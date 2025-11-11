Christo’s 3km Floating Walkway Across Italy’s Lake Iseo Open To Public

Anyone who’s dreamed of walking on water now has the chance to do so! Well, that is if you could make it to Lake Iseo in northern Italy in the next three weeks. Just opened on Saturday and accessible until July 3rd is Christo’s and his late wife’s, Jeanne-Claude’s, major installation – “The Floating Piers”. This 3km (almost 2 miles) floating walkway across Italy’s lake Iseo is made of 200,000 high-density polyethylene cubes and is covered in 100,000 square meters of shimmering yellow fabric, which changes colors throughout the day to a shimmering gold and a reddish hue when wet. Here visitors are able to walk from Sulzano to Monte Isola and to the island of San Paolo, which it encircles.
“They will feel the movement of the water under foot,” Christo said. “It will be very sexy, a bit like walking on a water bed.” Also, he recommends walking barefoot for the ultimate experience. If you have the chance to visit, let us know what you think!
More info: thefloatingpiers.com | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude designed a floating walkway in Italy
It’s made up of 220,000 high-density poly-ethylene cubes
And is covered in 100,000 square meters of shimmering yellow fabric
Which changes colors throughout the day to a shimmering gold and a reddish hue when wet
The artists’ aim has always been to create works of art for the public to experience and enjoy
Without charging any viewing fees
“Like all of our projects, ‘The Floating Piers’ is absolutely free and accessible 24 hours a day, weather permitting,” Christo says
“There are no tickets, no openings, no reservations and no owners”
“The Floating Piers are an extension of the street and belong to everyone”
So if you’re in the area…
Come walk on water!
Follow Us