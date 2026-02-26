GF Buy’s Fridge Lockbox To Protect Snacks From Greedy BF, He Escalates To Violence Immediately

In one of the reviews of the recent movie “The Housemaid” starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, I read that the plot was supposedly far-fetched and implausible – a mere pastiche of classic ’80s romance thrillers. And that in real life, supposedly, nothing like that ever happens.
I don’t know about you, but I rather liked the film, but that’s not the point. In real life, as many of us have learned time and again, things are sometimes much harsher, stranger, and, well, scarier. So today’s story, from the user u/throwraiwantmysnacks, is precisely about such a case.
More info: Reddit
Sometimes when you break up with someone, you actually dodge a bullet, in fact, so this story is another proof of this
Image credits: Hanna Lazar / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
The author of the post had been together with her boyfriend for 5 years, and her only problem was actually him stealing her snacks
Image credits: The_Steining / Reddit
The guy worked out daily, so he ate a lot to keep up his caloric intake – and the woman couldn’t wean him off stealing her food
Image credits: Ambreen / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The woman ended up buying a fridge lockbox for her snacks, and this caused the man’s immediate tantrum
Image credits: andranik.h90 / Freepik (not the actual photo)
In the heat of the moment, the man even smashed the author’s $2.5K-worth MacBook, and she called the cops to get out
Image credits: throwraiwantmysnacks
The man then sent her tons of texts, both offensive and passionate, but she firmly decided to end this toxic relationship
So, the Original poster (OP) says that she and her boyfriend, both in their mid-20s, had been together for about five years, and lived together for three of those years. Literally everything about their relationship suited our heroine – her boyfriend had always been a nice and wonderful guy. He works out every day, and the only disagreements the couple had during this time usually concerned snacks.
The problem is that, according to the author, they usually split the snacks they bought, but the boyfriend, who had an enviable appetite, often ate her share. The author would get upset, reproach him, he would apologize, promise not to do it again… and a couple of days later, the same thing would happen again. And then, one day, the author just bought a fridge lockbox for her snacks.
The boyfriend’s reaction was simply shocking. He threw a massive fit, accusing her of pettiness and controlling behavior, and then just left the house. From then on, he had been giving her the silent treatment. And when, a couple of days later, the woman tried to have a frank talk with him, explaining that his unpleasant habit was the true cause, the guy lost his temper and went completely berserk.
In the heat of the moment, the man threw the author’s new MacBook against the wall, becoming so enraged that she had to call her parents, who called the police. After that, the OP, of course, moved out, and the man first bombarded her with a barrage of offensive texts.
Then, when those failed, he began writing about how much he loved her and was about to propose. But the OP had already made up her mind – their relationship was over.
Image credits: grustock / Freepik (not the actual photo)
It’s quite possible that the key point in our heroine’s story was the mention of her ex’s regular workouts – it’s entirely possible that he was using some steroids to quickly gain muscle mass. The phenomenon of so-called “steroid rage” has been known for decades – under the influence of these meds, some athletes become prone to outbursts of uncontrollable irritability and rage.
The author of this article, published on WebMD, examines the infamous case of prominent pro wrestler Chris Benoit (in his case, investigators are known to have considered regular testosterone use as well), notes that roid rage can sometimes develop in people with a certain predisposition.
Another reason to suspect that roid rage was also present here: in these cases, the immediate aggressive reaction is a completely disproportionate response to the slightest triggers, and bouts of rage alternate with euphoria and paranoia. In any case, the OP said that she wrote about this incident to her ex-boyfriend’s mother, asking her to take care of her son.
People in the comments also suspected that steroids were involved, and frankly noted that the original poster definitely dodged a bullet here. Simply because after the laptop, the next victim of the man’s aggression could very well have been herself… Well, let’s wish the OP a happy mental recovery, and in the meantime, dear readers, please leave your opinions on this case in the comments below.
Most commenters sided with the woman, praising her for leaving this guy in time, in order not to become the next victim of his aggression
Follow Us