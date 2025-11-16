50 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like

The Starks are always right, eventually—winter is coming, and would you look at that, it’s already here in our yards. And it doesn’t feel like leaving. There’s a blizzard raging outside our windows, we’ve got our favorite ugly sweaters on, and we’d gladly exchange our radiators for roaring fireplaces.
Our team here at Bored Panda wanted to share our love for snow and ice wonderlands, so we’ve compiled this list of the most beautiful, jaw-dropping, and outright inspiring winter photos. Mother Nature is far more powerful than we give her credit for.
Don’t forget to put on your gloves, hats, and scarves, dear Pandas, the photos are so powerful, you can almost feel the cold through your screens. We’ve also packed you some hot tea in a thermos because the weather outside is truly frightful. So go on, scroll down and have some fun in the snow. Remember to upvote your fave photos and tell us all about the coldest winter you’ve ever experienced in the comments.
Also, read on for Bored Panda’s interview with photographer Dominic Sberna who told us about working in the cold and staying warm if you’re out in the snow for hours and hours at a time.
#1 Freeze. Defrost. Refreeze. Thaw. Freeze Creates An Ice Hummingbird
Image source: little_totoro
#2 Due To The Low Temperature, Lake Michigan Shattered Into Countless Pieces Of Ice
Image source: bissell2300
#3 Frost Pattern On A Car This Morning
Image source: CalTech0003
#4 Freezing Temperatures Create The Perfect Environment For Free-Falling Water To Form A Massive “Ice Crater” At The Bottom Of The Falls
Helmcken Falls, British Columbia, Canada.
Image source: mounntaingoat
#5 The Way My Windscreen Froze
Image source: Liamers
#6 Cat Standing In Barn Underneath Curved Icicles
#7 Endless Snow-Covered Forest In Finland
Image source: mrvxv
#8 How The Water Froze On My Window
Image source: Mangopod
#9 The Way This Ice Froze
Image source: Burtonium
#10 Forget About The Arctic Cold And Surf The Lake They Said. It’ll Be Fun They Said
Image source: YonomellamoJavier
#11 Driving Through Freezing Rain Turned My Wheels Into Something From Mad Max
Image source: w1122334455
#12 When Wind Meets Freezing Rain
Image source: shaniho
#13 This Is Canada. Saw This While Skiing. It Was A Little Cold
Image source: fpshadow26
#14 This Christmas Bush Under A Smooth Blanket Of Snow
Image source: Jah_213
#15 Came Out Of Work To This Interesting Ice Formation On My Car
Image source: IFaffy
#16 Ice Coming Out Of This Hole In A Hand Railing
Image source: Wanderlustcanadian
#17 This Tree Collapsed In A Very Strange Way From The Weight Of The Snow
Image source: pluey200
#18 Snow Covered Net Roof Of The Aviary In The Zoo
Image source: Littlemeggie
#19 What Happens When The Water Is Not Turned Off In A Non Winterized House. 5ft Frozen Solid
Image source: dguisltl
#20 This Just In: Newfoundland Changes Name To “Newlostland” Following Winter Apocalypse
Image source: DefinitleyNot203Eels
#21 It’s Been So Cold, I Snapped My Welcome Mat
Image source: garthanthimum
#22 Cars After Freezing Rain In Vladivostok, Russia
Image source: vesti_news
#23 The Way The Drizzle Froze To The Chicken Wire
Image source: Serpent86
#24 Dutch Firefighter After Dousing A Fire In Freezing Conditions
Image source: japie06
#25 The Way The Mud Froze On My Truck Looks Like A Painting Of The Forrest
Image source: The-devils-usb
#26 This Floating Ice Shelf After The Water Level Drops
Image source: MonsterJuiced
#27 Stoplights In Lake Tahoe Filled With Snow Due To A Design Of Not Having The Bottom Cut Out To Prevent Snow Accumulation
It’s a world-class ski area, snow should be a key factor in all design decisions.
Image source: Worst_Username_Evar
#28 River Levels Fall, Lapping Ripples Kiss Ice Cold, Missouri Driftwood
Image source: brownduck84
#29 My Dad Throwing Boiling Water In The Air On A Very Cold Day
Image source: up_a_random_tree
#30 Frozen Flower I Found In Austin During The Texas Winter Storm
Image source: Syllabub-Temporary
#31 Anthropomorphic Icicle Hanging From My Eave This Morning
Image source: Fritzout
#32 When The Road Wants To Kill You
Image source: Marko_90
#33 In Winter, People At My University Take Children’s Clothing Items, Dip Them In Water And Hold Them In Place Until They Freeze Like This All Over Campus
Image source: dashingtoast
#34 The Pattern The Ice Left On My Grill
Image source: RSL1234567
#35 Mighty Crown Of Ice Formed In My Bucket Of Rainwater
Image source: Niikuro
#36 This Spiky Ice That Formed On A Fence By My House
Image source: Nvermind08
#37 Freezing Fog (Hoar Frost) On Top Of A Wind Turbine
Image source: Docta-Toboggan
#38 So Cold The Grill Froze To The Ground
Image source: nvthis3
#39 It Warmed To 26 F And The Pajamas Are Melting Matrix-Style
Image source: TheTonz
#40 Freezing Fog Frost On These Pine Needles This Morning
Image source: kswan00
#41 It Is Crazy Cold In Sweden, Småland Now. On My Way To Our “Summer” Cabin
Image source: Barely-Dazed
#42 Water Froze In My Fire-Pit Cover And Made This Wreath
Image source: ohmygoditsdip
#43 How The Water Froze On The Lake By My House
Image source: BigDaddyDench
#44 Spaghetti Tundra
Image source: Diagonalizer
#45 So Y’all Like Pics Of Poorly Insulated Houses, Eh?
Image source: dinogest
#46 Beautiful But Weirdly Creepy Icicles Grew On My House This Winter
Image source: Icthus888
#47 Draining Water Froze Around A Chain Creating A Cool Icicle
Image source: andeedangerously
#48 Guy Parks On The Stripes Thinking He Can Avoid The Freezing Rain Only To Be Under A Leaky Pipe
Image source: tnick771
#49 This Is What Finnish Winter Looks Like When It Wants To Hurt People
Image source: rontti313
#50 Literally The Bus I Was In (-67 Degrees Freedom Units)
Image source: ElectronPie171
Follow Us