If You’re Truly Well-Spoken, You’ll Finish All 18 Of These Common English Idioms

Some English idioms are so familiar that you can probably finish them instantly. Others are a little trickier, and you might find yourself trying to remember exactly which word comes next.
From everyday expressions to popular English sayings and classic phrases, this quiz is all about putting your knowledge of the English language to the test. You may have heard these common English idioms in conversations, movies, TV shows, books, or even from your friends and family. But recognizing an expression is one thing, and remembering the exact words and completing it correctly is another.
Do you really think you know your English idioms inside and out? These 18 questions range from easy, familiar phrases to a few that might make you stop and think. Take the challenge, test your vocabulary, and see how many popular idioms and sayings you can complete correctly. Let’s get starteeeeed! 🚀
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
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