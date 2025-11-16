104 Friday Quotes To Set The Right Mood For Your Weekend

TGIF and Monday are still a couple of glorious sleep-aways. The work is done, the mind is clear (hopefully), and now it’s time to reward yourself for being a dutiful citizen the whole week long. And it really doesn’t matter what’s your poison for the night – turning in at 20:00 sharp, binge-watching anime series till noon the next day, or having a glass or two of a cold bevvie – all that matters is that it is your time and nobody else’s. Speaking of poison, ours is checking out Friday quotes instead of working, and you might like it, too. But, however, it might be, you need a good day’s start to finish it off even better!
So, Friday quotes. In this list, you’ll find a bit more than a couple of fun quotes listing the redeeming qualities of the fifth day of the week; some are also a bit cheeky, encouraging you to do something you wouldn’t normally do. Because life isn’t always precisely funny, some quotes are there to unwind you rather than hype you up.
All in all, it’s a well-rounded selection of wise and hilarious words that should be able to cater to anyone’s needs and understanding of what a Friday essentially is. And you know what’s even better? These smart quotes come from famous people – from comedians to even politicians – and they all have something to share on this celebratory occasion called Friday. And to add to the fun, Friday memes perfectly complement these quotes, capturing the humor and relief that Friday brings.
Now, get a bit of your freak on (save some for the evening) and check out these funny Friday quotes that we’ve prepared for you! If there’s one that catches your eye – don’t be shy to vote, as we always care about your opinion. After that, share this Friday quotes article with your friends, who might just need a bit of inspiration for the upcoming shenanigans of the night.
#1
“Friday the 13th is still better than Monday the whatever.”
#2
“Friday is like a superhero that always arrives just in time to stop me from savagely beating one of my coworkers with a keyboard.” — Rico
#3
“Friday is my second favorite F word. Food is my first.”
#4
“It’s Friday night. Time to be a hero and rescue some wine trapped in a bottle.”
#5
“Life is like Friday on a soap opera. It gives you the illusion that everything is going to wrap up, and then the same old s**t starts up on Monday.” — Stephen King
#6
“If my boss knew how unproductive I am on Fridays, he wouldn’t want me here either.” — James Johnson
#7
“Work starts on Monday. Life begins on Friday.”
#8
“I love Fridays like Kanye loves Kanye.”
#9
“I don’t care if Monday’s blue, Tuesday’s gray and Wednesday too. Thursday I don’t care about you. It’s Friday I’m in love.” — The Cure
#10
“You know you’re doing what you love when Sunday nights feel the same as Friday nights.” — Donny Deutsch
#11
“I know each day is a gift, but where’s the receipt for Mondays? I want to exchange it for another Friday.”
#12
“People wait all week for Friday, all year for summer, all life for happiness.” – Raimonda B
#13
“I haven’t been so excited about Friday since last Friday.”
#14
“Life must be terrible for working people, considering they spend every Friday night celebrating a two-day break from it.” — Robert Black
#15
“It’s Friday! Time to go make stories for Monday.”
#16
“Not for nothing is their motto TGIF – ‘Thank God It’s Friday.’ They live for the weekends, when they can go do what they really want to do.” — Richard Nelson Bolles
#17
“If you see me on Friday, you’ll see different material on Saturday night.” — Kathy Griffin
#18
“Thursday doesn’t even count as a day, it’s just the thing that’s blocking Friday.”
#19
“Hi Friday, I’ve been looking for you since Monday.”
#20
“I don’t work on Fridays. I make appearances.”
#21
“If every day at work feels like a Friday, then you are doing what you were meant to do.” — Alan W. Kennedy
#22
“May today be the Fridayest Friday that ever Friday.”
#23
You know what rhythms with Friday?
Wine.
#24
“For people who don’t like what they do, Friday is the best day.
For those who love what they do, Monday is the best day.
For people who have found their passion, each day is the best.” — Hrishikesh Kamat
#25
“Friday called. She’s on her way and she’s bringing the wine.”
