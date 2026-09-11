81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

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Nature and everyday life have a funny way of accidentally recreating the deli counter. A rough stone can sometimes look like a freshly baked loaf of sourdough, while a piece of raw calcite might pass for crispy fried chicken.

In the online world, these deceptively appetizing objects are known as “forbidden food,” and an entire community is dedicated to spotting these bizarre visual traps.

To save you from a very confusing trip to the emergency room, we have collected some images from the group — they might be a total feast for your eyes, but definitely not for your stomach.

#1 Caught Our Japanese Exchange Student About To Drink This Because It Says “Soda” And Has Fruit On The Label

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: McBeardedson

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

#2 Had To Stop My Wife From Drinking This Forbidden Orange Juice

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: TeaQueer

Humans are not born with a full manual on what to eat. At birth, our brains come pre-programmed with only a few basic survival instincts. A 1981 study by BJ Cowart found that human newborns automatically prefer sweet tastes and naturally reject bitter or harsh flavors. Beyond those basic reactions, young children treat the world around them as an open menu.

Learning what not to eat is actually one of the biggest lessons of early childhood.

#3 Forbidden Salade

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: British-

#4 Forbidden Fried Chicken (It’s Calcite)

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: rebelraf

#5 I Found A Rock That Looks Like Bread With A Bite Taken Out Of It

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: GamerLobster

As children grow, they build on that minimal biological base through personal experience, parental guidance, and cultural rules. By adulthood, their brains rely on a well-established set of mental categories to separate safe meals from dangerous chemicals.

However, non-edible items can easily trick those mental categories when they share the same physical traits as real food.

In a 1983 study by April Fallon and Paul Rozin, researchers examined the psychological basis for how humans reject or accept potential foods. They found that people rely heavily on sensory factors — such as how an object looks, smells, and feels — to make split-second decisions about edibility.

#6 Can’t Tell If Rust Stained Tarp Or World’s Largest Burrito Just Casually Chilling On The Sidewalk

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#7 Mmmmm…forest Caramels

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: Ostrantula

#8 Forbidden Ground Beef

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

Cultural learning and cognitive knowledge can sometimes override our basic visual instincts.

When you see a colorful glass marble or a bar of scented soap, your eyes send an initial signal that the object looks attractive and similar to candy or fruit. A fraction of a second later, your learned knowledge reminds you that the item is made of glass or soap. That brief overlap between what your eyes see and what your memory knows is precisely why certain non-food items can look so surprisingly appetizing.

#9 Forbidden Ketchup

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: Apocalyptic_Potato

#10 Forbidden Sushi Rice Rolls

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: Ostrantula

#11 Forbidden_cocktail

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

When we look at food, our minds move much faster than our mouths. In just a fraction of a second, the brain scans an item, guessing how it might taste, whether it is safe, and how familiar it feels. We are naturally drawn to food because eating triggers a rush of dopamine — the brain’s feel-good chemical that controls reward and motivation.

So, when something looks delicious, our visual system instantly perks up.

This isn’t just about hunger. It’s about memory, pleasure, and even survival instincts.

#12 My 4-Year-Old Pointed Out These Forbidden Pringles

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: FantasticBurt

#13 Forbidden French Onion Soup

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: Giotto_diBondone

#14 I Give You The “Forbidden Shawarma”

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: Zekey3

Naturally, several major brands have realized this instinct and decided to use it to their advantage — because why wouldn’t they?

Products like cosmetics, personal care items, and household goods are deliberately designed to mimic food and catch our eye. You can see this in shower gels, shampoos, body lotions, soaps, and even dishwashing liquids that look like gourmet treats.

For example, Lush Cosmetics has built an entire brand identity around making soaps that look identical to macaroons, cupcakes, and blocks of cheese, often displaying them on fresh ice or deli counters.

Tree Hut has gone viral for body scrubs that look like colorful Italian ice and smell like birthday cake or cotton candy. Even beauty brands like TonyMoly package their hand creams and lip balms in containers shaped like real peaches and bananas, while cleaning brands like Method use vibrant fruit shades and sweet citrus scents to make dish soap look as inviting as a summer drink.

#15 Forbidden Gummy Frog

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: gwynsyl

#16 Forbidden Sauce

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#17 Forbidden Ham

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: uncookednugget

This trend is a much bigger shift in how we shop and scroll online.

From viral TikTok coffee builds to perfectly lit Instagram pastries, food content consistently gets some of the highest views, saves, and shares across every platform. People just love looking at things that look delicious.

At the same time, visual storytelling has become essential. When you have only a fraction of a second to stop someone from scrolling past your post, food-inspired visuals act as instant shorthand. It catches the eye immediately and tells a relatable story without needing a single word of text.

#18 Forbidden Mayonnaise

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: MrFluffytheLion

#19 Forbidden Bacon

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: Keeeebin

This visual confusion can be quite harmful, especially to young children who don’t know any better.

Pediatric foreign body ingestion is a major medical issue. In fact, over 50,000 cases involving children under five are reported every single year to the US National Poison Data System alone. Young kids explore the world with their hands and mouths, making food-like household products an easy target.

