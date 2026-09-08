Dad’s Weaponized Incompetence Reaches New Heights After He Leaves 7-Year-Old Home Alone For 3 Hours

In many families, women carry a big chunk of the mental load. They’re the ones remembering grocery lists, birthday parties, permission slips, and about a thousand other tiny details that keep the household running. So the second they stop keeping tabs on all of it, things often descend into chaos.
One couple had the same routine going for three years straight: every Friday, the mom would head to work and the dad would take their son to school. This time, though, he somehow forgot the arrangement existed and left the poor kid home alone for hours.
Rather than owning up to the mistake, he flipped out and blamed his wife for not reminding him it was his job in the first place. Read the full story below.
One day, the dad somehow forgot to take his son to school and left him home alone instead
eduarda0502/Envato (not the actual photo)
Rather than own up to the mistake, he blamed his wife for not reminding him to do what had been his responsibility all along
nastuffa/Envato (not the actual photo)
The woman later shared a few more details in the comments
Many readers agreed she wasn’t to blame for what happened
While others were stunned by her husband’s incompetence
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