#26
“Dear Friday, I’m so glad we are back together. I’m sorry you had to see me with Mon-Thurs but I swear I was thinking of you the whole time.”
#27
“It’s 4:58 on Friday afternoon. Do you know where your margarita is?” — Amy Neftzger
#28
“Man was made at the end of the week’s work when God was tired.” – Mark Twain
#29
“Fridays are the hardest in some ways: you’re so close to freedom.” — Lauren Oliver
#30
“Music always sounds better on Friday.” — Lou Brutus
#31
“Friday is about hanging out with friends, having fun.” — Rebecca Black
#32
“Put your pencils down and close your books. No more teachers, no more school, you are free! Go lay down in the sun or watch a movie. It’s Friday, You deserve a break.”
#33
“It’s always difficult to keep Fridays confined within themselves… they tend to spill over…” — Parag Tipnis
#34
“Why is Monday so far away from Friday but Friday is so close to Monday?”
#35
“There’s just one legitimate synonym for Friday: Boom Shakalaka.”
#36
“Friday is like a green light; you speed up until after work and start to slow down once the light turns yellow.”
#37
“Black Friday sale: Work ethics 100% off.”
#38
“Can we take a lunch break on Friday and come back the next Friday?”
#39
“On Friday, I prefer my expresso in a martini.”
#40
“I added some Friday to your coffee. You’re welcome.”
#41
“Oh, hello Friday. Where the heck were you on Wednesday when I really needed you?”
#42
“I believe that it is a mandatory Law of the Universe that on Fridays, you have to do something a little fun.” — Hanna Rhoades
#43
“If you must have the motivation, think of your paycheck on Friday.” — Noel Coward
#44
“Although I understand that all days are equal with 24 hours each, most of us agree that Friday is the longest day of the week and Sunday the shortest.” — D.S. Mixell
#45
“Oh! It’s Friday again. Share the love that was missing during the week. In a worthy moment of peace and bliss.” — S. O’Sade
#46
“Friday afternoon feels like heaven…” — El Fuego
#47
“Weekends welcome warriors for social fun that starts on Friday.” — David Chiles
#48
“When you start to do the things that you truly love, it wouldn’t matter whether it is Monday or Friday; you would be so excited to wake up each morning to work on your passions.” – Edmond Mbiakading
#49
“Mondays are a good day to make statements, not Friday.” — Ernie Els
#50
“Make each day of the week like Friday and your life will take on new enthusiasm.” – Byron Pulsifer
#51
“When you leave work on Friday, leave work. Don’t let technology follow you throughout your weekend (answering text messages and emails) take a break you will be more refreshed to begin the workweek if you have had a break.” — Catherine Pulsifer
#52
“Alexa, skip to Friday.”
#53
“TGIF. Thank God I’m Female. Thank God I’m Fabulous. Thank God I’m Funny. And yes, Thank God It’s Friday.”
#54
“On Friday, I like to high five myself for getting through another week on little more than caffeine, will power, and inappropriate humor.” — Nanea Hoffman
#55
“Youth is like a long weekend on Friday night. Middle age is like a long weekend on Monday afternoon.” — Richard Nelson Bolles
#56
“Happy Friday you beautiful human.” — J. York
#57
“Friday sees more smiles than any other day of the workweek!” – Kate Summers
#58
“Friday. The golden child of the weekdays. The superhero of the workweek. The welcome wagon to the weekend.”
#59
“On a Friday night, I like to go out because my friends, who have been working normal hours, just want to let go after a stressful week at work.” — Douglas Booth
#60
“It’s time to embrace the crazy beautiful mess that you are because it’s almost the weekend.”
#61
“Employers are at their happiest on Mondays. Employees are at their happiest on Fridays.” — Mokokoma Mokhonoana
#62
“Savour the moment this Friday. Don’t live your Friday wishing it was Saturday. Happy Friday to You!”
