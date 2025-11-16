40 Of The Luckiest “Curb Finds” That People Just Stumbled Upon

On the sidewalk, mid-century end tables share space with old Chinese medicine cabinets. Down the street, antique chests patiently wait with vintage vinyls, paintings, and — oh yes — gorgeous motorcycles for new owners to come and pick them up. Because all of them are, surprisingly, free. One person’s trash is another person’s treasure, anyway, and strolling among streetside castoffs can sometimes lead to wonderful hidden gems.
Over recent years, stooping or curb mining — spotting discarded goods sitting out on the curbsides — has really taken off with scavenging enthusiasts looking for cheap and environmentally friendly ways to fill their homes with exciting treasures. And here’s where the online group called ‘Curbfinds’ comes in. A community dedicated to sharing dwellers’ best discoveries and giving bonus points to anyone if they “fix something that was broken, upcycle it, or recycle it.”
Below, we’ve wrapped up a collection of some of their best posts, and it’s hard to believe what friendly strangers leave lying on the sidewalk! So continue scrolling, hit upvote on your favorite ones, and be sure to let us know if you’ve ever scouted out a great find in the comments.
#1 I Run Down An Old Dirt Road. Trash Is Dumped There. One Day I Stopped And Found A Box Of Money
All the envelopes are different countries all over the world. Mostly date from the 1700s-1900s. The oldest is a coin from 1621. I’ve got some from countries that no longer exist. I’m still researching
Image source: arbivark
#2 Cutest Curbfind: IKEA Doll Bed For My Cat. I Think He Approves
Image source: Plastic_Restaurant38
#3 I Had Put These In R/Thriftstorehauls A Bit Ago But Didn’t Realize This Subreddit Existed. My Boss Was Getting Rid Of Some Things From His Mother’s Estate And Brought A Bunch Of Stuff In With An Up For Grabs Sign In Our Conference Room. It Was Mostly Junk, Except For These Original Dalí Etchings
Image source: Thefreshestproduce
#4 Hand-Carved Vintage Liquor Cabinet!
Image source: chauncyyy
#5 Got A Motorcycle For Free Today. Clean Title And Runs
Image source: Pm_me_ur_dealbreaker
#6 Before And After Of A Cabinet I Found In The Trash
Image source: ShanghaiLou
#7 Removed Layers Of Old Paint And Rust From This Mid-Century End Table
Image source: ceeparx7
#8 Found This Airplane Rocker Down Our Street!
I am going to take it sand it down and stain it as a present for my godsons first birthday!
Image source: brinhartman
#9 A Curbfind Dresser… With A New Bit Of Paint!
Image source: empressche
#10 Curb Find Of The Century? Kitchen Aid Professional 5 Plus Stand Mixer With Attachments, And It Works!
Image source: sfitz11
#11 I Don’t Watch Much TV, But When I Do, It Comes From The Curb. Fully Functional Sony 4k TV. Thank You Curb Gods
Image source: relativelyben
#12 I Spent The Day Making Memories With My Daughter And Her Curb Find. Was Quoted Over $1000 To Repair The Broken Side And Reupholster. For The Price Of Our Time, Some Glue, Screws, Staples, And Fabric, She Now Has Something In Her Bedroom She Absolutely Loves
Image source: PumilioTat
#13 1922 Sewing Machine
Image source: dearwikipedia
#14 Not Exactly The Curb, But This Was Left In My Building’s Disposal Room
Image source: PortugueseCheese
#15 Curb Alert. Someone Posted A Curb Alert Near Me And I Saw Two Mid Century Looking Dressers In The Corner. I Am Still In Awe
Image source: Deep_Maintenance5307
#16 I Whipped My Car Around So Fast. If There Wasn’t A Sign That Said “Free” I’d Have Felt Like It Was Stealing
Image source: TacoTornado311
#17 Found This Bad Boy Sticking Out Of A Trashcan. Stopped To Look And The Homeowner Came Out And Gave Me A Box To Move It
Image source: smutketeer
#18 Found This Cedar Chest A Few Days Ago
Image source: Sam5559
#19 Found A Bag Of Art Supplies In A Big Pile Of Junk Outside An Apartment
Most was too bad to be salvaged. But still scored a nearly complete set of watercolor pencils, acrylic paints, brushes, and bonus Louis Vuitton sunglasses
Image source: TeaSipperStripper
#20 After Having No Table For 2 Weeks, This Lovely Vintage Find Was Amazing. The Drop Leaf Table Is Perfect For Our Small Space
Image source: hornyformugs
#21 Got This Beaut For Free! Outside A Thrift Store Where They Didn’t Think They Could Sell It!
Image source: Lamesauceapplesauce
#22 Some Mom Stepped On Her Last LEGO…
Image source: MakeItHomemade
#23 Found This Old Trunk In My Neighborhood On Garbage Day. Excited To Have A Cool New Coffee Table/Extra Storage!
Image source: reddit.com
#24 It’s Been 20 Years Since If Found A Curb Box This Good. All Records In Immaculate Condition. Mostly Australian Imports
Image source: noiseinart
#25 Kid’s Poang IKEA Chair To Dog Throne
Image source: greenbushgreenery
#26 I Ran Through Traffic When I Saw It!
Image source: athenianmermaid
#27 Found This 1940 – 41 Stromberg Carlson Radio On The Side Of The Road
Image source: Sam5559
#28 Cleaned Up A Curb Find For My Plants
Image source: amason549
#29 A Week Ago I Was Talking About How I Wished I’d Find A Snowboard In The Trash Because I’m A Broke Beginner Who Always Has To Borrow From Friends
The other night I found three on the curb! Thanks, trash day!
Image source: essplodes
#30 Today’s Groundscore
Image source: flow_n_tall
#31 Don’t Mind If I Do
Image source: kittycatpuppydog
#32 Just Need To Find Some Cushions Now
Image source: TriangleJaune
#33 I Found This Small Danish Credenza On My Walk To Work This Morning. Couldn’t Believe It. It Made Me Late For Work But That’s Ok. Oakland, Ca
Image source: Chlover
#34 Leather Donghia Armchair A Buddy And I Hauled Off Of The Curb In The Middle Of The Night. Almost Perfect Condition!
Image source: svedishgypsy
#35 Coffee Table Rehab. About $20 In Supplies
Image source: MLMsstealyoursoul
#36 Found A Washer/Dryer Set (Knocked On Door To Make Sure They Worked) Days After Ours Went Out. So Happy!
Image source: Justme-again
#37 Update On My Hot Roasted Nuts Cart Curbfind
Image source: robjp4453
#38 This Luxury Dog Crate Was Being Thrown Out By Someone In My Building Who Couldn’t Keep Their Puppy
Image source: GKrollin
#39 Brand New Christmas Ornaments
Image source: Ativan2
#40 China Cabinet – From Buy Nothing Curb Alert
Image source: krissyface
