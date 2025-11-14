FBI Asks People To Send Evidence Of Violence During Protests, Gets Videos And Pics Of Police Violence In Response

by

The First Amendment gives Americans the right to assemble peacefully and air their views. And the FBI “respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights,” as stated in its press release published on the 1st of June.

But in the wake of Mr. George Floyd’s death, on many occasions, peaceful protesters have been met by disproportionately brute force. And when the FBI asked to share digital evidence of violent individuals, people responded with countless examples showing police officers using hostile force.

It’s not the first time that the FBI has put out a nationwide call for pictures and videos that could help to identify people “actively instigating violence.” The strategy has been used during melees that followed Lakers victories in downtown Los Angeles and others cities like Baltimore.

FBI Asks People To Send Evidence Of Violence During Protests, Gets Videos And Pics Of Police Violence In Response

#1

FBI Asks People To Send Evidence Of Violence During Protests, Gets Videos And Pics Of Police Violence In Response

Image source: emzorbit

#2

FBI Asks People To Send Evidence Of Violence During Protests, Gets Videos And Pics Of Police Violence In Response

Image source: SourceLocator

#3

FBI Asks People To Send Evidence Of Violence During Protests, Gets Videos And Pics Of Police Violence In Response

Image source: tylershoemakerx

#4

FBI Asks People To Send Evidence Of Violence During Protests, Gets Videos And Pics Of Police Violence In Response

Image source: JordanUhl

#5

FBI Asks People To Send Evidence Of Violence During Protests, Gets Videos And Pics Of Police Violence In Response

Image source: Rebellingm0ther

#6

FBI Asks People To Send Evidence Of Violence During Protests, Gets Videos And Pics Of Police Violence In Response

Image source: GoodwinVianna

#7

FBI Asks People To Send Evidence Of Violence During Protests, Gets Videos And Pics Of Police Violence In Response

Image source: MickeyFisher73

#8

FBI Asks People To Send Evidence Of Violence During Protests, Gets Videos And Pics Of Police Violence In Response

Image source: HannahDrake628

#9

FBI Asks People To Send Evidence Of Violence During Protests, Gets Videos And Pics Of Police Violence In Response

Image source: drivenbyboredom

#10

FBI Asks People To Send Evidence Of Violence During Protests, Gets Videos And Pics Of Police Violence In Response

Image source: TerranceHarken

#11

FBI Asks People To Send Evidence Of Violence During Protests, Gets Videos And Pics Of Police Violence In Response

Image source: engMou

#12

FBI Asks People To Send Evidence Of Violence During Protests, Gets Videos And Pics Of Police Violence In Response

Image source: noonelistnstome

#13

FBI Asks People To Send Evidence Of Violence During Protests, Gets Videos And Pics Of Police Violence In Response

Image source: Anons_revenge

#14

FBI Asks People To Send Evidence Of Violence During Protests, Gets Videos And Pics Of Police Violence In Response

Image source: ot4lwt

#15

FBI Asks People To Send Evidence Of Violence During Protests, Gets Videos And Pics Of Police Violence In Response

Image source: lexis_sanch

#16

FBI Asks People To Send Evidence Of Violence During Protests, Gets Videos And Pics Of Police Violence In Response

Image source: BernPress

#17

FBI Asks People To Send Evidence Of Violence During Protests, Gets Videos And Pics Of Police Violence In Response

Image source: DustinGiebel

#18

FBI Asks People To Send Evidence Of Violence During Protests, Gets Videos And Pics Of Police Violence In Response

Image source: greg_doucette

#19

FBI Asks People To Send Evidence Of Violence During Protests, Gets Videos And Pics Of Police Violence In Response

Image source: broadeyeview

#20

FBI Asks People To Send Evidence Of Violence During Protests, Gets Videos And Pics Of Police Violence In Response

Image source: earthpapi

#21

FBI Asks People To Send Evidence Of Violence During Protests, Gets Videos And Pics Of Police Violence In Response

Image source: Jdrck__

#22

FBI Asks People To Send Evidence Of Violence During Protests, Gets Videos And Pics Of Police Violence In Response

Image source: c5quare

#23

FBI Asks People To Send Evidence Of Violence During Protests, Gets Videos And Pics Of Police Violence In Response

Image source: mitnothsa

#24

FBI Asks People To Send Evidence Of Violence During Protests, Gets Videos And Pics Of Police Violence In Response

Image source: alixstaysgold

#25

FBI Asks People To Send Evidence Of Violence During Protests, Gets Videos And Pics Of Police Violence In Response

Image source: RealMarlonRambo

#26

FBI Asks People To Send Evidence Of Violence During Protests, Gets Videos And Pics Of Police Violence In Response

Image source: CarolineODID

#27

FBI Asks People To Send Evidence Of Violence During Protests, Gets Videos And Pics Of Police Violence In Response

Image source: limpjunk

#28

FBI Asks People To Send Evidence Of Violence During Protests, Gets Videos And Pics Of Police Violence In Response

Image source: alixstaysgold

#29

FBI Asks People To Send Evidence Of Violence During Protests, Gets Videos And Pics Of Police Violence In Response

Image source: alixstaysgold

#30

FBI Asks People To Send Evidence Of Violence During Protests, Gets Videos And Pics Of Police Violence In Response

Image source: EvelKneidel

#31

FBI Asks People To Send Evidence Of Violence During Protests, Gets Videos And Pics Of Police Violence In Response

Image source: alixstaysgold

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Couple Brings Their Dog To Their Pre-Wedding Photoshoot, And The Result Is Hilarious (10 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Photographed The United States Navy Blue Angel In The San Francisco Bay
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
These Famous Reality TV Shows Didn’t Originate on American Television
3 min read
Apr, 9, 2025
I Quit My High-Paid Engineer Job To Follow My Passion And Make Comics
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
The Rock Welcomes A Baby Girl, And His Feminist Message Takes It To The Next Level
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Amazing Paper Creations By Benja Harney
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.