Company’s High-Priced Lawyers Overlook One Clause In Their Own Handbook, And Fired Worker Cashes In

Getting fired over a minor slip-up is bad enough, but finding out your company set you up to cover a secret layoff is next level. That’s what happened to one employee who got let go after being blamed for a software update error.
But the company didn’t realize it picked the wrong person to mess with. Armed with a bit of tech know-how and serious library skills, this worker went full detective to find a legal loophole. They shared their story online, explaining how high-priced corporate lawyers scrambled after realizing they overlooked a major law right under their noses.
If you love stories where the underdog uses brainpower to crush corporate greed and get sweet payback, this one is for you.
An employee was fired after being blamed for a minor software update error
benzoix / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The fired employee immediately started digging into state and company laws and found a massive loophole
krakenimages.com / Magnific (not the actual photo)
magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Wavebreak Media / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The former employee explained how they set out to get their much-deserved payback
pressmaster / Magnific (not the actual photo)
marymarkevich / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The author of the post gave some more info in response to the comments
Several people shared their own experiences, as well as some advice
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