83 Wholesome Pics Of Dads Who Are Absolutely Nailing This Whole Fatherhood Thing (New Pics)

Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad. After all, there’s a lot more to fatherhood than simply having kids. It means becoming an expert at assembling toys without instructions, answering an endless stream of very random questions, and somehow finding yourself dressed as a princess on a perfectly ordinary Tuesday. And while it might not always be easy, it’s certainly an adventure worth celebrating.
In fact, there’s an entire subreddit dedicated to sharing the joys and challenges of being a dad. It’s called r/daddit, and fathers use it to connect with fellow parents and document their lives with children. We’ve gathered some of the most amusing and adorable photos from the community, so scroll down to enjoy them and upvote your favorites!
#1 Melts My Heart
Image source: yewsimon
#2 I Did Not Plan Ahead. How Should I Break The News To The Boy That This Is A Temporary Structure That Needs To Go Out With The Bins On Wednesday?
Image source: bamfg
#3 15 Month Old Decided She’d Rather Hike With Us Than Be Carried Today
Image source: belugiaboi37
Dads can be pretty amazing, can’t they? Whether they’re rescuing us from a spider in the bathroom or spending an entire Saturday teaching us how to ride a bike, they often end up doing things nobody else wants to do.
As it turns out, their involvement can make quite a difference. According to a review of 24 studies, children with actively engaged fathers generally had better outcomes in areas such as behavior and emotional well-being.
#4 Quick 9 With My 6 Month Old Homie This Morning
Image source: Jnaro
#5 Kid Was Uninterested In The Project After 2 Min But I Was Too Committed To Quit
Image source: Tight_Maintenance518
#6 Standard Position When He Sleeps With Us
Image source: Creepy_Daikon_3344
But here’s something you might not know about being a dad. Becoming a father can actually change the structure of a man’s brain.
In a study published in Cerebral Cortex, researchers scanned first-time fathers before and after their babies were born and found differences in parts of the brain involved in processing visual information and paying attention.
Scientists believe this could be related to how men adapt to their new responsibilities, although they’re still figuring out exactly what it all means.
#7 Tears Of Joy. I Couldn’t Be Happier
Image source: the_username_please
#8 First Day Of Kindergarten! I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying
Image source: RoleFizzleBeef
#9 Daughter Wrote A Note For Me To Deliver To My Boss
I’ve been averaging 50 hrs/week for the last 13 months. 8yo daughter wrote this note for me to deliver to my boss and was very disappointed in me when I said I would not. What she doesn’t know is, I was already very seriously considering finding a new job, and this note pushed me over the edge.
New job starts next week and this post-it is now one of my most prized possessions.
Image source: slidingscrapes
And the changes don’t stop there. In 2011, researchers followed 624 men in the Philippines and discovered something rather unexpected about their hormones. Men who became fathers experienced a median drop of 26% in morning testosterone levels, with an even bigger drop in the evening.
The researchers suggested that these changes may help men adjust to caring for their children. Interestingly, fathers who spent at least three hours a day looking after their kids also tended to have lower testosterone levels than those who weren’t involved in childcare.
#10 Movies On The Ceiling?
Image source: Mr-Education
#11 Does Anyone Else’s Kids Play Like This? She’s Setting Up A Birthday Party For Her Purple Unicorn
Image source: proudly_disengaged
#12 This Time Next Week, I’ll Be Watching With My Boy 🤩
Image source: morizzytango
Speaking of caring for babies, did you know that parents have a pretty impressive superpower? They can actually recognize their own baby’s cry among those of other children.
In a 2013 study published in Nature Communications, researchers tested this by playing recordings of different babies to mothers and fathers. Both moms and dads were able to identify their own child with around 90% accuracy. The biggest factor was how much time they spent with their child.
#13 How To Cheer Up A Sick Toddler, Build A Fort
Image source: XizzacX
#14 Fortune Cookie Message On Baby’s First Day
Image source: New_Conference_3425
#15 Psa: IKEA Hampers Make For Great Costume Bases
Image source: Bboyczy
Of course, despite all this, plenty of dads still worry about whether they’re doing everything right. There’s a lot of pressure to be the perfect father and make sure their children have everything they need.
