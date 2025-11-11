Christo’s 3km Floating Walkway Across Italy’s Lake Iseo Open To Public

by

Anyone who’s dreamed of walking on water now has the chance to do so! Well, that is if you could make it to Lake Iseo in northern Italy in the next three weeks. Just opened on Saturday and accessible until July 3rd is Christo’s and his late wife’s, Jeanne-Claude’s, major installation – “The Floating Piers”. This 3km (almost 2 miles) floating walkway across Italy’s lake Iseo is made of 200,000 high-density polyethylene cubes and is covered in 100,000 square meters of shimmering yellow fabric, which changes colors throughout the day to a shimmering gold and a reddish hue when wet. Here visitors are able to walk from Sulzano to Monte Isola and to the island of San Paolo, which it encircles.

“They will feel the movement of the water under foot,” Christo said. “It will be very sexy, a bit like walking on a water bed.” Also, he recommends walking barefoot for the ultimate experience. If you have the chance to visit, let us know what you think!

More info: thefloatingpiers.com | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude designed a floating walkway in Italy

Christo&#8217;s 3km Floating Walkway Across Italy&#8217;s Lake Iseo Open To Public

It’s made up of 220,000 high-density poly-ethylene cubes

Christo&#8217;s 3km Floating Walkway Across Italy&#8217;s Lake Iseo Open To Public

And is covered in 100,000 square meters of shimmering yellow fabric

Christo&#8217;s 3km Floating Walkway Across Italy&#8217;s Lake Iseo Open To Public

Which changes colors throughout the day to a shimmering gold and a reddish hue when wet

Christo&#8217;s 3km Floating Walkway Across Italy&#8217;s Lake Iseo Open To Public

The artists’ aim has always been to create works of art for the public to experience and enjoy

Christo&#8217;s 3km Floating Walkway Across Italy&#8217;s Lake Iseo Open To Public

Without charging any viewing fees

Christo&#8217;s 3km Floating Walkway Across Italy&#8217;s Lake Iseo Open To Public

“Like all of our projects, ‘The Floating Piers’ is absolutely free and accessible 24 hours a day, weather permitting,” Christo says

Christo&#8217;s 3km Floating Walkway Across Italy&#8217;s Lake Iseo Open To Public

“There are no tickets, no openings, no reservations and no owners”

Christo&#8217;s 3km Floating Walkway Across Italy&#8217;s Lake Iseo Open To Public

“The Floating Piers are an extension of the street and belong to everyone”

Christo&#8217;s 3km Floating Walkway Across Italy&#8217;s Lake Iseo Open To Public

So if you’re in the area…

Christo&#8217;s 3km Floating Walkway Across Italy&#8217;s Lake Iseo Open To Public

Come walk on water!

Christo&#8217;s 3km Floating Walkway Across Italy&#8217;s Lake Iseo Open To Public

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
An Amazing Gallery of Mythical Dragons by Artist Arvelis
3 min read
Mar, 3, 2017
People Text Their Dads That They Put Olive Oil In Their Car And Share Screenshots (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Geamana Lake: Amalgam Of Lively Colors That Flood A Dead Land
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hawkeye: Episode One and Two-Recap
3 min read
Nov, 26, 2021
I Combined Two Of My Favorite Things: Cats And Food (New Illustrations)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Jonathan Taylor Thomas
3 min read
Apr, 5, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.