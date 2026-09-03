Man’s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected

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Growing up with a loving father is not a luxury every kid can experience. In fact, in the U.S., 26% of adult children say they’ve experienced a period of estrangement from their fathers. A lot can happen during that period, and when the father comes back asking for something, the child might not respond the way he hopes.

This father reached out to his 29-year-old daughter for some money. When she refused, he had a brilliant idea: take her to court and sue her for CA$85k. He failed to consider that the judge would side with his daughter and his ridiculous beggar request would backfire on him spectacularly.

A woman received a ridiculous request from her estranged father

Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected

benzoix / magnific (not the actual photo)

Man’s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected

After years of no contact, he asked her for money, and when she refused, he decided to sue her

Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected
Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected
Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected
Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected

lenblr / magnific (not the actual photo)

Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected

anon

People in the comments wondered where the father got the ridiculous idea from

Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected
Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected
Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected
Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected
Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected
Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected
Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected
Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected
Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected
Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected
Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected
Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected
Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected
Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected
Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected
Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected
Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected
Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected

In an update, the daughter detailed what finally happened in court

Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected
Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected
Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected

KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA / pexels (not the actual photo)

Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected
Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected
Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected
Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected
Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected

anon (not the actual photo)

“If you poke the bear too often, the bear will poke you back,” commenters joked about how karma worked in her favor

Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected
Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected
Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected
Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected
Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected
Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected
Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected
Man&#8217;s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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