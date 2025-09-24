These Two Artists From Armenia Create Lifelike Animal Replicas With Synthetic Materials (15 Pics)

In Gyumri, Armenia, the studio Faux Animal Replicas by artists Max and Nik Green creates life-sized replicas of animals that look astonishingly real, yet contain nothing from actual animals. Every piece is built from synthetic materials such as artificial fur and hand-painted finishes, ensuring that no wildlife is harmed in the process. Their portfolio includes tigers, lions, wolves, leopards, bears, and even mythical creatures like unicorns, all crafted with incredible anatomical accuracy.

These works have been featured in museums, films, television, exhibitions, hotels, restaurants, and private collections, serving both as art and ethical alternatives to taxidermy. Each replica is signed and unique, and clients can request custom commissions, making the studio’s creations not only visually striking but also a compassionate statement that art and realism can be achieved without exploiting animals.

More info: Instagram | faux-animal-replicas.com | Facebook | x.com | youtube.com

