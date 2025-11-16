Every Time This Mom Asks If Her Kids Are OK While Their Dad Is Watching Them, He Sends Her These Hilarious Pics (50 New Pics)

Normally, when you text your partner about the kids, you expect a simple sentence or two reassuring you that they are ok. However, Dad and photographer Kenny Deuss had other ideas, and thus his series of humorous photoshops was born.
He takes photos of his kids then photoshops them into increasingly precarious and dangerous situations, then he sends his partner the images. These proved to be particularly popular online and we got in touch with Kenny to learn more about his craft, the process, and other creative endeavors.
#1 Dad Needed Some Me-Time So I Decided To Hang Around While He Played His Games
Image source: onadventurewithdad
#2 The Car Was Making Some Strange Noises So Aster Couldn’t Resist Checking Out What’s Wrong
Image source: onadventurewithdad
#3 Sorry Mum, We Were In A Hurry. Alix Always Wanted To Be A Stuntwoman, And With A Little Bit Of Photoshop Magic She Was Happy To Convince Mum With Her Latest Stunt
Image source: onadventurewithdad
#4 Alix Was A Bit Angry At Her Sister So She Tried To Give Her Away To Some Demons…
#5 Alix Always Wanted To Play Baseball, But I Have A Feeling This Isn’t The Right Sport For Her
#6 I Knew It Was A Bad Idea To Go For A Walk During A Storm. The Wind Was Way Too Fast And Took Away My Hat!!! If Someone Finds My Hat, Please Let Me Know. Oh, And Also Aster. All Kidding Aside, We Had The Worst Storm In Years! Luckily We Were Fine, But Some People Close To Us Had Trees Falling On Their Roofs And Onto Cars, So I Hope Most Of You Got Out Without Harm Or Damage
#7 I Told Alix To Go Clean The Toilet And She Decided To Dispose Of Her Sister Because She Wouldn’t Let Her Play With The Toilet Rolls
#8 It’s Reaching Record High Temperatures Today, So We Decided To Set Up The Pool. Obviously The Girls Were Up To No Good And Decided To Do Some Tricks, Jumping In The Pool
#9 Back When We Were On Holiday In Türkiye The Girls Wanted To Go On A Quad-Ride. Little Did We Know Aster Wasn’t Planning On Driving The Speed Limit
#10 Every Day Is A Good Day To Make Pancakes! Aster Always Wants To Take Her Own Food, So I Decided She Could Make Her Own Food As Well
#11 Time To Go To The Skatepark!
#12 Aster Was A Bit Too Excited At The Arcade So She Climbed In To The Grappling Machine. Luckily I Had 2 Coins Left To Try And Win Her Back. Should I Try And Win That Teddy Bear First?
#13 Dad Is Gonna Teach Me How To Weld Today. Step One: Safety! Dad Is Showing Me How To Do This In A Safe Way. Protect Your Eyes While Welding! Luckily I’m Not Welding Yet Myself. It’s Still A Bit Too Dangerous. So In The Meantime I’ll Just Look At Him Doing It
#14 Who Doesn’t Like A Book About Mysteries?
#15 There Is Nothing Better Than Some Homemade Fries. Aster Is In Charge Of The Frying Pan, While Dad Is In Charge Of The Sauces And Tasting. Sounds Like A Good Deal, Doesn’t It? Dad Prefers Ketchup, While Aster Likes Mayonnaise More. But I Guess That’s A Belgian Thing. What’s Your Favourite Sauce?
#16 We Are Releasing Our Own Book!! On April 12th I Will Release My First Book, Filled With A Selection Of My Best Images, But Also A Lot Of New Ones! These Images Will Come With Some Dad-Tips That You Better Not Take Too Seriously. It’s The Perfect Gift For Father’s Day!
#17 Alix Wanted To Go Outside For Some Fresh Air, So We Went On A Hot Air Balloon Ride
#18 The Biggest Problem When Making Cookies Are Kids Trying To Steal Them. But Not This Time! I Bought Some Mouse Traps To Protect My Precious Cookies. I Wonder If They’ll Be Able To Steal My Cookies Now!
#19 While Grocery Shopping, Aster Was Looking For A Place To Cool Down. Alix Knew The Right Place…
#20 We Went To A Safari Park This Weekend, So I Couldn’t Resist Doing This Photoshop
#21 Finally A Nice Sunny Day. No Better Excuse To Have A BBQ. This Time Aster Is In Charge Of The Food. It’s Her First Time, But It Looks Like She Can Manage
#22 Aster Is A Bit Jealous Of Dad’s New Watch So She Is Trying To Be Creative To Get One For Herself
#23 Sometimes Dad Is Daydreaming A Bit Too Much. This Is Already The Third Time He Confused His Own Bottle With Asters Bottle. I Wonder When He Will Realise His Drink Tastes Too Much Like Milk
#24 I Had Two Chores Today: Doing The Laundry And Washing The Baby. So I Managed To Do Both At The Same Time. Unfortunately Our Dryer Is Broken At The Moment So I Had To Hang Everything To Dry
#25 When You Loose The Girls Out Of Sight For Just 1 Minute And They Are Doing Stunts…
#26 Tonight Is Game-Night With The Girls! Let’s Order Some Pizza, Drink Some Beer And Whiskey, And Play Some Shooter Games! Mum Is Not Invited!
