93 Delicious Food Tattoos That Got Us Hungry For Some Ink

Here’s a semi-rhetorical question for you – is there a more important thing in life than food? Yeah, you might say, ‘Wait a minute, love is the most important thing in life!’ and you might be somewhat right, but love won’t keep you alive, and it might end with heartbreak. Food, however, will keep you alive, and it’s always pure love and zero heartbreak. So, although the question was semi-rhetorical, suggesting that you try to look for other answers, the journey here is short, and we probably can agree that food is the most important thing in life. And what do you do with the most important things in life? You appreciate them and tell it to the world! And how do you do it? Why, by getting one of these food tattoos that we’ve rounded up in this list inked for everyone to see!

Okay, now, let’s get serious for a moment here because tough decisions are a-coming. Meaning it’s almost time for you to check out these glorious tattoos of food and choose one you’re going to bring for your tattoo artist! Choose wisely, though, because we have all sorts of awesome designs here – from cute food tattoos of cupcakes smiling right at you to minimalist food tattoos for those in favor of keeping a bit of mystery to matching food tattoos you might want to get together with your BFF. Because, let’s face it, you’re the chili to their pepper. Either way, it’s definitely a very well-rounded tattoo gallery that will cater to anyone’s taste.

So, ready to check out the absolute best food tattoos circulating around on the internet? If so, scroll down below and grab a bite of this list’s deliciousness! Since the tattoo designs are in no particular order right now, make sure to rank them the way you’d like them. And lastly, share this article with anyone who might be hungry for some awesome ink!

#1 Tiny Gummy Bear

Image source: tattsha_

#2 Sweet Pancakes

Image source: christattoosstuff

#3 Blueberries. Personally These Are My Favorite Berry And Is Packed With Antioxidants!

Image source: jillhollingsworthtattoo

#4 Burger Enthusiast

Image source: augustomolinari

#5 What Your Arm Could Look Like

Image source: mbakertattoo

#6 Potato Smiley

Image source: tattsha_

#7 Let’s Tacobout!

Image source: jessydtattoo

#8 Spirited Away Ramen Bowl

Image source: song_tattoos

#9 Done By Me Dom From Finesse Tattoo Studio In Montreal, Canada

Image source: doom_tattoo

#10 Preparing For Breakfast

Image source: christattoosstuff

#11 Forchetta

Image source: samuelamaggi

#12 Eggs Benny And A Pretzel. Yummm!

Image source: lizatattoos

#13 Get Yah Hot Dawgs!

Image source: jessicabeckart

#14 Macarons

Image source: _rony_tattoo

#15 Spa Ramen

Image source: gonzo.vince

#16 Bok Choy With Baby Bok Choy

Image source: wen_pham_tattoo

#17 Pasta Tattoo

Image source: badlystuffedanimal

#18 Dino Nuggets Hit Different

Image source: shawnwill

#19 Finally Got To Tattoo My Coworker

Image source: jessydtattoo

#20 Bowl In Action

Image source: spendlotattoo

#21 Cute Mini Cupcake

Image source: sub.rae

#22 For My 10 Year Anniversary Of Bartending In Chicago. At Tattoo Factory By Electricyetti

Image source: TastyMalort

#23 A Bear Eating Pizza, By Erica At Blue Ox In Portland, OR

Image source: Pura__Vida

#24 Is Tomato A Fruit Or Vegetable?!

Image source: monikkavelvet

#25 Do You Accept Our Cookies?

Image source: dualypulp.tattoo

#26 Grilled Cheese From My Flash!

Image source: muridiana

#27 Hot Hot Dog

Image source: vta_varo

#28 I Loved Every Second Of Doing These Tomatoes

Image source: betsywets

#29 Pop! Popcorn

Image source: moenozy

#30 Saturn Burger Served 1st!

Image source: malex_tattoo

#31 A Tart And A Donut By Kim Saigh (Memoir Tattoo, Los Angeles)

Image source: Revan_Mercier

#32 Celebrating 10 Years Of Cooking With My First Tattoo: Space Fruit

Image source: DJCockslap

#33 It Was About Time I Got My Kitchen Tattoo

My fresh blossomed artichoke, done by Jessica McDermott at Art Work Rebels in Portland, OR.

Image source: chefem88

#34 Breakfast Anyone?

Image source: urgaflurga1

#35 Carrots

Image source: redleiftattoo

#36 Choco Dipped Strawberry

Image source: redleiftattoo

#37 Another From My Fruit Flash Sheet Last November

Image source: redleiftattoo

#38 Pineapple Walk In

Image source: christattoosstuff

#39 Continental Breakfast

Image source: c.von.art

#40 Custom Leek

Image source: coledegenstein

#41 Wide Chest Noodles

Image source: gon__tattoo

#42 Cheeseburger Action For Today!

