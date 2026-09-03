Man’s Laughable $85k Lawsuit Against Daughter Gets Him In More Trouble Than He Expected

Growing up with a loving father is not a luxury every kid can experience. In fact, in the U.S., 26% of adult children say they’ve experienced a period of estrangement from their fathers. A lot can happen during that period, and when the father comes back asking for something, the child might not respond the way he hopes.
This father reached out to his 29-year-old daughter for some money. When she refused, he had a brilliant idea: take her to court and sue her for CA$85k. He failed to consider that the judge would side with his daughter and his ridiculous beggar request would backfire on him spectacularly.
A woman received a ridiculous request from her estranged father
benzoix / magnific (not the actual photo)
After years of no contact, he asked her for money, and when she refused, he decided to sue her
lenblr / magnific (not the actual photo)
People in the comments wondered where the father got the ridiculous idea from
In an update, the daughter detailed what finally happened in court
KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA / pexels (not the actual photo)
“If you poke the bear too often, the bear will poke you back,” commenters joked about how karma worked in her favor
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