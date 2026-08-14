Jealous Fiancée Tries To Sabotage Med Student’s Career, Uses A Diagram In His Book To Start A Fight

Insecurity can show up in relationships in many ways, but if folks open up about their feelings, they might be able to solve any issues it causes. If this doesn’t happen, then chances are, the loving bond between them might not survive.
This is what happened between a prospective doctor and his fiancée when she got mad about him looking at an image of female private parts in his study textbook. He thought it was absurd of her to throw a tantrum over something like that, but soon realized the sinister reason behind her reaction.
More info: Reddit
When a person strikes up an argument with their loved one over something small, there is usually something deeper that’s bothering them
magnific (not the actual photo)
The man explained that he had gotten into a very selective medical school and that since his fiancée Annie had been rejected from many institutions, she got a part-time job in retail
Zarina Khalilova (not the actual photo)
One day, Annie saw a picture of female private parts in the man’s textbook and got so mad at him that she threatened to call off the engagement if he didn’t drop out of medical school
When the poster later questioned Annie, she revealed that she was jealous of their friends’ lavish lifestyles and wanted him to drop out and get a job paying around $150k a year
Image credits: Staceyrt
Annie’s revelation shocked the man, and he broke up with her on the spot when he also got to know that she hadn’t actually wanted to be a doctor in the first place
The man explained that he had been with his fiancée Annie for 6 years and that they both wanted to become doctors. That’s why the poster applied to many colleges so that he would have a better chance of getting in, and he was lucky enough to do so. His partner, on the other hand, was rejected because she applied only to selective universities.
According to medical professionals, it is important for students to apply to many schools if they want to eventually become a doctor. That’s because prospective applicants face a nearly 60% rejection rate, so they should try anything they can to improve their odds in the long run.
The problem isn’t just that Annie didn’t get into the university that she wanted; she also expected her fiancé to drop out of medical school. The reason she gave for such an extreme demand was that she had caught him studying from a textbook that had an image of a woman’s private parts in it. This left the man baffled, as he felt it was quite an absurd overreaction to something small.
Usually when someone has a very extreme emotional outburst over something minor, counselors explain that there could be underlying stress and worry contributing to that reaction. Rather than share their feelings directly, a person might find it easier to pick a fight over something seemingly random, even though many situations led them to that moment.
The Yuri Arcurs Collection (not the actual photo)
Unfortunately, Annie didn’t give her fiancé a chance to make things right between them. She left the house, stayed with a friend, and stopped replying to the man’s texts, leaving him worried about the future of their relationship. Since she also didn’t have any family members that he could call to help him out, he felt helpless about the whole situation.
Eventually, the poster decided to finally get a hold of Annie and confront her about her behavior. That’s when she revealed that the only reason she had tried to get him to quit medical school was that she was jealous of her friends’ rich lifestyles and wanted him to get a high-paying job.
According to professionals, it is normal to feel a bit insecure if your friends seem to be doing better than you, but if these feelings don’t subside, they can truly affect one’s mental health. People might end up developing a strong dissatisfaction with their own lives, which can seep into their friendships and relationships over time
This is clearly what Annie had been feeling for a while, and she also revealed that she had never wanted to be a doctor. This left the poster heartbroken, and he decided to end their relationship once and for all and to never contact her again.
Do you think the guy made the right choice by breaking things off with his fiancée? We’d love to hear your thoughts on this story.
People fully supported the poster and couldn’t believe his greedy ex-fiancée’s behavior
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