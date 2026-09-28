Former South Park Writer Creates ‘Cornell 7’ Website To Expose Alleged Criminals, Drops Chilling Warning

A former South Park and Mad TV writer, Toby Morton, has taken up the responsibility to expose the alleged attackers of the 2024 Cornell incident by creating a website named “The Cornell 7.”
The name refers to the seven members of the Ivy League institution’s Chi Phi fraternity who have been accused of forcing themselves on a 20-year-old woman on October 19, 2024, while she was heavily intoxicated.
Prosecutors did not press charges at the time because the victim’s statement did not include any criminal elements, according to Tompkins County District Attorney (DA) Matthew Van Houten.
However, the DA’s office has now reopened the investigation after a civil lawsuit filed in September 2026 sparked countrywide backlash, even drawing a reaction from Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Morton, a satirist who wrote five episodes of the hit sitcom between 2001 and 2003, called out all seven men by name on social media and issued a chilling warning.
South Park writer Toby Morton has launched a website to hold the Cornell attackers accountable
In September 2026, Toby Morton shared on Instagram that he would set up “The Cornell 7” and named all seven accused: Matthew Ingalls, Johnathan Newell, Winston Lee, Gillio Lopes, Diego Sarabia, Scott Norris, and Scott Kretzschmar.
“I not only own variations of your domain names, but I now have [your] photos,” Morton warned them. “I am now slowly finding out where you work.”
“I’ve received messages reminding me I’m not a journalist; I’m ‘just a satirist.’ This is true, but this makes me more dangerous,” he wrote. “I have no limits. No boundaries. Nobody to tell me I’ve gone too far.”
“The good news for you is that you’re not alone,” Morton went on, adding that he would be “coming for” Cornell employees who gave these men “a break.”
“Accountability is coming,” he concluded, after revealing that he would also publish the information he has on billboards.
“TheCornell7.org will bring together her account, the lawsuit, public records, documented reporting, institutional responses, and additional verified information as it becomes available,” TheCornell7.org website currently reads.
“The survivor’s story deserves to be remembered long after the news cycle moves on, and the people and institutions at the center of it should not get to simply wait for everyone to forget.”
It also says Morton has photographs, text messages, documents, and other details related to the case, but will verify each one’s accuracy before updating the website.
The accuser claimed she was forced to ingest illegal substances and engage in intimate acts
The case was recently reopened about two weeks after the supposed victim, identified as Jane Doe, filed a civil lawsuit in mid-September, alleging that she was “dr**ged, a**aulted, and g**g r**ed” by seven current and former Chi Phi members at their frat house in Ithaca, New York.
The lawsuit states that Jane Doe, also a former Cornell student, met up with Matthew Ingall after an evening out with her sorority sisters. She declined an offer of a “threesome” from him but was then pressured into ingesting narcotics and marijuana for the first time in her life.
Ingall and Johnathan Newell then started engaging in intimate acts with Jane Doe without her consent. More men allegedly joined the activity later on, with some of them ingesting powdered illicit substances off her private parts and forcing her to do the same with them.
The attack allegedly continued until 5:45 a.m. that morning, after which Jane Doe lost consciousness.
DA Van Houten said in a statement to ABC News that the new lawsuit is “dramatically different” from Jane Doe’s initial statement given to the police two years ago.
“She never says that she was dr**ged without her knowledge. She admits to taking dr**s and al**hol voluntarily and with knowledge. She does not allege that she was forced to engage in any acts. She does not say that she was physically helpless or unconscious or incapacitated at any point during the time at the fraternity house,” Van Houten told the outlet.
He also said that neither Jane Doe nor her attorneys ever contacted his office to reconsider her case or claim that the original statement was inaccurate.
Van Houten revealed that Jane Doe had previously said she agreed to a “threesome” with two frat brothers “due to how attracted [she] was” to one of them and in part due to her “drunken curiousness.”
Jane Doe’s lawyer blamed the police and Cornell University for failing to take action
Thomas P. Giuffra, attorney for Jane Doe, argued back that “speaking with an ab**e survivor requires delicacy, understanding, and specialized training” that Cornell University Police Officers lacked, leading to a lapse in investigation.
“My client went to the Cornell University Police because a crime was committed. It was the obligation of the police to investigate the complaints. They were given the group chat inviting the members of the fraternity to r**e my client,” he said.
“This was a critical piece of evidence supporting that a crime had occurred. Despite this, there was no follow-up with Ms. Doe either by the Cornell Police or the Tompkins County District Attorney.”
Giuffra’s comment refers to a series of disturbing Snapchat screenshots of a group called Chi Phi Actives that showed the men talking about Jane Doe in crude language.
Van Houten said that the chats were not shared with his office in 2024.
Cornell offered the accused frat boys a chance to “mitigate their conduct by submitting essays,” according to the filing, which also names several Chi Phi fraternity organizations and the chapter’s former president.
“Any suggestion that the university did not impose consequential punishments for those involved is false,” Cornell denied the allegation in a September 21 statement.
Chi Phi fraternity was shut down in 2024 and remains barred from Cornell campus.
Florence Pugh and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined the angry public to speak up against the horrific incident
Scott Kretzschmar’s attorney denied the allegations outright and said the incident detailed in the complaint “did not happen.”
Scott Norris said he did not engage in any physical activity with Jane Doe or take any narcotics. However, he admitted to sending a message that was included in the complaint, according to ABC News.
“I thoughtlessly engaged in Snapchat and briefly stopped in the room where misconduct happened, but not when it happened,” he said through an attorney.
Despite their denials and claims of innocence, the public does not seem willing to be convinced until this plays out in court.
“We’re so over begging for equality and respect. Time for rage and revenge,” one person commented under Toby Morton’s post about the expository website. Another said, “All of them need to be identified and held accountable.”
“Thank you for dealing with this level of gruesome injustice. I applaud you,” came from actress Florence Pugh.
She also shared a post on her own Instagram about how the news made her “uneasy and sick and anxious,” saying, “You build men that get taught through time and time again that they can do extreme harm and that they won’t be harmed in return. There is no equality until you respect our bodies.”
At a Cornell and Ithaca College town hall, Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasted the university for protecting the “factory of s*x*al a**ault” and said, “It has got to stop. This entire country is sick and tired of not just financially corrupt, morally corrupt leadership in every institution.”
“We need to go hard on them.” Furious netizens wholeheartedly supported Toby Morton’s initiative
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