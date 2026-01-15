Freddie Mercury’s “Secret” Daughter Passes Away At 48, Months After Her Existence Was Revealed

A woman publicly known as B, who has been claimed to be Queen frontman Freddie Mercury’s daughter, has passed away.
She passed away on Thursday, January 15, at the age of 48, according to her widower, Thomas.
The news comes just months after B’s existence as Freddie’s alleged “secret” child came to light last year through a bombshell biography.
“I’m sad for the loved ones of the lady who passed,” wrote one sympathetic social media user.
Image credits: Pete Still/Redferns
According to a report by the Daily Mail, B’s widowed husband personally confirmed the news of her passing.
In his statement, he said B passed away “peacefully after a long battle with chordoma, a rare spinal cancer, leaving two sons aged nine and seven.”
The statement continued, “B is now with her beloved and loving father in the world of thoughts. Her ashes were scattered to the wind over the Alps.”
Image credits: Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Reportedly, scattering her ashes instead of a traditional burial was the deceased’s final wish.
B’s cancer first appeared when she was young, and despite years in remission, it returned later in life.
Her deteriorating health reportedly motivated her to reach out to biographer Lesley-Ann Jones to “deliver the truth” about her life before she passed on.
Image credits: Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Last year, in her book Love, Freddie, biographer Lesley-Ann claimed that Mercury fathered B sometime in 1976 during a brief affair with the wife of a close friend.
She reportedly grew up knowing Mercury was her father, and he allegedly even visited her frequently until his own passing over three decades ago in 1991.
The claims centered around 17 handwritten journals that Mercury allegedly gave his “secret” daughter weeks before he passed on.
According to the book, B also claimed to have DNA evidence to support her story at the time.
Image credits: Dan Art
Additionally, Jones stated that B, whom she referred to as “Bibi,” was “very ill” throughout the four years they worked together on the biography due to her cancer.
Addressing the news of B’s passing, Lesley-Ann said, “I am devastated by the loss of this woman who became my close friend.”
“Who had come to me with a selfless aim: to brush aside all those who have had free rein with Freddie’s story for 32 years, to challenge their lies and their rewriting of his life, and to deliver the truth.”
In the 2025 biography Love, Freddie, author Lesley-Ann Jones revealed the existence of B, as the late legendary singer’s alleged “secret” daughter
Image credits: ahlawat.gunjan
She continued, “At the end of her life, it was all that mattered to her. She was very ill throughout the 4 years that we worked together. But she was on a mission. She put herself and her own needs last.”
Last year, the claims made by the unidentified woman and Jones in the biography were met with significant skepticism from Mercury’s inner circle.
Mary Austin, his former partner and primary heir, stated in an interview with The Sunday Times that she had no knowledge of a child or diaries and found the story “implausible and deeply sad.”
Similarly, Queen’s lead guitarist Brian May’s wife, Anita Dobson, expressed doubt, noting that it was “inconceivable” such a secret could have been kept for decades.
Image credits: Koh Hasebe
Jones also shed light on the final months of her close friend, sharing in her statement, “Last summer, towards the end of her life, she, her husband and two young children undertook an epic trip of a lifetime to South America.”
“Against the odds, she was able to get to the Inca ruins at Macchu Pichu, her ‘bucketlist’ destination. When they returned at summer’s end, she went straight into a treatment programme of 4 days in hospital for chemo, 3 days at home with her family…”
Addressing the skepticism voiced by Austin last year, Jones added, “Mary’s lawyers, Farrer & Co, were heavy-handed in their attempts to prevent publication. They tried everything. They failed. After the book was published, they never contacted us again. They couldn’t find anything in the book to sue us for.”
While skepticism surrounded her claims, B had previously asserted that she had allegedly undergone a DNA paternity test confirming her father’s identity
Image credits: Carl Lender
Jones concluded by saying, “This news is shocking and deeply upsetting to me, but not surprising. I had known it was coming all along. It was a race against time. Against the odds, we achieved what at one time seemed impossible, given all that she was up against.”
“It was the honour of my life to have been chosen by her to share Freddie’s true story.”
The author also emphasized that following B’s passing, her family is considering releasing photographs of her, including images allegedly showing her with Freddie Mercury.
A few weeks ahead of Love, Freddie’s release in September 2025, B shared an emotional statement expressing her perspective and personal journey.
She wrote, “I didn’t want to share my Dad with the whole world. After his d*ath, I had to learn to live with the attacks against him, the misrepresentations of him, and with the feeling that my Dad now belonged to everyone.”
“I cried and mourned my Dad, while fans all around the world mourned Freddie. When you are 15 years old, it’s not easy. I had to become an adult without him, and live all the structuring moments and events without his support.”
The statement was reportedly made public shortly after Mary Austin’s interview, in which she said she had no knowledge of B’s existence.
“She took a DNA test and claims that she is [the daughter of Mercury] but the result was never released,” wrote one skeptical social media user
