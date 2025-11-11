Can You Find Momo In These Photos? (Part 2)

by

Ontario-based graphic designer Andrew Knapp and his beautiful border collie Momo, who we wrote about last year, are back with more cute and awesome find-the-dog photos.

Momo’s not quite like other dogs – when he runs to fetch a stick, rather than returning it, he hides. So Knapp started taking pictures in which the viewer was supposed to find Momo. At first, they were just for his nieces and nephews, but when he posted the photos online, the reception was excellent. Now, Momo has his own blog (Find Momo) where Knapp shares photos of his crafty sidekick. Knapp has even released a book of his photos of Momo, which can be found on Amazon.

Some of the photos are just for fun, but in some of them, Momo seems to have found quite a good hiding spot. And what’s more frustrating is that he’s often “hiding” in plain sight! Can you spot him in every photo?

Source: gofindmomo.com | Amazon

This is How Momo The Dog Looks

Can You Find Momo In These Photos? (Part 2)

Can You Find Momo in These Photos?

Can You Find Momo In These Photos? (Part 2)
Can You Find Momo In These Photos? (Part 2)
Can You Find Momo In These Photos? (Part 2)
Can You Find Momo In These Photos? (Part 2)
Can You Find Momo In These Photos? (Part 2)
Can You Find Momo In These Photos? (Part 2)
Can You Find Momo In These Photos? (Part 2)
Can You Find Momo In These Photos? (Part 2)
Can You Find Momo In These Photos? (Part 2)
Can You Find Momo In These Photos? (Part 2)
Can You Find Momo In These Photos? (Part 2)
Can You Find Momo In These Photos? (Part 2)
Can You Find Momo In These Photos? (Part 2)
Can You Find Momo In These Photos? (Part 2)
Can You Find Momo In These Photos? (Part 2)
Can You Find Momo In These Photos? (Part 2)
Can You Find Momo In These Photos? (Part 2)
Can You Find Momo In These Photos? (Part 2)
Can You Find Momo In These Photos? (Part 2)
Can You Find Momo In These Photos? (Part 2)
Can You Find Momo In These Photos? (Part 2)
Can You Find Momo In These Photos? (Part 2)
Can You Find Momo In These Photos? (Part 2)
Can You Find Momo In These Photos? (Part 2)

“Find Momo” photography book is available on Amazon.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Samsung Brutally Mocks New iPhone Hours After Apple Launches It, And Other Brands Join In
3 min read
Sep, 12, 2025
Will We Ever See a Season 2 of Training Day?
3 min read
Jun, 18, 2018
Do You Believe This Loki Secret Villain Theory about The Time Keepers?
3 min read
Jun, 17, 2021
Why a Big Bad Beetleborgs Reboot Needs to Happen
3 min read
Mar, 25, 2020
Who Are Your Favorite “Law & Order” Guest Stars?
3 min read
Oct, 21, 2010
Sharks Attack Submarine Below Surface During Blue Planet II Filming
3 min read
Nov, 9, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.