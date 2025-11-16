50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

by

The Starks are always right, eventually—winter is coming, and would you look at that, it’s already here in our yards. And it doesn’t feel like leaving. There’s a blizzard raging outside our windows, we’ve got our favorite ugly sweaters on, and we’d gladly exchange our radiators for roaring fireplaces.

Our team here at Bored Panda wanted to share our love for snow and ice wonderlands, so we’ve compiled this list of the most beautiful, jaw-dropping, and outright inspiring winter photos. Mother Nature is far more powerful than we give her credit for.

Don’t forget to put on your gloves, hats, and scarves, dear Pandas, the photos are so powerful, you can almost feel the cold through your screens. We’ve also packed you some hot tea in a thermos because the weather outside is truly frightful. So go on, scroll down and have some fun in the snow. Remember to upvote your fave photos and tell us all about the coldest winter you’ve ever experienced in the comments.

Also, read on for Bored Panda’s interview with photographer Dominic Sberna who told us about working in the cold and staying warm if you’re out in the snow for hours and hours at a time.

#1 Freeze. Defrost. Refreeze. Thaw. Freeze Creates An Ice Hummingbird

Image source: little_totoro

#2 Due To The Low Temperature, Lake Michigan Shattered Into Countless Pieces Of Ice

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: bissell2300

#3 Frost Pattern On A Car This Morning

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: CalTech0003

#4 Freezing Temperatures Create The Perfect Environment For Free-Falling Water To Form A Massive “Ice Crater” At The Bottom Of The Falls

Helmcken Falls, British Columbia, Canada.

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: mounntaingoat

#5 The Way My Windscreen Froze

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: Liamers

#6 Cat Standing In Barn Underneath Curved Icicles

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

#7 Endless Snow-Covered Forest In Finland

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: mrvxv

#8 How The Water Froze On My Window

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: Mangopod

#9 The Way This Ice Froze

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: Burtonium

#10 Forget About The Arctic Cold And Surf The Lake They Said. It’ll Be Fun They Said

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: YonomellamoJavier

#11 Driving Through Freezing Rain Turned My Wheels Into Something From Mad Max

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: w1122334455

#12 When Wind Meets Freezing Rain

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: shaniho

#13 This Is Canada. Saw This While Skiing. It Was A Little Cold

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: fpshadow26

#14 This Christmas Bush Under A Smooth Blanket Of Snow

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: Jah_213

#15 Came Out Of Work To This Interesting Ice Formation On My Car

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: IFaffy

#16 Ice Coming Out Of This Hole In A Hand Railing

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: Wanderlustcanadian

#17 This Tree Collapsed In A Very Strange Way From The Weight Of The Snow

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: pluey200

#18 Snow Covered Net Roof Of The Aviary In The Zoo

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: Littlemeggie

#19 What Happens When The Water Is Not Turned Off In A Non Winterized House. 5ft Frozen Solid

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: dguisltl

#20 This Just In: Newfoundland Changes Name To “Newlostland” Following Winter Apocalypse

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: DefinitleyNot203Eels

#21 It’s Been So Cold, I Snapped My Welcome Mat

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: garthanthimum

#22 Cars After Freezing Rain In Vladivostok, Russia

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: vesti_news

#23 The Way The Drizzle Froze To The Chicken Wire

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: Serpent86

#24 Dutch Firefighter After Dousing A Fire In Freezing Conditions

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: japie06

#25 The Way The Mud Froze On My Truck Looks Like A Painting Of The Forrest

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: The-devils-usb

#26 This Floating Ice Shelf After The Water Level Drops

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: MonsterJuiced

#27 Stoplights In Lake Tahoe Filled With Snow Due To A Design Of Not Having The Bottom Cut Out To Prevent Snow Accumulation

It’s a world-class ski area, snow should be a key factor in all design decisions.

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: Worst_Username_Evar

#28 River Levels Fall, Lapping Ripples Kiss Ice Cold, Missouri Driftwood

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: brownduck84

#29 My Dad Throwing Boiling Water In The Air On A Very Cold Day

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: up_a_random_tree

#30 Frozen Flower I Found In Austin During The Texas Winter Storm

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: Syllabub-Temporary

#31 Anthropomorphic Icicle Hanging From My Eave This Morning

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: Fritzout

#32 When The Road Wants To Kill You

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: Marko_90

#33 In Winter, People At My University Take Children’s Clothing Items, Dip Them In Water And Hold Them In Place Until They Freeze Like This All Over Campus

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: dashingtoast

#34 The Pattern The Ice Left On My Grill

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: RSL1234567

#35 Mighty Crown Of Ice Formed In My Bucket Of Rainwater

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: Niikuro

#36 This Spiky Ice That Formed On A Fence By My House

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: Nvermind08

#37 Freezing Fog (Hoar Frost) On Top Of A Wind Turbine

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: Docta-Toboggan

#38 So Cold The Grill Froze To The Ground

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: nvthis3

#39 It Warmed To 26 F And The Pajamas Are Melting Matrix-Style

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: TheTonz

#40 Freezing Fog Frost On These Pine Needles This Morning

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: kswan00

#41 It Is Crazy Cold In Sweden, Småland Now. On My Way To Our “Summer” Cabin

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: Barely-Dazed

#42 Water Froze In My Fire-Pit Cover And Made This Wreath

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: ohmygoditsdip

#43 How The Water Froze On The Lake By My House

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: BigDaddyDench

#44 Spaghetti Tundra

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: Diagonalizer

#45 So Y’all Like Pics Of Poorly Insulated Houses, Eh?

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: dinogest

#46 Beautiful But Weirdly Creepy Icicles Grew On My House This Winter

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: Icthus888

#47 Draining Water Froze Around A Chain Creating A Cool Icicle

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: andeedangerously

#48 Guy Parks On The Stripes Thinking He Can Avoid The Freezing Rain Only To Be Under A Leaky Pipe

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: tnick771

#49 This Is What Finnish Winter Looks Like When It Wants To Hurt People

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: rontti313

#50 Literally The Bus I Was In (-67 Degrees Freedom Units)

50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

Image source: ElectronPie171

