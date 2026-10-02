Guy Finally Falls In Love, Spends Over 7 Years Being The Best He Can Be For Someone Who Wasn’t Worth It

Finding our a partner has been cheating can be devastating. Finding out it’s been going on for years, with multiple people, puts a whole new spin on the situation. Some choose to stay and work things out, others leave and never look back. Then there are those who will go to the depths of hell to make sure their ex lives pays for the rest of their life.
Like one man who put the love of his life through college and supported him in every way possible. When he found out that his fiance had cheated with four people, including a registered sex offender, he went on the warpath. He set out to destroy their lives one by one. And then watched as they each fell like dominoes.
He was devasted when he found out his fiance had cheated with several men right under his nose
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Instead of taking it lying down, this man set out to destroy each of their lives one by one
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“How is Ryan doing now?”: Many praised the man and some wanted an update on his ex
Some called him out for not taking accountability
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