But being a good dad doesn’t have to be so complicated. Sometimes, it’s the little things you do together that count. For example, all those playful wrestling matches and pretend fights with the kids can actually be pretty beneficial.
A 2020 review of 78 papers found that physical play with fathers may contribute to children’s emotional development and ability to manage their behavior. So, all that roughhousing on the living room floor is actually very important!
#16 I Was Given This Note When I Picked Up Our Almost Three-Year Old From School Today. Those Tiny Little Preschool Toilets Are Setting Him Up For Failure!
Image source: CommunityBig9626
#17 If The Current Trend Continues My Son Will Be Able Sprint Over 4,000 Mph By 16
Image source: Hmmhowaboutthis
#18 Nothing Beats This
Image source: Little-Lord-FckleRoy
Even something as ordinary as having lunch together can be a nice opportunity to connect. In a 2025 study, researchers recorded 25 fathers eating with their children and paid attention to what they talked about.
They found that these everyday conversations gave dads opportunities to teach their kids new things and build closer relationships with them. Who knew so much could happen over a simple sandwich?
#19 13 Years Old And She Still Grabs My Hand While We’re Walking Sometimes
Image source: DMCDawg
#20 My Wife Went To The Doctor To Ask About Her Postpartum Belly. Turns Out We’re Having Baby #2
Image source: enzop
#21 Had To Break It To Her She’s Too Young (10) To Do This Alone
Image source: anon
Perhaps one of the most encouraging things about fatherhood today is that dads are spending more time with their children than previous generations did.
According to Pew Research Center, American fathers spent an average of just 2.5 hours a week on childcare in 1965. By 2016, that number had increased to eight hours. That’s more than three times as much, although mothers still spent considerably more time on childcare.
#22 Joined The Club This Morning. I’m Over The Moon
Image source: Hellakittehs
#23 Fellas, At 30yo, I’m Joining The Club 🙏🏽
Image source: WallstreetKet
#24 Nothing In Dad School Prepared Me For Taking My Kid To The Dentist For The First Time
One of the hardest parts of taking your kids to the dentist is sitting beside them while they trust you completely.
They look at you with absolute confidence that you’d never let anything hurt them… and all the while, you know this is probably going to be painful.
Then, somehow, they surprise you. They squeeze your hand, take a deep breath, and get through it.
Sometimes our kids are far braver than we give them credit for.
Image source: AltruisticEar5318
At the end of the day, every dad has his own way of approaching fatherhood. Some are great at sports and spend hours teaching their kids how to kick a football, while others are always happy to help with tricky math homework. Some can make their children laugh until their stomachs hurt, while others are experts at cheering them up after a bad day.
There will be moments when things don’t quite go according to plan, and there will probably be a few embarrassing dad jokes along the way. But hopefully, there will also be plenty of memories that their children will look back on fondly, long after they’ve grown up.
#25 Two Under Two Was A Lie, I Meant Three Under Two
Image source: Still-Barracuda-1984
#26 Added A 3rd Player To The Roster. She’s Amazing. I Can’t Look At Her Without Crying
Image source: Dust-Different
#27 Delts On My 8 Month Old
Image source: rosemarywings
#28 First Hospital Visit
Image source: Ftwtx1984
#29 My Son Is Finally Old Enough To Play With This But I Think I’m Still Going To Have More Fun
Image source: LowFlyingBadger
#30 My Kid Supporting Me Through Chemo – Little Legend
Image source: SuperspyUK
#31 My Three Year Old Daughter Painted This In School And I’m Surprised How Much I Genuinely Like It
Image source: Justadudeonhisphone
#32 What Should I Do?
We live in a block of flats, and we got this letter in the post. We’re not sure who it’s from.
My son was sick two days ago with a cold. He is in the process of recovering and is almost 10 months old.
