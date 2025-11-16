Man Throws A Fit After His Fiancee Decides Not To Put Him On Her House Title As He Pranked Her At The Lawyer’s Office

There are situations in life when a person has almost achieved long-awaited and desired success – and only then, literally being a step away from it, due to their own stupidity, loses everything, nullifying all their previous steps, attempts and experiences.
For example, imagine that Thanos, having already collected all the Infinity Stones, instead of just snapping his fingers, suddenly decides to play baseball with his wonderful golden gauntlet. Incredible, you say? Of course, but in real life, something like this happens very often.
For example, like this story, which has collected nearly 22.2K upvotes and more than 5.7K various comments in the AITA Reddit community. Of course, the failure of one of the heroes of this tale was not so epic, but it could still have unpleasant consequences for him.
The Original Poster is planning to marry the man with whom she has been together for 3 years
Image source: mikelao26 (not the actual photo)
So, the Original Poster and her fiancé have been together for three years now, and plan to tie the knot towards the end of this year. The OP inherited a house from her mother, and the new family is about to move there. The house is in the OP’s name, but the man has tried to persuade her several times to have his on the title as well.
Image source: DojaDog677
The OP finally gave in to her fiancé’s begging and decided to have his name on her house title
The woman hesitated for a long time, offering, for instance, to make him a co-owner of the house after the wedding. But the fiancé’s arguments still had an effect. For example, the man said that he could share the mortgage payment with the OP. In general, the couple agreed that they would go to a lawyer and complete all the paperwork.
Image source: DojaDog677
At the lawyer’s, the OP’s fiancé handed her his own “lucky pen”, which turned out to be empty
And so, just before entering the lawyer’s office, the OP’s fiancé handed her his “lucky pen” to sign the documents. She was a bit surprised, but she took the pen. And at the very moment when the woman was about to put her signature, it turned out that the pen was empty.
Image source: DojaDog677
The man kept handing her pens but every one turned out empty and it looked really weird
“Don’t worry!” said her fiancé, pulling out a second pen. But that one was empty as well. The lawyer stared blankly at what was happening, while the giggling man held out a third pen to the OP – also empty, as you might guess.
Image source: DojaDog677
Finally, the man told her that he played a joke on her, but the OP felt outraged and refused to sign anything
The OP felt devastated and humiliated in front of the lawyer, so when her fiancé admitted that he was just playing a joke on her by pulling out another – finally normal – pen, the woman simply pushed the papers away from her, saying that she did not want to sign anything anymore.
Image source: Dennis Jarvis (not the actual photo)
The man tried to calm her down, but the OP was adamant, saying that a lawyer’s office is not the place for pranks. When they arrived home, the fiancé decided to be offended and said that the OP simply did not appreciate the prank, and in general was just looking for an excuse to not have him on the deed. As a result, the man started the silent treatment until the papers are finally signed.
Commenters told the OP that her fiancé’s behavior looks like just one huge red flag
However, the prank was not appreciated by the people in the comments either. Firstly, they agreed that childishness is inappropriate in such serious situations, and secondly, that everything looks suspicious overall. According to commenters, all the man’s behavior in this situation is just one huge red flag.
In general, many commenters advised the OP to sign a pre-nup with her future husband and not have him on the deed of a house to which he has contributed absolutely nothing. A good person, according to commenters, will not expect their future spouse to enter their name there, and even more so – to demand it. In general, the OP should take a closer look at the man with whom she is going to start a family.
By the way, the commenters are largely right, and the situation when spouses do not include each other in the share of their houses is very common. For example, you can also read this post of ours about how this woman, before she passed away, transferred her house to her daughter, and the father fully agreed with this. But first, please write what you think about this very story.
