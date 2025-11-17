People Share 30 Deal-Breakers That Make Them Instantly Nope Out From A First Date

First dates are notoriously tricky. Especially if you have only spent time with the person in a friend group capacity or haven’t met them in real life at all.
No wonder why coffee shops are such popular destinations — there’s a good chance the two of you will be unable to hit it off and you’ll need a quick and easy exit.
So we at Bored Panda decided to take a look at what turns people off the most and found two Reddit threads (one started by the user HomeTattoo and another by Kiwicarebear) that has folks sharing their first-date dealbreakers.
#1
Went on a date with a guy yesterday who was a christian (I’m an atheist, but that’s fine) and went on an unprompted monologue about how homosexuality is not God’s will (not fine). I am a man, we were both men, it was a gay date. It was very confusing.
Image source: anon
#2
I wore heels on a blind date. The guy looked me up and down, then said “You know it’s rude to wear heels on a blind date right?” I said “I’m sorry I didn’t premeditate the fragility of your ego.” He back-peddled and begged me to stay for the meal. I had half a drink and had to walk out. When someone shows you their true colours, why waste anyone’s time after that?
Image source: candacelarissa
#3
If they expect sex.
Fun story, I went on the WORST date a while ago. Guy seemed nice enough when we first met, but during the first date, I realized he was a total sleaze and maybe crazy? He asked me out of the blue if I was on birth control. When I said yes, he said, “sweet, that means I don’t have to wear a condom.”
I was so taken aback. Who says stuff like that? At that point, I knew I’d never touch him – not when a ten and a half foot pole – but I felt weirdly compelled to explain to him how stupid that was. I asked what he’d do if he knocked me up. “Oh, it’s no big deal. You’ll just get it taken care of, that’s all.” He didn’t understand that abortions aren’t cheap, easy to get, or fun. When I expressed that, he rolled his eyes and said condoms *weren’t fair to him* and that *having to wear a condom is a deal-breaker.*
I left that restaurant so fast I must’ve made his head spin. He tried to backtrack, said “maybe I can make an exception for you!” I declined and told him I wasn’t interested. Then he tried to call me up nine months later to hang out. Because “no girl in all of DC wants to go on a date and it’s so frustrating.” Uh… maybe because you’re gross and awful, dude? Also, this guy was 30. I’d expect this b******t from a teenager. Not a 30-year-old.
Image source: sleepyhollow_101
#4
If they don’t like animals. I’ve always had dogs (have two right now) and went on a date once where he said he hated animals. I left shortly after.
Image source: anothersadpisces
#5
Well, one guy showed up to the wrong lunch location and made ME drive to meet him (I was working, he was not) – strike 1. I arrive and he gets out of his car wearing sweats (he made me wait over 2 hours while he got ready – strike 9). Is 7 inches shorter than he said he was (which isn’t a problem unless you LIE about it – strike 13). And then… he was missing some critical burger eating teeth (that’s not even a strike – at this point I was in for the entertainment value this would add). Then he got into a loud, long anti government rant that only paused when I realized my car was being broken into. I run outside and defend my car expecting my date to be gallantly by my side. He was not – he just sat in the booth content to let me fight off someone rummaging through my car. Strikes 1000-39276651.
Oh. And he cried twice.
And watching him eat a burger wasn’t even close to being as entertaining as I wanted it to be.
Image source: MissMurphysLaw
#6
When they’re nice to you but not to the waiter.
Because one day, you’ll be in the waiter’s position.
Image source: LongDiddly
#7
From personal experience, casually dropping that the Earth is only a few thousand years old and rock stars get famous by making a deal with Satan. The worst part is the moment when you have to stop laughing because you realize it wasn’t a silly joke.
Image source: mildly_gone
#8
Lying. If someone is significantly different from anything they have led me to believe prior to the first date I’m immediately not interested. I don’t really care that much about their weight, height, political leanings, religion, etc, but lie to me first thing and we’ve got nothing else to talk about.
Image source: almostahermit
#9
If it’s a one way conversation, me asking them questions and taking interest in their life and them asking none or minimal questions about me.
Image source: TheJadedSF
#10
Being constantly on their phone.
Image source: actualclaudemonet
#11
When she tries to spritz me with Holy Water since I was never baptized.
Image source: Anon
#12
If in the midst of conversation you have to brag about how much your parents make or how they gave your brother an Audi, I’m done.
I’m not saying coming from a rich family is bad, but if you feel a need to bring it up on the first date, I’m going to assume you have nothing better to bring to the table.
Image source: baconcheesescone
#13
Talking non-stop about wanting a “traditional” family where mom doesn’t work. Like sure, but that’s not me so move on.