Image source: silentSpyDk
#33 After Months Of Work, I Finally Finished This Calvin And Hobbes Mural For My Daughter’s Room
Image source: justamanonthetoilet
#34 Soon-To-Be First Time Dad Here. I Finished The Baby Room This Week, And I’m Really Proud Of It
Image source: Andeck
#35 Gents, We Don’t Need Money To Be Incredibly Wealthy
Image source: Mandohan
#36 Received This Gem This Morning
Image source: StopNateCrimes
#37 Scrap Wood Boats For My Son’s Upcoming 5th Birthday Party
Image source: Short_Ad5835
#38 2 Month French Braid Transformation
Image source: Struggle-Silent
#39 Best News Of My Life After Our Anatomy Scan Today
Image source: devdawg31
#40 *slaps Knee*
Image source: GOLDTOOTHTATTOO
#41 One Year Ago Today: Extended Antepartum Stay
Image source: k9_kipcasper
#42 Text I Got From My Father-In-Law This Morning Made Me Cry
Image source: Tbrduc823
#43 My Daughter Hand-Made Me These Pokémon Cards For My Birthday
Image source: DoWk
#44 Me And My Daughter
Image source: OnlyStyle6198
#45 Wish Granted. My Daughter Asked Me For A Solution To Her Thread Storage Problem.
Image source: Bknbts
#46 The Boy Gave Me This! Btw Is It Dusty In Here?
Image source: aacmckay
#47 I Graduated At 5:41pm. Little Rowan Is Perfect
Image source: ASideofSalt
#48 Big News Guys, New Nap Position Just Dropped
Image source: tnick771
#49 In The Endgame Now, And The Dad Bed Is Loooooong
Image source: milkchuggingchamp2
#50 Stuck In The Best Way
Image source: MunchyWhale
#51 My Daughter Posing Next To The Books She Read In The Past 6 Months
Image source: arthur450
#52 Son Has Built A Dj LEGO Set, And Is Selling It For $100
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#53 After Being Surrounded By Girls For 8 Years, It’s Nice To Finally Have Another Boy In The House🥲
Image source: CryptographerHot6198
#54 I’m Tired Boss
Image source: PatchesMaps
#55 My 6-Year-Old Daughter Made Me A Tissue Box, With A Spare One
Image source: hbisi81
#56 My Son Made These For Me Today At School!
Image source: Youdirtynetw0rk
#57 Don’t Throw It Away, You Never Know When You’ll Need One
Image source: nosg
#58 How Do I Tell Baby Bottle Companies That Formula And Breastmilk Are Both White?
Image source: UltraEngine60
#59 Proud Nerd Dad Moment
Image source: Gullible-Outside-227
#60 Scored This Bad Boy For $100 On Market Place, Please Wish Me Luck In Disassembling It And Reassembling It Within An Afternoon
Image source: Kippingthroughlife
#61 Lil Mans First Ever Might At Dads
Image source: DrunkenDiogenes
#62 My Son’s Heart Surgery Was Three Years Ago Today. I Can’t Believe It’s Been That Long
Image source: themanmythlegend357
#63 My 8 Year Old Woke Up At 6:30 Am This Morning And Made Me Breakfast For My Birthday
Image source: zeenoo80
#64 My Son Marched Out Of Basic Training And I’m So Proud Of Him
Image source: BroBroMate
#65 From 1lb 7oz To 28lbs. Proud Of You Baby Girl
Image source: The_Humble_Roach
#66 Playing Against My Son (7), My Daughter (4) Set Up My Ships For Me
Image source: Much-Drawer-1697
#67 Sorry Gentlemen, The Contest Is Over
Image source: Jaleou
#68 Baby Boy Was Born Today
Image source: Acceptare
#69 Wife Revoked My Costco Privledges
Image source: crazy_urn
#70 Birthday Card From My 5 Year Old
Image source: theinfamousdo
#71 I Don’t Brag Very Often, But I’m Super Proud Of The Kids’ Room I Built
Image source: carls_the_third
#72 Almost Two Months In And I Love This So Much
Image source: op_remie
#73 When Do I Tell Him
Image source: CaptainOpposite1811
#74 Class Of 2044 Let’s Go!
