“Happy Fourth Of July!”: Test Your U.S. Knowledge With These 15 Questions

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No matter if you’re American or not, you’ve definitely heard about the Fourth of July. Every year on July 4th, the United States celebrates one of its most important national holidays with fireworks, parades, and backyard barbecues. Behind these festivities lies a rich history and a set of traditions that many people enjoy without ever stopping to learn the details.

Well, we’re about to change that! This quiz has 15 questions covering the founding events, national symbols, and customs behind the celebration. Some questions are easy wins (since this is obviously for entertainment), others might catch you off guard, wherever in the world you’re taking it from. See how many you can get right.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Happy Fourth Of July!”: Test Your U.S. Knowledge With These 15 Questions

Image credits: Elizabeth Iris

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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