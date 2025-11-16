Parents Kick Out Their “Nerdy” Son, Thinking It’s His Sister Who Pays Their Bills, Ask Him To Come Back After She Confesses

Some people are blessed to have caring families they adore spending time with; drama-free gatherings, a free 24/7 support line that’ll make all of your problems disappear in just an instant – you name it.
No doubt, it’s a nice feeling knowing that your loved ones are decent human beings who practice a safe environment for their kids – however, that’s frankly not the case for everyone.
Admitting that you’ve been born into a toxic family is not always easy, especially if the unhealthy behavior has been going on since childhood. If that’s the case, chances are that your mind has been conditioned to recognize such “affection” as love, and in an ideal situation, once you’d reached a mature age, you’d part ways.
But again, many folks don’t have the luxury of cutting ties with their families – yet it’s always in your best interest to remember that you can choose who gets to be in your life and who doesn’t.
More info: Reddit
Just because someone is family, it doesn’t mean that they should be in your life
Image source: saebaryo (not the actual photo)
“My friend’s cousin complied with his ‘cool’ family’s demands” – this online user took to one of Reddit’s well-known communities to share a tale about his buddy’s cousin’s malicious compliance against his family. The post has managed to receive 16.5K upvotes and 558 comments discussing the story.
A guy who’s responsible for his parents’ house bills maliciously complies with their wish and moves out; later gets a call from his sister asking why nothing was paid
Image source: plogan56
The man began his story by pointing out that it happened approximately 4 years ago. It’s about his college friend’s cousin who screwed over his family by complying with their request and moving out of the home when they asked him to.
The man’s sister convinces their parents to kick him out because he’s a “shut-in loser” and takes all the credit for paying the bills, even though he’s the one who’s been covering them all this time
Image source: plogan56
The guy is 28 years old and still lives with his parents – however, he’s the one who’s responsible for the bills, and it’s a two-story house, meaning that the expenses are pretty high.
His sister, on the other hand, left home a while ago and got married to a man who makes decent money. But here’s the problem, she took all the credit for paying the bills and eventually convinced the parents to kick her sibling out, because the guy is a “shut-in loser.”
The parents are also interesting characters; the author says that they’re like those stereotypical teenagers you see in clichéd movies, who look down on nerds and think that those who study hard are uncool.
The parents always favored their daughter because she was “pretty” and “popular”
Two months after his move, his sister reaches out and asks him why the bills weren’t paid, as their electricity and water had been shut off
Image source: plogan56
They kept the same mindset even after maturing and having kids and favored their daughter because she was pretty and popular. Apparently, the guy didn’t really care because he had his friends and was on better terms with his other relatives.
Time goes by, and they all confront him and blast him for staying in his room all the time, saying that his sister and her family need the space. The man was granted a limited amount of time to leave, so he nodded and moved three cities away to be closer to his relatives.
Two months later, the fun begins. His sister reaches out to him asking why the bills weren’t paid, as their lights and water had been shut off. The 28-year-old argued that since she was “allegedly” paying them before, she should’ve already sorted out the issue.
He then gets a call from his parents telling him that his sister has confessed and that he can come back, as long as he keeps paying the bills
Image source: plogan56
Image source: Images Money (not the actual photo)
A week goes by and he gets another call, this time from his parents. They explain that his sister confessed to everything and tell the man he can come back and have his room back, as long as he keeps paying the bills.
Naturally, he refused and said that he was enjoying living by himself and was now able to focus on his work more without having to endure their nasty remarks. Afterwards, he blocked their numbers, and he hasn’t heard from them since.
Fellow Reddit users shared their thoughts on this rather peculiar situation
