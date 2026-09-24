90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

If you enjoyed the thrill of finding a specific character in a large illustration as a kid, this challenge is just for you! It’s time to test how sharp your vision and seeking skills really are. This time, you’ll look for objects hidden in plain sight in real pictures and funny illustrations.
We’ve chosen some of the best contenders from the r/FindTheSniper subreddit. This community loves sharing and squinting at confusing images of dropped belongings, beloved pets, or other objects that blend perfectly into the background. Grab a cup of coffee and see how many submissions you can complete without help from the commenters!
#1 Can You Find A Cat That Looks Like Wood
Image source: Quirkynator
#2 Find The Wall Outlet
Image source: alisuraus
#3 Almost Closed The Fridge With My Cat In It LOL
Image source: Silasea
#4 I Dropped My Glasses, I Can’t See Without My Glasses
Image source: Simple_TACnotchina
#5 Find The Leopard
Image source: Cinzyi
#6 Find Both Crocs
Image source: Ryparian
#7 F – Find The Pooch!
Image source: SpreadScary8167
#8 Find The Cat
Image source: DisastrousRhubarb452
#9 Find The Grain Of Sugar
Image source: _EasilyImpressed
#10 Find The Fox
Image source: runner4beer
#11 Find The Star Magnet
Image source: Fuzzy_Role674
#12 Find The Impasta
Image source: A_Little_Crafty
#13 Find The Word Cow
Image source: Grundy_Gamer
#14 Find The Real Dog Hiding With My Felt Dogs!
Image source: Lauram2020
#15 Find The Hidden Face In The Painting
Image source: docstarr
#16 My Daughter Dropped A Toy Snail On The Counter
Image source: ivorella
#17 Find The Oak Moth
Image source: TakenAHike
#18 There’s An Owl Here
Image source: AbsolutZer0_v2
#19 Find The Snake
Image source: corybwhite
#20 Find The Desert Bighorn Sheep
Image source: LeadHam
#21 Spot The Dog
Image source: dragonboy
#22 Find The Key I Dropped On The Shop Floor
Image source: bauml20
#23 Find The Scorpion
Image source: ZuKnight55
#24 Find The Deer!
Image source: laurabee3
#25 Find The Apple
Image source: stacity
#26 Find The Number 8
Image source: Ok-Turnip2296
#27 Find The Cruise Ship
Image source: Octavian_202
#28 Find My Wife’s Silver Bracelet
Image source: isaythingslike
#29 Find My Mouse Cursor Against My Wallpaper!!
Image source: Balmung0047
#30 Find The Thorn
Image source: Ritzblues783
#31 Wife Got Spooked. Find The Face That Peeps In My Bathroom
Image source: exvirginladysman
#32 Find The Alligator (His Name Is Rupert)
Image source: VolcanicOctosquid20
#33 Find The Snow Leopard
Image source: DontPoopInMyPantsPlz
#34 Find The Pup
Image source: LoveMeBlue7
#35 Can You Find The Goat
Image source: Only-One-7812
#36 Find The Dragonfly
Image source: Ngothaaa
#37 Find The Clothes Hanger
Image source: feeljustfine
#38 Help Find My Sunglasses I Dropped 4 Stories Down
Image source: studiodrop
#39 Find The Raccoon
Image source: SSGSS-ULtra
#40 Find The Lizard
Image source: monkeybrain911
#41 Find The Little Copperhead!
Image source: chuckwallaAVL
#42 Find The Cat
Image source: TopShotta7O7
#43 Find The Earring I Stepped On
Image source: Perpleguyz
#44 Find The Toast
Image source: handofbacon
#45 Find The Lollipop
Image source: Blondes-Lover69
#46 Find The Koala
Image source: pikapikamutha
#47 Find The Ghost
Image source: Haunting-Albatross57
#48 Spot The Snake In This Sneaky
Image source: Quirkynator
#49 Find The Giraffe ( Not A Rubber Duck Giraffe! )
Image source: DirectorLanky466
#50 Find The Imposter And The Amphibian Among The Silly Cats
Image source: friendlynoodless
#51 Find The Void!
Image source: CrankyCzar
#52 Find The Nerds Cluster!
Image source: fallinaditch
#53 Find The Salamander
Image source: JeveStones69
#54 Find The Cat
Image source: hewwocopter
#55 One Of My Psychedelic Illustrations Called ‘Dreampark’. Can You Spot The Badger With The Bucket?
Image source: jamesfletcherdesign
#56 Find The Stick Of LED For My Pencil
Image source: yea_cam
#57 Find The Spiral Push Pin
Image source: swizzlesweater
#58 Find The Baby Grasshopper!
Image source: lemongrassandpeach
#59 Find The Owl
Image source: Obi_Watch_Kenobi
#60 Find The Square With 5 Dots
Image source: Ok-Turnip2296
#61 Find The Three Foxes Having Leisurely Naps In My Neighbour’s Garden
Image source: Treespot14
#62 Find The Airpod
Image source: CozyCare
#63 Find The Bunny
Image source: Aragorns-Broken-Toe
#64 Find The Rubber Astronaut
Image source: CanuckTheDuck
#65 Secret Snoot (Pup)
Image source: Charming-Ad-12
#66 Find The Snake!
Image source: LukeX7s3_27
#67 Mom Couldn’t Find Her Reading Glasses For A Few Days
Image source: evergreen_1444
#68 Only 1% With Shark Eyes Can Spot The Starfish In 5 Seconds!
Image source: Quirkynator
#69 Find Dr. Hercules, Master Of Void (Cat )
Image source: PinkGlitterMom
#70 Find My Cat
Image source: Substantial_Suit4973
#71 Find The 3 Cats
Image source: HakanKartal04
#72 Find The Sneaky Bobcat
Image source: hans99hans
#73 Find The Second Cat
Image source: TerrorGatorRex
#74 Find The Cat
Image source: strawberry_mocchii
#75 Find The Moon
Image source: SH1NING_LIGHT
#76 Find The Second Cat
Image source: DazSmashh
#77 Find My Neighbour’s Cat
Image source: mehefin
#78 Find The 3rd Cat
Image source: EquHapTea
#79 2 Copperheads
Image source: LtBirdDog52
#80 Find The Chameleon
Image source: Dan_E_Boy_
#81 “Dad! Post That Banana For Your Sniper Friends!!” -My Kid
Image source: joeyspancakes
#82 Couldnt Find The TV Remote (Target) For An Entire Week
Image source: New-Objective7803
#83 Find The 2 Minecraft Cobble Stone Cubes
Image source: witchy-kitty-mew
#84 There Is A Deer Visible In This Picture
Image source: shrinasaurus
#85 Find The Orange Wheelie Bin
Image source: Alternative_Week3023
#86 Find The Butter
Image source: EliWhitney2010
#87 Can You Guys Find 20? It Took Me A While. Had To Flip These Just For It To Be One Of The Last Ones LOL
Image source: giulimborgesyt
#88 Find The Last Jigsaw Piece!
Image source: Send_me_hedgehogs
#89 Find The Dog
Image source: FrozenNord
#90 Find The Copperhead
Image source: Unlucky_Brilliant69
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