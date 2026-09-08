Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours

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In many families, women carry a big chunk of the mental load. They’re the ones remembering grocery lists, birthday parties, permission slips, and about a thousand other tiny details that keep the household running. So the second they stop keeping tabs on all of it, things often descend into chaos.

One couple had the same routine going for three years straight: every Friday, the mom would head to work and the dad would take their son to school. This time, though, he somehow forgot the arrangement existed and left the poor kid home alone for hours.

Rather than owning up to the mistake, he flipped out and blamed his wife for not reminding him it was his job in the first place. Read the full story below.

One day, the dad somehow forgot to take his son to school and left him home alone instead

Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours

eduarda0502/Envato (not the actual photo)

Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours

Rather than own up to the mistake, he blamed his wife for not reminding him to do what had been his responsibility all along

Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours

nastuffa/Envato (not the actual photo)

Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours

Kristaboo14

The woman later shared a few more details in the comments

Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours

Many readers agreed she wasn’t to blame for what happened

Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours

While others were stunned by her husband’s incompetence

Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours
Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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