Or bringing up being an alpha male. Just no.
Image source: Cotheron
#14
Had someone on a dating app using 20 year old pics, lying about her age to an extreme extent, she said she was 25, i was 19 and she asked if i minded dating older women. I didnt mind at all but she showed up and the first thing i thought of was “wow she takes really good pics” but I decided since i was already there might as well make the best of it.
I found out she was 49 and had a son older than me, because he ended up working at the bowling alley we went to, I thought she seemed a little uncomfortable when we arrived to the bowling alley but shrugged it off to her being nervous about an internet date. Until i went to go get some food and her son who WORKED AT THAT BOWLING ALLEY pulled me to the side to ask what I was doing with his mom, he told me she was 49 and married, and then the best part, he was 6 months older than me.
Image source: anon
#15
Dating in my teens and early 20’s I was naive and insecure. So loved it when a guy said I was so much better than his last girlfriend who was a b***h. Dating again in my 50’s (being wiser and secure with myself) my response to the ex-b***h story is, “What the hell did you do to her???”
Image source: kaffie27
#16
Bad hygiene. Ended up nicknaming him halitosis boy.. Had a guy turn up to a date once like he hadn’t showered in months. He smelled so bad I had to lean back in my chair to get away from the smell. So gross. He was the worst but lots of guys make no effort to look or dress nice on a date too. Always makes me think… This is as good as it gets so that’s a nope!
Image source: SeaActiniaria
#17
Being married.
Bringing your friend to the date because you were nervous.
Bragging about your knife collection at home.
Never knew these things would come up in the first dates I’ve been on, but here we are.
Image source: pelicanfriends
#18
When he brings up his idealistic woman physically and I match none of those. For example, “All girls should have straight hair”.
Image source: dentduv
#19
Being racist and sexist without realizing it and then kinda shaming you for what you are.
I didn’t call her back.
Image source: 10_Virtues
#20
I went on a date with a woman I’d been talking with for a couple of weeks. We lived in different towns, decided to meet up in a pub in her town.
I lasted less than a pint. All she did was run men down, say how useless we are, all after one thing, etc.
She seemed genuinely surprised when I stood up and said goodbye and walked out.
Image source: Away_Swim1967
#21
Back before I met my bf, I went on a tinder date with a guy who was new to where I lived at the time. During conversation I mentioned offhand that there were certain places you didn’t want to walk after dark because a lot of people got mugged in those areas. This guy started mansplaning to me how it would be fine to walk there after dark, you just need to be confident, he’s a world traveler, nobody has ever bothered him etc. I was like, no dude trust me it isn’t safe, but he just kept talking over me. He seemed to view it as a challenge. He was arrogant in general but this was what made me make an excuse and leave the date early. Like ok dude, if you’re so tough then feel free to go get mugged
Image source: avocado_kowalski
#22
When he tells you he’s married, but wants something “on the side”.
Image source: Upset-Experience-615
#23
Being inconsiderate…went on a date recently where the guy speed walked to the cafe exit and let the door close behind him as I was just getting to the door myself. I purposely slowed down to see his reaction and there wasn’t even a backwards glance or motion to re-open the door or check I was okay (to account for why I wasn’t immediately behind him).
I hold the door for people all the time so I don’t see this as a gender thing.
Also not apologising when you made a mistake in an effort to seem infallible or self assured or whatever.
TLDR: Lack of consideration and lack of humility.
Image source: Responsible_Hand_789
#24
I had a guy choke me during a bit of making out on the first date. I said I wasn’t into that in public, definitely not with someone I’d just met and not while a bit buzzed. He proceeded to try/actually choke me during two follow up kisses (I was a bit drunk, if I was sober I would have ended it sooner) and then sulked and said it was just a joke when I said I was paying my half of the bill and going home alone.
So… Major deal breaker, don’t choke someone you don’t know.
Image source: martianpumpkin
#25
She brings her 3 kids that she failed to tell me about.
Image source: TrailerParkPrepper
#26
Being late. I’m not talking a few minutes late, I’m talking a half hour late or anything later than that.
Image source: VorpalBender
#27
No sense of humor or one that doesn’t mesh well with mine.
Image source: -eDgAR-
#28
Constantly one-upping.
Image source: segflt
#29
When they start clowning on your interests.
Image source: snellysnz
#30
He only had a couple of lawn chairs as furniture in his living room because he’d just moved to this apartment. Later he explained that he didn’t have furniture because he had actually just got out of the State Penn.
Before I noped out of there, he explained he’d just talked to his mama about me, and knew I’d be a “real special, understanding lady.”
Turns out I’m not!
Image source: FantasticWittyRetort
