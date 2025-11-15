This Guy Found A Roll Of Film From WWII At A Thrift Shop And Shared These 18 Pics From it

A thrift shop is a place where you can find all sorts of good things, from clothing and accessories to some vintage items for your home. But apparently, these are not the only valuable things that can be found there. David Gutenmacher, a founder of the Museum of Lost Memories, proved that memories from other people’s lives can be brought back home too. For four years now, instead of looking for some high-quality designer item, he hunts for old pictures and video footage, trying to bring these lost memories back to the people to whom they belong.
There are lots of good things one can find in a thrift shop, so the founder of Museum of Lost Memories decided to take some of the old pictures and footage that belonged to other people
One of his recent videos that received 4 million views on TikTok shows how Gutenmacher opens a canister of film together with a note revealing that the pictures were taken in April 1943. The man scanned the film that he found in a thrift shop and shared the pictures with his followers. Soon people online started sharing their thoughts on where these pictures could’ve been taken as well as what nationality the people in the photos could’ve been as they were taken in the middle of World War II.
The 25-year-old man decided to check his findings and try to give these pictures back to these people, this way reconnecting them with their memories
The involvement of people online who help to trace those who might have lost and forgotten the pictures and videos that the founder of the project has discovered is surprising. One of the most successful stories happened when Gutenmacher found an old home movie showing a family’s vacation in Africa. After this 30-year-old video went viral on TikTok, one of the account’s followers managed to find the guy that was shown in the footage. The clue that helped to identify the man was the Wesleyan Swimming sweatshirt.
Recently, the man shared a canister with film in it that dated back to 1943
Once the man shared developed pictures, various clues and findings started flooding in as to where these pictures could’ve been taken
So when the recently found pictures were developed, a lot of people came to help with the clues that they happened to notice in these pictures. The Museum of Lost Memories posted these findings in their Instagram stories. They managed to find out that the pictures were made in Detroit, La Salle Boulevard as well as near the General Grant National Memorial and the Riverside Church in New York City. Recent evidence suggests that these people decided to take the picture on La Salle Boulevard because they lived on the street of the same name in New York. The clues that people found included intricate street lamps, street names, and fragments of various buildings and things that people in the pictures carried.
The note that was included together with the film was also inspected and what was found out is that the pictures could’ve belonged to Mr. Freidman or Mr. Freudman. The person who wrote the information down not only knew German, but also English. In the note, there was a word “Erlangen,” which is the name of a city in Germany. And the numbers found at the beginning of the note suggest that these correspond to the pictures in the film as the family was informing the person who developed the film how they wanted their pictures done.
It seems that some of the pictures were taken in Detroit; this was found out with the help of the sign that said “La Salle Boulevard”
Bored Panda contacted the creator of The Museum of Lost Memories to find out more about the project and how it operates. The man recently shared on Instagram how many messages he has received on this case, hoping to soon confirm the family that is in the pictures. He was very happy to receive such great help from people, stating: “My community is everything. This project wouldn’t be possible without the people who follow me and take time out of their day to research these people. There was once a follower who recognized someone in under 20 minutes!”
You can watch the full video down below!
Gutenmacher started looking and collecting these lost pieces of memories when he once saw them in a thrift shop and realized that someone’s precious memories were just sitting there and collecting dust when they were created to remind them of happy times. He didn’t want his memories to be scattered or lost this way, so he decided to at least try to “reunite” them with the people who made these pictures and videos.
He shared that “a few years ago I saw a bucket of pictures in a thrift store and I thought if my family’s pictures ended up there, I would hope someone would try to return them to me. Treat others how you wish to be treated, right? I usually go to thrift stores and antique shops but I’ve found some memories in other places, even on the street!” Despite the attention his project gets, Gutenmacher is still surprised by his video going viral. “It’s incredible to see how many people care about a stranger’s lost photographs,” concluded the creator of the project.
If interested, you can also check out the found pictures and footage and help people re-connect with their lost memories. Also, don’t forget to share your clues and findings in the comments down below!