#20 The Cleaning Lady Took This From The Bathroom And Put It In The Fridge

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: pbull01

#21 Was Making My Homemade Laundry Detergent And I Had To Stop Myself From Grabbing A Pinch Like When I Normally Shred Cheese

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: Tasmith49

Surprisingly, even teens and adults aren’t entirely spared either.

Do you remember the infamous Tide Pod Challenge back in 2018? It started as an internet meme and quickly turned into a bizarre social media craze where people deliberately bit into liquid laundry packets on camera.

It began when people started joking that Tide Pods naturally looked like candy — their bright squishy swirls, glossy finish, and bite-sized weight mimic soft gummy treats.

This strong visual trick, combined with viral peer pressure, led to hundreds of accidental and intentional poisonings. It even forced poison control centers to issue emergency warnings and manufacturers to redesign their packaging.

#22 Forbidden Ham

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#23 Forbidden Pâté

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: Imdumpingass

While eating non-edible stuff is a bad idea, looking at it is surprisingly fun. Our brains are hardwired to love visually appealing, colorful, and glossy things — and there is zero harm in appreciating a bar of soap that belongs in a bakery display.

So, enjoy this feast for your eyes and don’t forget to keep these tasty-looking treats strictly off your plate.

#24 Forbidden Grape

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: Yago_R_G

#25 Forbidden Cheese

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: Didnotfindausername

#26 Terra-Misu

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: wilde-cherry

#27 My Shoe Melted In My Room In The Summer Heat And Now It Looks Like Caramel

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: Beans_In_The_Dark

#28 Forbidden Broccoli

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: reikohqn

#29 Forbidden Popsicle

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: dadaw00ta

#30 Forbidden Chocolate Cake (Ww2 Bunker)

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: Grimsby0315

#31 Rock Gummies

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: RealmUniverse

#32 This Soap Looks Very Appetizing :d

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: lunaticleg

#33 Forbidden Blueberries

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: stee4vendetta

#34 Forbidden Coke

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: gflako97

#35 Forbidden Beef

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: bliip666

#36 I Never Thought Of Nerds That Way. Reverse Forbidden Snacks?

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: unbudgingsalmon

#37 The Forbiddenist Food

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: NateBeast1398

#38 Forbidden Giant Chocolate

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: sirwobblz

#39 Forbidden Snack Of Childhood

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: annjellyfish

#40 Forbidden Mango

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: KoolFish1

#41 Forbidden Baguette

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: lordfukwad

#42 Best With Toast

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: Corn_muffin247

#43 Extremely Forbidden Whipped Cream

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: originalbigdickmcgee

#44 Forbidden Deep Dish

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: maxfreem

#45 Forbidden Cookie Dough

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: ginger-loving-asian

#46 Forbidden Ice Cream Sandwich

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#47 I Always Knew They Had To Be Out There

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: OttoManSatire

#48 Forbidden Egg

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: RamenIsMyLife

#49 Cupcakers

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: lucyhoffmann

#50 Fisherman Buddy Of Mine Found This Magical Guy, No Eating Him It’s Forbidden!

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: mackveg

#51 Forbidden Strawberry Saver

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: Loyal_to_naptime

#52 Forbidden Fluf

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: Stalefishology

#53 My Dorm Is Flooding With Chocolate Milk

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: EZ1112

#54 Forbidden Burrito

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: kelsiuhm

#55 Forbidden Toast

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: Malte_HH

#56 Forbidden Giant Nature Valley Bar

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: QuintoJinete

#57 Forbidden Steak

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: Percell

#58 Forbidden Mac N’ Cheese (LEGO Hands)

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: Man0fCultureAsWell

#59 Forbidden Delicious English Breakfast

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: prodigalkal7

#60 Pure Elemental Sodium: The Forbidden Salami

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: Literallyasieve

#61 Forbidden Loaf Of Bread

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#62 Looks Like A Sweet, But Its A Stone I Found At The Beach!

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: Poseidons_Jizz

#63 Forbidden Gummy Owl

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: theextralife

#64 Forbidden Cappuccino

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: d3333p7

#65 Forbidden Cheeto

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: Inesmu

#66 The True Forbidden Snack

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: nriocsoele

#67 Forbidden Pork Belly

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: SailorPuffles

#68 Brioche Couch

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: chumjumper

#69 Forbidden Chicken Tender

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: Corrupt_bandit

#70 Forbidden Rotisserie Chicken

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#71 Forbidden Pizza

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: adhdachiever

#72 I’m Craving Carbs

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: avoidancebehavior

#73 Delicious Strawberry Jam

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: TheRevetoon

#74 The Inside Of A Tennisball Looks Delicious

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: yash_chem

#75 Roadside Cookies And Creme

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: kmgenius

#76 Juicy Pomegranate Seeds

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: oldernan

#77 Forbidden Candy

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#78 Sure Fire Way To Break Your Teeth?

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: carnivalus

#79 Forbidden Two Miles Of Banana

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: JohnnyElijasialuk

#80 Was Making A Candle And It Fell Apart Before It Was Solid Inside

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: BastionInCzech

#81 Forbidden Gummy Candy (Actually Sea Glass)

81 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Probably Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

Image source: the_shrimp_boi

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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