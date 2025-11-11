Flower Shell Allows You To Plant Flowers with a Shotgun

by

Per Cromwell, who works with famous Swedish marketing agency Studio Total, has come up with the perfect way to update the concept of sword into plowshares for the modern era. Their Flower Shell shotgun shells re-purpose the 12-gauge shotgun from a destructive tool to a life-giving and creative one.

The demonstration of the product is powerful.Cromwell stands in a field and first blasts from his shotgun into the surrounding earth. Instead of lead, iron, or other deadly ordinance, however, Cromwell is firing seeds. He has released three videos featuring Poppy, Lupine and a collection of meadow flower seeds. Nine other plants are available in shotgun-shell form: Columbine, Cornflower, Daisy, Sunflower, Clematis, Lavender, Sweet Pea, Carnation and Peony.

It would seem that the shell’s design prevents the seeds from being sterilized or roasted in the heat of the shotgun’s blast, because Cromwell reports successfully planting a field of meadow flowers with 142 shots from his shotgun. The product’s message is about as strong as its blast – why destroy when you can just as easily create?

(Note: The seeds, when fired from the shotgun, can still be dangerous. Be careful!)

Source: flowershell.com | Indiegogo (via: laughingsquid)

Flower Shell Allows You To Plant Flowers with a Shotgun
Flower Shell Allows You To Plant Flowers with a Shotgun

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Jennifer Aniston’s Accidental Purse Reveal Goes Viral After Fans Spot Totally Relatable Items
3 min read
Aug, 5, 2025
Why “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” Season 1 May “Have Nothing” on Season 2
3 min read
Apr, 7, 2019
Woman Accuses Homeowners Of Ruining Her Party In Their Home Because They Didn’t Leave
3 min read
Sep, 17, 2025
Silicon Valley
Silicon Valley Season 2 Episode 10 Review: “Two Days Of the Condor”
3 min read
Jun, 15, 2015
The Americans
The Americans Season 3 Episode 7 Review: “Walter Taffet”
3 min read
Mar, 12, 2015
When Mr. Rogers Saved Public Television in 6 Minutes
3 min read
Jun, 5, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.