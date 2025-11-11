Engagement Ring Box Opens Up Like A Flower In Bloom

by

Finally, an engagement ring box that eliminates the difficulty of having to hide a fist-sized cube in your pant pocket. Vancouver-based designer Andrew Zo’s Clifton is a rather minimalistic and elegant leather-bound 1cm thick case that opens up to present the ring like a flower in bloom.

The design took root as far back as 2011, when Zo, just a packaging design student at the time, created a paper-based prototype. The wallet-sized case comes with a wallet-friendly pricetag too: just about US$90 (99 CAD).

More info: clifton.andrewzo.com (h/t: mymodernmet)

