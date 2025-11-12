Forgotten Places In Staten Island, Ny

When you think of New York City you conjure up images of Times Square, Central Park, Brooklyn Bridge, Wall Street, etc. But there is one borough in NYC that has a forgotten past. Staten Island–with it’s Farm Colony, Seaview hospital, etc. that shows a hidden past with some dark history that some say should remain hidden.
More info: Facebook
A cholera hospital was added to the site in 1832, and housing for “the insane” in 1837.
This boat engine is all that remains on a beach after hurricane Sandy washed a boat up onshore.
Farm Colony Ruins. Also known as the “Poor Farm”, the homeless would work the land in exchange for on-sight housing.
This ruin has what appears to be the remains of a guard tower.
Seaview Hospital Ruins. A cholera hospital was added to the site in 1832, and housing for “the insane” in 1837.
Seaview Ruins. What remains of the road that ran the length of the complex.
Fort Wadsworth
Beneath the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge
Lemon Creek Park
Fireworks over the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge
Christmas at Historic Richmondtown
A view of Manhattan Skyline
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us