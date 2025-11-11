Flower Shell Allows You To Plant Flowers with a Shotgun

Per Cromwell, who works with famous Swedish marketing agency Studio Total, has come up with the perfect way to update the concept of sword into plowshares for the modern era. Their Flower Shell shotgun shells re-purpose the 12-gauge shotgun from a destructive tool to a life-giving and creative one.
The demonstration of the product is powerful.Cromwell stands in a field and first blasts from his shotgun into the surrounding earth. Instead of lead, iron, or other deadly ordinance, however, Cromwell is firing seeds. He has released three videos featuring Poppy, Lupine and a collection of meadow flower seeds. Nine other plants are available in shotgun-shell form: Columbine, Cornflower, Daisy, Sunflower, Clematis, Lavender, Sweet Pea, Carnation and Peony.
It would seem that the shell’s design prevents the seeds from being sterilized or roasted in the heat of the shotgun’s blast, because Cromwell reports successfully planting a field of meadow flowers with 142 shots from his shotgun. The product’s message is about as strong as its blast – why destroy when you can just as easily create?
(Note: The seeds, when fired from the shotgun, can still be dangerous. Be careful!)
Source: flowershell.com | Indiegogo (via: laughingsquid)
