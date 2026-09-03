Female Weightlifting Medalist Goes Viral As Netizens Can’t Believe How Much She Lifted Despite Petite Frame

Indian powerlifter Keyaa Kunal Banerji has caught the internet’s attention after her performance at the 2026 IPF World Sub-Junior & Junior Classic Powerlifting Championships in South Africa.
The 21-year-old competed in the Junior Women’s 47kg category and finished fifth overall, but it was her deadlift that really stood out.
Banerji secured a silver medal in the discipline after completing a 140kg lift while weighing 45.70kg.
Photos and videos from the competition quickly made their way online, with people praising her strength and comparing her appearance to an anime character.
“She looks like the main character from an anime,” one commenter wrote.
Keya Banerji deadlifted her weight thrice at the world championships
Banerji represented India in the Junior Women’s 47kg category at the championships, which took place from August 18 to 29 under the International Powerlifting Federation.
She competed at a bodyweight of 45.70kg and successfully deadlifted 140kg.
Her other successful lifts included a 90kg squat and a 50kg bench press, giving her a final total of 280kg.
International Powerlifting Federation IPF
While that total placed her fifth overall, the deadlift produced her best individual result.
France’s Ines Herbaux took gold after lifting 165kg, while Ireland’s Blathnaid O’Dwyer also lifted 140kg. Banerji finished ahead of O’Dwyer in the deadlift standings and claimed the silver medal.
Banerji walked away from the world championships with an international medal.
Over the years, Banerji’s numbers have improved significantly
International Powerlifting Federation IPF
Banerji’s latest result came after a clear increase in her numbers over the previous year.
At the 2025 National Sub-Junior & Junior Classic Powerlifting Championship, she competed in the same 47kg junior category. She recorded an 82.5kg squat, a 47.5kg bench press and a 127.5kg deadlift, finishing with a 257.5kg total.
She improved those numbers at the 2026 national championship.
International Powerlifting Federation IPF
There, she recorded a 95kg squat, a 52.5kg bench press and a 140kg deadlift for a 287.5kg total, according to the competition records cited in the supplied information.
She also won silver in the women’s 47kg category at the 2026 National Classic Bench Press Championship after recording a 47.5kg lift.
As her clip went viral, social media users praised her strength and achievement
Some people compared her to an anime character, while others focused entirely on what she managed to lift.
“What she did is something 60% of Indian men wouldn’t be able to do. Bravo,” one commenter wrote, while another said, “Her lift already shut everyone up. The only thing heavier than 140kg is the nonsense people drag into it.”
A third added, “This is what our country needs. When a girl gets tight direction, she can achieve anything”
John Arano/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
“This has to be the least Indian looking Indian i have ever seen. I honestly thought she was Korean when scrolling,” a fourth wrote.
One more added, “She lifted 140kg and made India look good on a world stage. That’s the only identity that matters here. The rest is comment-section politics.”
Meanwhile, others celebrated Banerji’s achievement
“Awesome 141 kilo deadlift, congratulations Keyaa!” said one, while another wrote, “Bada*s of an achievement while having that insane face card.”
“Beauty with strength. Finally powerlifting in the news.”
The discussion also drifted into caste and regional comparisons, something several users criticized.
“The Brahmin genes comment is so unserious; like she’s just strong as hell, let her be the icon she is”
And another wrote, “She is making our country proud, while some losers are still bringing caste and state politics into this”
One more comment said, “Some credit ‘Brahmin genes, ’ others ‘Bengali genes’ — turning a proud moment into unnecessary division.”
International Powerlifting Federation IPF
Besides Banerji, India had another big result at the championships
Banerji was not the only Indian athlete to finish on the podium at the championships.
Joshua Ngoka won gold in the men’s 120kg category after completing all nine of his attempts. He finished with a total of 980.5kg and also secured an IPF Junior World record, according to the supplied information.
His performance gave India another major result at the competition.
“Strength with beauty,” wrote one user
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