guests are usually people closest to the newlyweds. Sometimes, though, those people are the ones who ruin the special day. Sometimes it’s unhinged MILs, other times it’s unruly bridesmaids or groomsmen. In this case, it was a couple of friends who decided to ruin a lesbian couple’s wedding day.

Their reason? Apparently, gay people don’t deserve to get married. In an act of truly unhinged bigotry, the so-called friends stole the couple’s dresses and cut them up. What the homophobes probably didn’t expect was for the couple to demand $5,000 back or be taken to court if they don’t. Afterward, the brides asked the internet whether their demand was over the top.

A lesbian couple had planned the wedding of their dreams

Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way

Barbora Polednová / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way

But two of their bigoted friends showed their true colors and tried to stop the wedding by ruining their wedding dresses

Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way
Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way
Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way
Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way

Jason Lo. / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way
Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way
Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way
Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way
Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way
Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way
Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way

A. C. / Unsplash

Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way
Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way
Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way

azazie.com

Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way
Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way

azazie.com

Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way
Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way
Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way
Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way

Revolutionary_Age142

“We bought our dresses again and had a photoshoot with those dresses,” the OP added, as support poured out in the comments

Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way
Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way
Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way
Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way
Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way
Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way
Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way
Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way
Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way
Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way
Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way
Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way
Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way
Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way
Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way
Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way
Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way
Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way
Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way
Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way
Friend Reveals He’s A Homophobe Right Before Couple’s Wedding In An Unhinged Hurtful Way

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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