Fourth Lindsay Clancy Juror Breaks Silence With Damning Admission About Verdict Chaos

The Lindsay Clancy trial ended without a verdict, but the story behind the jury room is still unfolding.
After three women on the jury publicly described their tense arguments with the lone holdout, a fourth juror has now spoken out.
She revealed that she initially believed Clancy was criminally responsible, but later changed her vote after struggling with the evidence and the question of her mental state.
She also defended the unnamed juror who refused to vote for acquittal, saying, “The stand-alone juror was not the only one that was unwilling to see things from the other side.”
A fourth juror who initially wanted Lindsay Clancy convicted has now spoken out
The anonymous woman, who spoke with CBS Boston on September 9 and WBZ-TV, served as juror No. 5 in the Massachusetts trial.
She said she hadn’t followed the case before being called for jury duty because she doesn’t watch the news. That meant she entered the courtroom without knowing the intense public debate already surrounding the case.
She also said she felt her lack of children made her a suitable juror because she could consider the evidence without bringing her own experience as a parent into the case.
But her first reaction to the evidence was clear.
“Originally I felt as though she is guilty and she is criminally responsible for it,” she said.
The juror said the case was especially difficult because Clancy’s three children had passed away inside their family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in January 2023.
The children were Cora, Dawson, and Callan. Prosecutors alleged that Clancy slayed them using exercise bands.
One piece of evidence affected the juror particularly strongly: A 911 call made by Clancy’s husband, Patrick, after he discovered what had happened.
The recording was played privately in court and has not been released publicly.
“I will never be the same after that 911 call,” the juror said.
She described the scream heard on the recording as “Visceral, blood-curdling.”
She added, “It was horrifying.”
The fourth juror eventually changed her vote because of Clancy’s mental health
Clancy had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, with her defense arguing that she had severe postpartum psychosis and could not be held criminally responsible.
Prosecutors took a different position. They argued that Clancy had planned the slaying and had fabricated claims about hearing a voice and experiencing a psychotic break to avoid responsibility.
The fourth juror said her view changed as she considered Clancy’s mental state.
“I think that this was a woman who, you know, was not mentally healthy. She was someone that was in the throes of a significant mental health crisis.”
She continued, “I really just felt like she was so deep in it that she couldn’t see her way out, and this was the only option.”
Eventually, she voted to acquit Clancy on the grounds of insanity.
However, her latest comments contained a striking admission. She still isn’t completely certain that Clancy was not guilty.
“Maybe I still believe that in a certain way.”
For her, the prosecution’s case contained too much uncertainty.
“There was not a single moment throughout that presentation of that case that you could say, ‘Oh yep, 100 percent I’m certain she did it,’” she said. “There is too much gray area.”
Three other jurors publicly discussed what happened during deliberations
As reported by Bored Panda, the three jurors, Roni Carlson, Kellie Farina, and Paula Devlin publicly discussed what happened during deliberations.
The trial ended in a mistrial on September 4, after the 12-person jury failed to reach a unanimous decision.
The final split was reportedly 11-1. Eleven jurors were prepared to find Clancy not guilty by reason of insanity, while one male juror refused to join them.
Carlson, the foreperson, said the holdout had acknowledged that he had reasonable doubt about Clancy’s criminal responsibility.
She recalled being excited because she believed that meant the jury was close to reaching an agreement.
Instead, the man reportedly told her, “But I’m still not going to say she’s not guilty by reason of insanity.”
Farina described the holdout as “very arrogant,” while another juror said he did not appear to engage much with the evidence the others were reviewing.
The women also said they repeatedly went over the legal definition of reasonable doubt with him.
At one point, the arguments became so heated that alternate jurors could reportedly hear the deliberations through a wall.
The fourth juror further shared that the holdout wasn’t the only one being stubborn
This is where the latest juror’s account differs sharply from the three women who spoke before her.
Rather than criticizing the unnamed man, she defended him.
She said the majority of the jury had been trying to persuade him to change his mind almost from the beginning.
“The majority of the room was trying to sway that person from the very beginning.”
She also rejected the idea that he was the only person who refused to move from his position.
“This standalone juror was not the only one that was unwilling to see things from the other side, so I’m going to kind of defend that individual,” she said.
“There were some big personalities in that room, but at the end of the day, I feel like it just came down to an inability to move past your convictions.”
The jury sent three impasse notes to the judge during the final days. One note said the holdout was not following the law on reasonable doubt.
Judge William Sullivan declined a request from defense attorney Kevin Reddington to remove or question the juror further and ultimately declared a mistrial on the seventh day of deliberations.
Lindsay Clancy remains in a psychiatric facility as her case continues
The mistrial means the case remains unresolved.
Clancy is currently at Tewksbury Hospital, a state-run psychiatric facility. Her next hearing is scheduled for September 29.
Her attorney, Reddington, has also suggested that another trial might not be the only possible path.
Speaking with Good Morning America, he said he was willing to discuss a possible agreement with Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.
“I’m willing to listen to Tim [Cruz],” Reddington said. “I hope, however, after this trial, that he would revisit that issue and we could work something out that will be acceptable for both sides.”
Reddington has also appealed directly to President Donald Trump for a pardon, describing Clancy as “intelligent” and “hardworking” and saying he has a strong bond with her.
“Mr President, I hope that you would consider this young lady, the type of person she is, what she’s been through, and consider a pardon.”
However, the case involves Massachusetts state charges; therefore, a presidential pardon would generally not apply.
“Is anyone surprised?” People commented on the juror’s thought process
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