#27 Aster Wanted To Help Getting Some Work Done. But I Never Saw This Coming
#28 My Book Is Out Today!
#29 Alix Always Wanted A Pet, So When We Came Across This Stray Cat Last Night, We Couldn’t Resist Taking Him Home. When We Came Home Mum Screamed At Us Telling It’s Not A “Stray Cat”. But To Be Honest, I Don’t Care What Breed It Is. As Long As This Kitty Has A Safe And Warm Home And Alix Is Happy!
#30 My Bike Don’t Jiggle Jiggle, It Folds. Dad Forgot To Bring The Kiddy Bike, So We Had To Get Creative. Luckily Alix’ Balance Is On Point. Even When Dad Is Going Fast, Trying To Make Up On Some Lost Time
#31 We Were Invited By @europarcsbe To Visit One Of Their Holiday Parks. Of Course I Felt The Need To Use Photoshop As An Advertisement For Their Lovely Park
#32 3 Years Ago I Edited My First Picture Of Alix. One Of Those Earlier Pictures Was Made During A Trip In The UK. And Since We’re On A Trip In The UK On This Exact Moment, I Couldn’t Resist Recreating This One To Celebrate! It’s Also Amazing To See How Much Alix Has Grown. Time Really Flies, But She’ll Always Stay My Little Girl
#33 The Girls Wanted To Help With The Scaffolding, So I Couldn’t Say No To Them. When We Have A Chance For A Short Break In Between Construction, It’s Nice To Read A Good Book Or Enjoy The View. Alix Was A Bit Scared Of Heights Though
#34 Aster Is Taking Her First Steps! She Has Come To A Point Where She Is Very Motivated To Use Her Own Two Little Feet. Even Though It’s Not Always Easy For Her As She Still Lets Herself Fall After Just A Few Steps. But What Better Way To Teach Her Than To Let Her Take Her First Few Steps On This Lovely Bridge. Just Don’t Look Down!
#35 Alix Really Likes Doing Tricks With Her Scooter. Jumping Over Her Sister Was Definitely On Her Bucket List!
#36 When You Lose Your Baby Out Of Sight For Just A Couple Of Seconds
#37 Cardboard Boxes Are The Best Toys For Kids!
#38 Time For One Of Our Favourite Winter Sports; Skiing! But Since Aster Is Still A Bit To Young, I Think It’s Safer To Carry Her For Now. Maybe Next Year She’ll Be Doing Her Own Ski Tricks Down The Slope
#39 The Girls Were Happy To Pay A Visit To Our New Nephew Atlas. They Even Gifted Him With Some Of Their Favourite Toys Aka My Tools. I Bet Atlas Will Love Them!
#40 Sometimes Alix Wants To Help Set Up Our Garden Furniture. Other Times, She Just Wants To Play With Her Little Sister. But First Let’s Get Baby Aster Down From There!
#41 We’re Installing A New Roof For Our Porch. Ofcourse Alix Wanted To Help So Now She’s In Charge Of Glueing All Pieces Together
#42 Aster Knife
#43 Luckily We Were Wearing Our Fluo Vests, So Alix Saw Us In Time! With This Post I’m Reminding Everyone To Be Visible In Traffic! In These Dark Days It’s Important To Wear Fluorescent Clothing And Use Lights So Drivers Can See You Easily! Luckily Alix’ Response Time Was Ok! But Maybe I Shouldn’t Let Her Drive In The First Place
#44 The Sun Is Out So It’s A Perfect Day To Enjoy Reading A Book In The Garden While The Girls Are Doing Chores
#45 Aster Loves Helping With The Dishes. Luckily Her Balance Is On Point
#46 It Has Been Snowing! It’s Aster’s First Time Seeing Snow And She Got Very Excited Watching The Snowflakes Fall! Although In The End She Realised It’s Too Cold To Keep Playing In It. But She Still Loved It!
#47 We Are Travelling The UK At The Moment So I Couldn’t Refuse Stopping At One Of These Beautiful Fields Filled With Sheep. Aster Thought They Were So Friendly She Decided To Have A Ride On One Of The Sheep. I Don’t Know If The Sheep Liked It, But I Bet She Did
#48 The Girls Really Have To Get Their Hands Into Anything… Last Week We We’re On Vacation To Türkiye And We Were Able To Visit Some Lovely Locations. The Girls Were Very Excited And Decided To Jump On Anything And Play With Everything They Could Get Their Hands On
#49 Aster Wanted To Play “Find The Duck” Today, So Alix Decided To Help Her. I Bet She Found It!
#50 It’s Aster’s Birthday Today! Our Little Girl Turned One! Of Course We Had To Celebrate With A Fun Little Party. We Got Her Her Own Ball Pit As Her Birthday Present And Of Course Her Big Sister Had To Join In On All The Fun
