Company’s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In

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Getting fired over a minor slip-up is bad enough, but finding out your company set you up to cover a secret layoff is next level. That’s what happened to one employee who got let go after being blamed for a software update error.

But the company didn’t realize it picked the wrong person to mess with. Armed with a bit of tech know-how and serious library skills, this worker went full detective to find a legal loophole. They shared their story online, explaining how high-priced corporate lawyers scrambled after realizing they overlooked a major law right under their noses.

If you love stories where the underdog uses brainpower to crush corporate greed and get sweet payback, this one is for you.

An employee was fired after being blamed for a minor software update error

Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In

benzoix / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Company’s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In

The fired employee immediately started digging into state and company laws and found a massive loophole

Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In

krakenimages.com / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In

magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In

Wavebreak Media / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The former employee explained how they set out to get their much-deserved payback

Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In

pressmaster / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In

u/Zakkana

Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In

marymarkevich / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The author of the post gave some more info in response to the comments

Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In

Several people shared their own experiences, as well as some advice

Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In
Company&#8217;s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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