Flesh-n-Bone: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Flesh-n-Bone: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Flesh-n-Bone

June 10, 1973

Cleveland, Ohio, US

53 Years Old

Gemini

Flesh-n-Bone: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Flesh-n-Bone?

Flesh-n-Bone is an American rapper and songwriter, known for his high-energy delivery and complex lyrical patterns within the group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. His distinctive vocal style has long been a foundational element of the Grammy-winning Cleveland collective.

His breakout moment arrived with the group’s multi-platinum album E. 1999 Eternal, featuring hits like “1st of tha Month” and the Grammy-winning “Tha Crossroads.” This success solidified his role as a powerful lyrical force.

Early Life and Education

Born Stanley Howse in Cleveland, Ohio, Flesh-n-Bone navigated a challenging childhood, openly addressing severe trauma he endured. His experiences in the Ohio foster care system deeply shaped his early life.

He later relocated to the West Coast, attending community college while nurturing his burgeoning rap talent. This period marked a crucial step in his artistic development, away from his hometown.

Notable Relationships

No specific high-profile romantic relationships are widely documented for Flesh-n-Bone in public records.

He is a devoted father, with four children, and now also a grandfather, actively focused on building generational strength.

Career Highlights

Flesh-n-Bone’s career with Bone Thugs-n-Harmony includes the multiplatinum album E. 1999 Eternal, which topped the Billboard 200, and the Grammy-winning single “Tha Crossroads.” He also launched his gold-certified solo debut album, T.H.U.G.S., in 1996.

Beyond music, he established his own record label, 5th Dog Records, and has been active in the literary world, promoting a memoir. He also advocates for criminal justice reform through his 5th Dog Foundation.

Signature Quote

“If you’re not giving 100%, what are you doing? Don’t waste my time.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Midnight Club arrived at Netflix on October 7th
“The Midnight Club” Continues Mike Flanagan’s Impressive Run at Netflix
3 min read
Nov, 3, 2022
Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Experienced Or Witnessed Random Acts Of Kindness? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, Draw Your Most-Used Object (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Movie On Netflix? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
My Emmy 2018 Predictions: Program Categories
3 min read
Sep, 13, 2018
Someone Asks Women What They Consider To Be A Bad Marriage, And They Don’t Hold Back (30 Answers)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025