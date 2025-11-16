50 Times People Would’ve Rather Got Plates And Glasses Instead Of These Disasters (New Pics)

We want plates, gosh darn it. And we want them now! Some fancy (and wannabe suave) restaurants reach a point where they’re too creative, pretentious, and ostentatious for their own good. Instead of serving food the normal way—you know, on plates, in glasses, what you’d expect—they opt for something mind-bogglingly bizarre, instead. Think pudding on VHS tapes. Think salad on a literal pillow. Think desserts on flip-flops. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg (lettuce).

The brainchild of professional photographer Ross McGinnes, the r/WeWantPlates subreddit is a 900k-strong online community that ‘crusades’ against this sort of food-serving madness. And we’ve collected some of the best new pics their members shamed to share with you, dear Pandas. Scroll down to check out the worst offenders, upvote the dishes that you’d hate to be served the most, and check out Bored Panda’s interview with the friendly moderator team running the whole sub.

#1 I Found The Actual Cocaine Course. It’s On The Beignets

Image source: Amylynn4215

#2 Lamb Chops On A Baroque Framed Mirror. When Is The Cocaine Course Served?

Image source: Amylynn4215

#3 This Seems Almost Malicious

Image source: ImGoingBackToBed

#4 With A Side Of Blindness

Image source: Turgidlyharp32

#5 Meanwhile

Image source: atuan

#6 Pizza Inside A Box Of Pizza

Image source: bobby_barbados

#7 Got To Admit, That Was Pretty Cute (Cheesecake Samples)

Image source: Pikalika

#8 Why!!??

Image source: SailWithoutEm

#9 Pancakes In Michigan. The Syrup Dripped Onto My Pants And Shoes While They Were Carrying It To The Table

Image source: a_complex_kid

#10 Desert In A 2 Star Michelin Restaurant

Image source: keeeek

#11 What The F**k

Image source: pleathershorts

#12 Found This On Tumblr

Image source: ChadMojito

#13 Man At The Next Table Got His Avocado Salad On A Pillow. Impossible To Properly Wash. Why??

Image source: certifiedfuckup

#14 Fried Green Beans Served In A Shoe

Image source: Zenai

#15 From A Friends Ig Story. I Have No Words, Only Questions

Image source: Hickmandude

#16 The Accursed Cup/Bowl Hybrid Has Made Its Way To China With A Cola And Xiaolongbao Combo

Image source: Odelta

#17 A Single Raw Shrimp Served On Rocks

Image source: ieatcrayonzs

#18 Why Does This Exist

Image source: BlightedTanner

#19 Caption Said “A Sensory Moment” – Chocolate In Hand

Image source: TownMountain

#20 When You Order “Ice” Coffee

Image source: tavenitas

#21 No I Have Never Wanted To Do Body Shots Off Pinocchio

Image source: bluelovexD

#22 Pasta Flight All Thrown Onto A Slab Of Wood

Image source: twotimes4yourmind

#23 How About Some Spring Rolls In A Miniature Shopping Cart?

Image source: leopkoo

#24 Could Have At Least Given A Nicer Paint Brush To Eat With…

Image source: fulfilledphil

#25 I Always Wanted To Eat In A Gravel Pit, Not Knowing What Is Edible

Image source: H4kor

#26 The Coffee Comes In A Disposable Cup, But Your Meal Comes In A Coffee Mug!

Image source: Penguin121314

#27 What If I Told You That There Was Tiramisu In There

Image source: mintcemetery

#28 Hay-Wrapped Chicken

Image source: ayokiamanda

#29 You Ever Had Your Sushi Hidden Inside A Tree Branch?

Image source: lemonboy71

#30 Ordered Tiramisu At A Restaurant. Got This Served On Cooking Paper Prepared Right In Front Of Me

Image source: ChunkySealTurtle

#31 We Want Chairs

Image source: G0udvis

#32 Sir, This Is A Shovel…

Image source: BuildingsInTheSky

#33 This Cocktail I Got In A Plastic Bag. We Also Want Glasses!

Image source: lord_ikiwiki

#34 No Thanks

Image source: Fenen9tko

#35 Moscow Mule In A Coin Purse

Image source: theunseenseeable

#36 A Friend Suggested This Place For The Great Ambience. So I Decided To Check The Reviews

Image source: GaiusMario

#37 [we Ate] Norwegian Take On The American Cheeseburger

Image source: funkyeahhh

#38 Oh Deer

Image source: Jordanovichy

#39 Shrimp Served On Table Cloth

Image source: TwerkNWerk

#40 My Wontons Had Bits Of Uncooked Rice Stuck In Them

Image source: nesfor

#41 Risotto In A Bottle. Cheers

Image source: karateknecht

#42 We Also Want Menus

Image source: FjohursLykkewe

#43 Sliced Bread In A Leather Bag

Image source: J_ClerMont

#44 They Can’t Get Away With This

Image source: babeespice

#45 Tuna Tartare On An Upside Down Martini Glass…. Idk Why They Get Away With This

Image source: LuckOk5474

#46 Smoked Tuna With An Onion On A Rock

Image source: Akanderson87

#47 Ordered A Lox Bagel. It Was Served Like This And I Had To Assemble It Myself

Image source: 700x25C

#48 Skate Poutine

Image source: crack-O-caine

#49 This Was Advertised As A Pad Thai Lunch Special

Image source: demiurgish

#50 Bread For The Table On Coffee Filters

Image source: MudCreek928