#63
“For most Americans, Friday afternoons are filled with positive anticipation of the weekend. In Washington, it’s where government officials dump stories they want to bury.” — John Sununu
#64
“Make a Friday a day to celebrate work well done that you can be proud of knowing that you just didn’t put in time to the next paycheck.” — Byron Pulsifer
#65
“Don’t wait all week for Friday so you can enjoy life. Find a job you love so you can enjoy every day of the week.” — Catherine Pulsifer
#66
“How do you know it’s Friday?
Look at everyone around you counting down.”
#67
“Friday, I am ready for all of the adventures that the weekend.”
#68
“Don’t be pushed by your problems. Be led by your dreams.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
#69
“Who cares about Thursday’s happy hour when Friday is upon us?”
#70
“Wishes for a Happy Friday, and a happy day for every day of the week.” —Catherine Pulsifer
#71
“Friday can be a hard day especially if you have not followed through on your commitments.” — Byron Pulsifer
#72
“Coffee in hand, sparkle in my eye, smile on my face yep, it’s Friday.”
#73
“Where does the energy go during a week? It is accumulated and then is spent on Friday.”
#74
“I am instantly 70% nicer after 3 pm on Friday.”
#75
“It’s Friday. Any plan of being a productive member of society is officially thrown out the window.”
#76
“10:00 am on Friday… all you can think about is beer.”
#77
“Any decent man would know better than scheduling meetings for Friday afternoon.”
#78
“Friday is sponsored by the anticipation of the weekend.”
#79
“Wake me up when Thursday ends.”
#80
“Friday is the longest day of the week and Sunday the shortest!” — D.S. Mixell
#81
“It’s Friday and I’m thirsty.”
#82
“After such a long week, Friday never felt so fine!”
#83
“Leaving work on Friday. Amazing little feeling.”
#84
“If Friday had a face I would kiss it.”
#85
“I am always happy to meet my friend, and my friend is my weekend.” — Debasish Mridha
#86
“Hands up if you’re ready to do something you’ll regret this weekend. Go forth! You have my blessing.” — Florence Welch
#87
“If you’ve got some news that you don’t want to get noticed, put it out Friday afternoon.” — David Gergen
#88
“Friday is a day to finish your goals for the week. It is a day to celebrate that which you set out to accomplish at the beginning of the week. Well done.” — Byron Pulsifer
#89
“Making food is a wonderful way to spend a Friday night.” — Chrissy Teigen
#90
“The best career choice is can make is one in which you hate to see Friday come because you love your work.” — Catherine Pulsifer
#91
“I have never in my life found myself in a situation where I’ve stopped work and said, ‘Thank God it’s Friday.’ But weekends are special even if your schedule is all over the place. Something tells you the weekend has arrived and you can indulge yourself a bit.” – Helen Mirren
#92
“It’s Friday morning mankind! Good vibe, don’t frown and let the monster see you smile!” — Napz Cherub Pellazo
#93
“This Friday, finish your work and be done. Look forward to the weekend and have some fun!” — Kate Summers
#94
“It’s finally Friday, I’m free again. I got my motor running for a wild weekend.” — George Jones
#95
“I’ve taught fifth-year Christmas leavers last thing on a Friday afternoon. Basically, if you can face that you can face anything.” — Johann Lamont
#96
“I challenge you to let every day be a Friday. Give yourself permission to be happy every day.” — Joel Osteen
#97
“I look forward to Fridays because I know I have spent the week offering encouragement, solace, assistance and good-will to everyone I have met through my journey.” — Byron Pulsifer
#98
“That which has been promised comes to those who look forward to Friday. These are the achievements made possible through perseverance and focus.” — Byron Pulsifer
#99
“Life is beautiful especially on Friday!”
#100
“‘But it’s Friday’ is a valid excuse for almost anything today.”
#101
“You deserve a round of applause cause you make it to Friday alive.”
#102
“On Monday morning, I look forward fearlessly to Friday’s eve.” — Ellen Wittlinger
#103
“Every Friday, I feel like I deserve a new addition to my closet for all my hard work during the week.”
#104
“It’s Friday. Be fierce.”
Follow Us