Image source: angell_so_fly

#43 Gotta Love Them Sandwiches!

Image source: mr.fishliquor

#44 Teensy Breakfast

Image source: lizatattoos

#45 Do You Ever Feel Like A Broken Apple?

Image source: kennamachintattoo

#46 Got To Do A Fun

Image source: savanna_hamiltime

#47 Custom Lil Messy Mouse Eating Rice, Ears Inspired By Despereaux

Image source: raw.egg.yolk

#48 Start Of My Food Based Sleeve. Tania From Metamorphosis Tattoo, Kingston NY

Image source: naes41091

#49 Artist Tony Wayne At Imperial Tattoo In Sugar Land, Texas

Image source: haloeight_

#50 Sharks Like Pizza By Chris Casazza At Legacy Tattoo, College Station, TX

Image source: averageordinaryguy

#51 Hidden Hotdog

Image source: Itsjustcavan

#52 A Little Memorial For My Step-Dad Done By Lucky Malony At Anatomy Tattoo – Portland, OR

Image source: imgur.com

#53 Yummy Toast

Image source: tattooist_yeye

#54 Healed Bowl

Image source: atelier.l.rosie

#55 Ice Ice Baby

Image source: andreasicktattoo

#56 Best Client Picture Ever Of A Really Fun Sammich I Got To Start On My Good Friend And Coworker

Image source: onthattwonpiece

#57 Bowl Of Oranges Done By Wes At Brainbox Tattoo Tulsa, Ok

Image source: latejuly__

#58 Do You Have Any Childhood Memories Of Making Wax Sculptures Out Of Babybel Cheese Shells?

Image source: davidmottiertattoo

#59 Time For Grill Season!

Image source: violette.violence

#60 Pomegranate Tattoo

Image source: christattoosstuff

#61 Weekend Nachos

Image source: christattoosstuff

#62 Custom Burgers And Bbqs

Image source: rich.lav

#63 Basket Of Curly Fries. Makes Me Very Hungry

Image source: makayla.tattoo

#64 Sat Like An Absolute Champ For This Today, Thanks So Much Lovely!

Image source: sam.nancy.tattoos

#65 An Old Fave

Image source: georgia.porkchop

#66 Who Doesn’t Love An Egg In Their Burger?!

Image source: monikkavelvet

#67 Little Chip And French Onion Dip

Image source: lizatattoos

#68 Smoked Salmon And Cream Cheese

Image source: lizatattoos

#69 Asparagus

Image source: karlb_tattoo

#70 A Half Peeled Orange

Image source: raw.egg.yolk

#71 Eye Burger Today. So Much Freaking Fun! I Love Food Tattoos!

Image source: jessydtattoo

#72 Lil Pizzagram

Image source: markfordtattoos

#73 Juicy Burger

Image source: spendlotattoo

#74 So Happy With How These Lil Guys Turned Out

Image source: ghostkartattoo

#75 Ulubiona Napoletana

Image source: helioshese_tattoo

#76 Ricebowl By Amanda (Me!) , Black.dot Tattoos, Singapore

Image source: 27stabs

#77 Keeping It Simple With A Quick Filler Piece From The Other Day

Image source: itsjustcavan

#78 Amazingly Realistic Tattoo Of Mac’n’cheese!

Image source: DonLeon1423

#79 Pizza Ghost By KC At Loyalty Tattoo In West Babylon, NY! This Is My Ghost Future

Image source: Jlove524

#80 Crumpet By Martyna Kowalewska, Sacred Corium Tattoo Studio, Leicester, England

Image source: Nuggets_R_Uss

#81 I Ate Loads Of Bacon This Morning To Get Ready For This Tattoo!

Image source: violette.violence

#82 Smoked Meat Sandwich

Image source: violette.violence

#83 Eat Your Greens

Image source: christattoosstuff

#84 Tiny Sardines

Image source: owen_the_massachusite

#85 Egg On Leg

Image source: georgia.porkchop

#86 I Was So Lucky To Be Able To Tattoo Justine Before We Closed!

Image source: georgia.porkchop

#87 Sushi Slice

Image source: taniazout

#88 Made These Little Powdered Sugar Brownies For Dani As A Memorial Piece For Her Grandma

Image source: bailey.parke

#89 Variation On A Flash Piece With Miko’s Own Butter Knife

Image source: raw.egg.yolk

#90 Angel Cake

Image source: gerktattoos

#91 Salmon

Image source: raw.egg.yolk

#92 Green Onions

Image source: raw.egg.yolk

#93 Soup

Image source: eslstudent

