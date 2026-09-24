90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

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If you enjoyed the thrill of finding a specific character in a large illustration as a kid, this challenge is just for you! It’s time to test how sharp your vision and seeking skills really are. This time, you’ll look for objects hidden in plain sight in real pictures and funny illustrations.

We’ve chosen some of the best contenders from the r/FindTheSniper subreddit. This community loves sharing and squinting at confusing images of dropped belongings, beloved pets, or other objects that blend perfectly into the background. Grab a cup of coffee and see how many submissions you can complete without help from the commenters!

#1 Can You Find A Cat That Looks Like Wood

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: Quirkynator

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

#2 Find The Wall Outlet

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: alisuraus

#3 Almost Closed The Fridge With My Cat In It LOL

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: Silasea

#4 I Dropped My Glasses, I Can’t See Without My Glasses

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: Simple_TACnotchina

#5 Find The Leopard

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: Cinzyi

#6 Find Both Crocs

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: Ryparian

#7 F – Find The Pooch!

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: SpreadScary8167

#8 Find The Cat

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: DisastrousRhubarb452

#9 Find The Grain Of Sugar

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: _EasilyImpressed

#10 Find The Fox

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: runner4beer

#11 Find The Star Magnet

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: Fuzzy_Role674

#12 Find The Impasta

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: A_Little_Crafty

#13 Find The Word Cow

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: Grundy_Gamer

#14 Find The Real Dog Hiding With My Felt Dogs!

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: Lauram2020

#15 Find The Hidden Face In The Painting

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: docstarr

#16 My Daughter Dropped A Toy Snail On The Counter

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: ivorella

#17 Find The Oak Moth

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: TakenAHike

#18 There’s An Owl Here

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: AbsolutZer0_v2

#19 Find The Snake

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: corybwhite

#20 Find The Desert Bighorn Sheep

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: LeadHam

#21 Spot The Dog

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: dragonboy

#22 Find The Key I Dropped On The Shop Floor

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: bauml20

#23 Find The Scorpion

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: ZuKnight55

#24 Find The Deer!

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: laurabee3

#25 Find The Apple

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: stacity

#26 Find The Number 8

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: Ok-Turnip2296

#27 Find The Cruise Ship

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: Octavian_202

#28 Find My Wife’s Silver Bracelet

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: isaythingslike

#29 Find My Mouse Cursor Against My Wallpaper!!

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: Balmung0047

#30 Find The Thorn

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: Ritzblues783

#31 Wife Got Spooked. Find The Face That Peeps In My Bathroom

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: exvirginladysman

#32 Find The Alligator (His Name Is Rupert)

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: VolcanicOctosquid20

#33 Find The Snow Leopard

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: DontPoopInMyPantsPlz

#34 Find The Pup

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: LoveMeBlue7

#35 Can You Find The Goat

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: Only-One-7812

#36 Find The Dragonfly

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: Ngothaaa

#37 Find The Clothes Hanger

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: feeljustfine

#38 Help Find My Sunglasses I Dropped 4 Stories Down

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: studiodrop

#39 Find The Raccoon

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: SSGSS-ULtra

#40 Find The Lizard

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: monkeybrain911

#41 Find The Little Copperhead!

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: chuckwallaAVL

#42 Find The Cat

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: TopShotta7O7

#43 Find The Earring I Stepped On

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: Perpleguyz

#44 Find The Toast

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: handofbacon

#45 Find The Lollipop

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: Blondes-Lover69

#46 Find The Koala

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: pikapikamutha

#47 Find The Ghost

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: Haunting-Albatross57

#48 Spot The Snake In This Sneaky

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: Quirkynator

#49 Find The Giraffe ( Not A Rubber Duck Giraffe! )

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: DirectorLanky466

#50 Find The Imposter And The Amphibian Among The Silly Cats

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: friendlynoodless

#51 Find The Void!

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: CrankyCzar

#52 Find The Nerds Cluster!

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: fallinaditch

#53 Find The Salamander

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: JeveStones69

#54 Find The Cat

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: hewwocopter

#55 One Of My Psychedelic Illustrations Called ‘Dreampark’. Can You Spot The Badger With The Bucket?

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: jamesfletcherdesign

#56 Find The Stick Of LED For My Pencil

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: yea_cam

#57 Find The Spiral Push Pin

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: swizzlesweater

#58 Find The Baby Grasshopper!

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: lemongrassandpeach

#59 Find The Owl

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: Obi_Watch_Kenobi

#60 Find The Square With 5 Dots

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: Ok-Turnip2296

#61 Find The Three Foxes Having Leisurely Naps In My Neighbour’s Garden

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: Treespot14

#62 Find The Airpod

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: CozyCare

#63 Find The Bunny

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: Aragorns-Broken-Toe

#64 Find The Rubber Astronaut

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: CanuckTheDuck

#65 Secret Snoot (Pup)

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: Charming-Ad-12

#66 Find The Snake!

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: LukeX7s3_27

#67 Mom Couldn’t Find Her Reading Glasses For A Few Days

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: evergreen_1444

#68 Only 1% With Shark Eyes Can Spot The Starfish In 5 Seconds!

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: Quirkynator

#69 Find Dr. Hercules, Master Of Void (Cat )

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: PinkGlitterMom

#70 Find My Cat

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: Substantial_Suit4973

#71 Find The 3 Cats

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: HakanKartal04

#72 Find The Sneaky Bobcat

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: hans99hans

#73 Find The Second Cat

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: TerrorGatorRex

#74 Find The Cat

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: strawberry_mocchii

#75 Find The Moon

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: SH1NING_LIGHT

#76 Find The Second Cat

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: DazSmashh

#77 Find My Neighbour’s Cat

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: mehefin

#78 Find The 3rd Cat

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: EquHapTea

#79 2 Copperheads

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: LtBirdDog52

#80 Find The Chameleon

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: Dan_E_Boy_

#81 “Dad! Post That Banana For Your Sniper Friends!!” -My Kid

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: joeyspancakes

#82 Couldnt Find The TV Remote (Target) For An Entire Week

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: New-Objective7803

#83 Find The 2 Minecraft Cobble Stone Cubes

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: witchy-kitty-mew

#84 There Is A Deer Visible In This Picture

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: shrinasaurus

#85 Find The Orange Wheelie Bin

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: Alternative_Week3023

#86 Find The Butter

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: EliWhitney2010

#87 Can You Guys Find 20? It Took Me A While. Had To Flip These Just For It To Be One Of The Last Ones LOL

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: giulimborgesyt

#88 Find The Last Jigsaw Piece!

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: Send_me_hedgehogs

#89 Find The Dog

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: FrozenNord

#90 Find The Copperhead

90 Unbelievably Well-Camouflaged Things That Take Forever To Spot (New Pics)

Image source: Unlucky_Brilliant69

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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