Image source: Usual_Minimum_7442
#75 Don’t Forget To Wash This Part
On all cups that have rubber seals don’t forget to take them off and wash them. I find when others skip this part there’s always a bunch of mold underneath it.
Image source: Suspicious-Side-1638
#76 Just Bought Some Adhesive Reflective Patches, Can’t Believe It Hadn’t Been Recommended To Me Before
Image source: greatrayray
#77 Losing A Fellow Dad Friend For The First Time
I’m 43 and on the left, my buddy Bryan is about 55 (middle) and my buddy Nick (right) is about 48. I live in the US and Bryan lives in Australia, but my kids knew him really well. We would go on family vacations and Bryan would meet us there (that’s why this trip is in hawaii). As a middle aged dad I’m sure many of you empathize with not having many friends and especially not having a lot of close friends, especially those that are close enough your kids know them. Bryan passed suddenly of a heart attack and it was heart breaking first for me, then realizing I had to tell my kids there would be no more weekly video chats with “Uncle Bryan”. It was really hard to get through this personally, but especially hard to be strong for my kids. I’m not sure this is specifically a dad related topic, but I feel like the isolation inherent to being a parent because you just don’t have enough time for a lot of friends, losing one suddenly and having to talk your kids through passing away the first time is.
Image source: RoboticGreg
#78 I Joined The Club Last Week!
Image source: anon
#79 Am I Gonna Start Saying Dad Jokes?
Image source: zyber787
#80 Serious Question: For Those Of You With Older Teenagers. How Do You Motivate Them To Keep On Track In School?
Image source: Therealfern1
#81 This Should Last All Of 20 Minutes
Image source: AgitatedStove01
#82 Richest Man Alive
Image source: justheretotravel
#83 My Son Beat His First Zelda Game!
Image source: XaqXophre
#84 Being A Dad Is Weird Isnt It?
Image source: joshieIZfresh
#85 My Wife Is The Baker But I Have Been Recruited As The Cake Decorator
Image source: finchdad
#86 She Turned Two This Summer, So It’s About Time She Started Earning Her Keep Around Here
Image source: g2petter
#87 A Year Later After Burying My Dad/Boss. We’re Still Working Hard At His Shop
Image source: Sharkie_M
#88 A Follow-Up Admission, Say Hi To Zelda
Image source: Brigid-Pride
#89 I Know We’ve Seen The Debate About Being Into Smoking Meats Or Ww2 History. Anybody Else Just Like To Sit Outside And Burn Some Sticks Though?
Image source: sincerestfall
#90 Kachow! More Pictures Of The 3000gt Lighting Mcqueen Livery
Image source: Sharkie_M
#91 Start vs. Finish Of My 8yo And Me Crossing Newcastle Without Walking Along A Single Road (17.5 Miles)
Image source: rdsprm
#92 Speech Delayed Son Just Showed Me What He Thinks Of “Dada”
Image source: DEFCOMDuncan
#93 And So The Adventure Begins
Image source: SergeiAndropov
#94 My Oldest Turns This Many Years Old Tomorrow Morning
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#95 Shout-Out To My Wife’s Superb Dad Joke. I Thought It Needed Sharing
Image source: unreasonably_sensual
#96 I’ve Tried To Explain That An Exasperated Eye Roll Counts As Much As Laugh When It Comes To Dad Jokes
Image source: 42Changes
#97 [oc] Dads And Nosebleeds (True Story)
Image source: guyelnathan
#98 Tell Me I’m Not The Only One Making This Layup Joke (Mentally) Every Time They Read There’s A Wocket In My Pocket
Image source: DrSmite
#99 My First Child Entered The World At 9:20 This Morning
Image source: redwood_rambler
#100 My Son Is Off School Until January. Wish Me Luck, Dads
Image source: koimat
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