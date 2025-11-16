50 Times People Would’ve Rather Got Plates And Glasses Instead Of These Disasters (New Pics)

We want plates, gosh darn it. And we want them now! Some fancy (and wannabe suave) restaurants reach a point where they’re too creative, pretentious, and ostentatious for their own good. Instead of serving food the normal way—you know, on plates, in glasses, what you’d expect—they opt for something mind-bogglingly bizarre, instead. Think pudding on VHS tapes. Think salad on a literal pillow. Think desserts on flip-flops. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg (lettuce).
The brainchild of professional photographer Ross McGinnes, the r/WeWantPlates subreddit is a 900k-strong online community that ‘crusades’ against this sort of food-serving madness. And we’ve collected some of the best new pics their members shamed to share with you, dear Pandas. Scroll down to check out the worst offenders, upvote the dishes that you’d hate to be served the most, and check out Bored Panda’s interview with the friendly moderator team running the whole sub.
#1 I Found The Actual Cocaine Course. It’s On The Beignets
#2 Lamb Chops On A Baroque Framed Mirror. When Is The Cocaine Course Served?
#3 This Seems Almost Malicious
#4 With A Side Of Blindness
#5 Meanwhile
#6 Pizza Inside A Box Of Pizza
#7 Got To Admit, That Was Pretty Cute (Cheesecake Samples)
#8 Why!!??
#9 Pancakes In Michigan. The Syrup Dripped Onto My Pants And Shoes While They Were Carrying It To The Table
#10 Desert In A 2 Star Michelin Restaurant
#11 What The F**k
#12 Found This On Tumblr
#13 Man At The Next Table Got His Avocado Salad On A Pillow. Impossible To Properly Wash. Why??
#14 Fried Green Beans Served In A Shoe
#15 From A Friends Ig Story. I Have No Words, Only Questions
#16 The Accursed Cup/Bowl Hybrid Has Made Its Way To China With A Cola And Xiaolongbao Combo
#17 A Single Raw Shrimp Served On Rocks
#18 Why Does This Exist
#19 Caption Said “A Sensory Moment” – Chocolate In Hand
#20 When You Order “Ice” Coffee
#21 No I Have Never Wanted To Do Body Shots Off Pinocchio
#22 Pasta Flight All Thrown Onto A Slab Of Wood
#23 How About Some Spring Rolls In A Miniature Shopping Cart?
#24 Could Have At Least Given A Nicer Paint Brush To Eat With…
#25 I Always Wanted To Eat In A Gravel Pit, Not Knowing What Is Edible
#26 The Coffee Comes In A Disposable Cup, But Your Meal Comes In A Coffee Mug!
#27 What If I Told You That There Was Tiramisu In There
#28 Hay-Wrapped Chicken
#29 You Ever Had Your Sushi Hidden Inside A Tree Branch?
#30 Ordered Tiramisu At A Restaurant. Got This Served On Cooking Paper Prepared Right In Front Of Me
#31 We Want Chairs
#32 Sir, This Is A Shovel…
#33 This Cocktail I Got In A Plastic Bag. We Also Want Glasses!
#34 No Thanks
#35 Moscow Mule In A Coin Purse
#36 A Friend Suggested This Place For The Great Ambience. So I Decided To Check The Reviews
#37 [we Ate] Norwegian Take On The American Cheeseburger
#38 Oh Deer
#39 Shrimp Served On Table Cloth
#40 My Wontons Had Bits Of Uncooked Rice Stuck In Them
#41 Risotto In A Bottle. Cheers
#42 We Also Want Menus
#43 Sliced Bread In A Leather Bag
#44 They Can’t Get Away With This
#45 Tuna Tartare On An Upside Down Martini Glass…. Idk Why They Get Away With This
#46 Smoked Tuna With An Onion On A Rock
#47 Ordered A Lox Bagel. It Was Served Like This And I Had To Assemble It Myself
#48 Skate Poutine
#49 This Was Advertised As A Pad Thai Lunch Special
#50 Bread For The Table On Coffee Filters
