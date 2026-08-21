Carrie-Anne Moss: Bio And Career Highlights

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Carrie-Anne Moss: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Carrie-Anne Moss

August 21, 1967

Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada

59 Years Old

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Carrie-Anne Moss: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Carrie-Anne Moss?

Carrie-Anne Moss is a Canadian actress known for her compelling screen presence and intense, intelligent roles. She often portrays strong female characters across diverse genres.

Her breakout moment came with The Matrix, playing the iconic Trinity, which became a global sensation. Moss’s performance anchored the film’s innovative action and philosophical depth.

Early Life and Education

Family life in Burnaby, British Columbia, saw Carrie-Anne Moss grow up with her mother, Barbara, and older brother, Brooke. Her mother named her after The Hollies’ 1967 song “Carrie Anne.”

Moss joined Vancouver’s children’s musical theatre at age eleven and later toured Europe with the Magee Secondary School Choir. She studied acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Pasadena.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Carrie-Anne Moss’s personal journey. She has been married to American actor Steven Roy since November 11, 1999, maintaining a notably private life away from the Hollywood spotlight.

Moss and Roy share three children: sons Owen Roy (born 2003) and Jaden Roy (born 2005), and daughter Frances Beatrice Roy (born 2009), whom she chose to prioritize over early career opportunities.

Career Highlights

The Matrix series stands as Carrie-Anne Moss’s defining work, where her portrayal of Trinity cemented her as a global action star. The films collectively earned over $1.8 billion worldwide, influencing pop culture significantly.

Beyond that, Moss founded Annapurna Living, a lifestyle platform centered on mindfulness and empowering women. She also earned an Independent Spirit Award for her role in the critically acclaimed film Memento.

Signature Quote

“People tell you the world looks a certain way. Nobody sets the rules but you. You can design your own life.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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