“What Is A Weird Fact You Know For Some Reason?” (40 Answers)

The beautiful thing about life is that we all have completely unique experiences. Sure, it may not feel that way when you open a birthday card and pretend not to see the money inside or realize you’re not the only one to end searches with “Reddit” to find the most honest results online. But when it comes to the knowledge we acquire throughout our lives, we all have some niche fun facts floating around our brains that the average person has no need to know.
Below, you’ll find some of these interesting and bizarre facts that people have been sharing on Reddit, so even more of us can be aware of this information. Have fun scrolling through and learning something new, and don’t bother wondering how people know these facts… Just enjoy the ride!
#1
Manatees control their buoyancy by farting. Toot toot floaty sea cow.
Image source: Plane-Vacation-1228, NOAA
#2
Opossums are immune to rabies. Immune in the sense that their core body temperature is too low for the virus to live and multiply in their nervous system. They can be bitten and “infected” with the virus, but it won’t survive in the animal long enough for it to take hold and make them rabid. They also love to eat ticks, mosquitoes(especially mosquito larvae), and even garden slugs and snails. All the general bugs that we consider pests, they happily eat. They may be ugly as sin, but having one regularly visit your yard at night keeps away the real pests. If you live in a more metropolitan area, then their mere presence at night will generally also keep raccoons away, since it would be easier for a racoon to simply walk across the street or a few houses down instead of worrying about dealing with another nocturnal scavenger. Opossums are a mutant rat looking blessing in disguise. They’re also not hostile to humans at all, unlike raccoons.
Image source: Mr_Wizard91
#3
The national animal of Scotland is a Unicorn.
Image source: Batmans-dragon80, National_symbols_of_Scotland
#4
No person born blind has ever developed schizophrenia.
Image source: sirkeladryofmindelan, MART PRODUCTION
#5
Some tribes of ancient people used to tie up a goat, whisper their sins to it, then allow it to “accidentally” escape so it would carry their sins away and thus resolve them of guilt.
It was, literally, their “escape goat” and that’s where the term scapegoat comes from.
Image source: TheAbyssGazesAlso, Nandhu Kumar
#6
A Buttload is an actual unit of measurement for about 126 gallons of wine.
Image source: Sgt-Swag, Richie_J21
#7
More Iraq veterans have died by their own hand than that of the enemy. This is America.
Image source: your-mother1452
#8
Dragonflies are the most efficient killers on the planet with a 98% kill rate.
Image source: chevy1500
#9
That dead ants produce a pheromone that alerts the other ants that they need to move them to the ant graveyard. If a drop of this pheromone is placed on a live ant, it will take itself to the graveyard and stay there until the pheromone dissipates.
Image source: Jessi_L_1324, Andre Moura
#10
If you have a d*ck and you take a pregnancy test and it comes out positive, you might have testicular cancer.
Image source: BlstcBaron
#11
You can duplicate your liver.
JetScreamerBaby:
A liver consists of two distinct lobes. When doctors perform a transplant from living patient, they remove half the donor’s liver and give it to the recipient. Eventually, both patients regrow their missing half of a liver.
Image source: A_random_redditor–, v2osk
#12
When you get a tattoo laser removal, you pee out the ink particles.
Image source: red_phoenix1204, cottonbro studio
#13
The island of Java has more people than the entirety of Russia. Despite being 170 times smaller in size.
Image source: ATalkingDoubleBarrel, wikipedia.org
#14
Australia is wider than the moon.
Image source: MrSatanachia, Nothing Ahead
#15
Elephant penises are prehensile and can move on their own like trunks (I.e. to scratch their belly or as an extra support leg on uneven terrain).
Image source: TonyaHardon, Venkat Ragavan
#16
That drain hole at the inside top of a sink is called a porcelator.
Won $1000 on a radio show back in the day for knowing that.
Image source: jimbobTX
#17
By the time the Aztec empire was founded, Oxford University was as old as the United States is today.
Image source: Ltimbo, Ben Seymour
#18
Horny toads can squirt blood from their eyes up to 30 feet.
Image source: Sandpaper_Pants, wikipedia.or
#19
Spiders purr.
Image source: Angryleghairs, Egor Kamelev
#20
Cockroaches will be able to smell when another cockroach dies. If you ever see one in your home, 1) obviously there’s more, but 2) they will come out in droves to look for the dead roach. They don’t “starve out” like mice or weevils, they cannibalize.
We had a roach problem for a bit, we couldn’t afford pest control so I had to handle this s**t myself LMAO certified roach annihilator here.
Image source: Outrageous-Fun-7711, Picas Joe
#21
The name of the shape of Pringles crisp/chip is “hyperbolic Paraboloid”
Image source: LiabilityLad655321
#22
The sun is actually white not yellow/orange. It’s earth atmosphere that shifts the color of the light rays. It’s the same reason a sunset is so much more colorful than mid day. The angle at sunset means the light rays have to travel through more atmosphere before reaching your eye.
Image source: kronos1177
#23
It is physically possible to be so constipated that your stool will back all the way up your digestive tract and you can vomit feces. Witnessed it first-hand when I was an EMT- it’s quite a sight to behold…
Image source: Klaus_Heisler87
#24
Without mucus, your stomach would digest itself.
Image source: MattMan2k17
#25
The longest recorded flight of a chicken is 13 seconds.
Image source: floggingcooper, PhotoMIX Company
#26
The fear of long words is called hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia.
Image source: Illustrious_Hawk_734, Andrea Piacquadio
#27
There’s no maximum length to a train, you just add another engine.
Image source: TrueGrittt90, Pixabay
#28
The brain named itself.
Image source: hquer
#29
The fastest man made object was essentially a large steel manhole cover. During nuclear testing decades ago in 1957 they capped a shaft for an underground nuclear test with it. By replaying the video frames and seeing its initial takeoff, it was calculated to have been going 125,000 miles per hour with the nuclear blast force behind it. They don’t know if it made it to space.
Image source: MechaZombie23
#30
Abraham Lincoln and Charles Darwin were born on the exact same day (February 12th, 1809).
Image source: 80s90sGeek
#31
McDonald’s holds a specific contract to get their Coca Cola syrup in a metal vat vs plastic bags which makes McDonald’s taste better.
Image source: Guerrilla-5-Oh, n.karim
#32
There are more Hydrogen atoms in a spoon of water than there are spoons of water on earth.
Image source: Tesseracktt, Aleksandr Slobodianyk
#33
For every human being there are about 2.5 million ants in the world, so if the ants one day spontaneously decide to attack us humans about 90% or more of the world’s population would die.
There are about 20 quadrillion ants in the world.
Image source: ___RAVEN____, Salmen Bejaoui
#34
Frederick Bauer (the guy who invented Pringles) had his ashes buried in a Pringles can.
Image source: Weird-Traditional, Dids
#35
Crabs have a muscle that enables them to release their claw if they have to.
Image source: Norwegianxrp, Pixabay
#36
Some military helicopters on aircraft carriers are made of magnesium and should they catch fire it’s literally impossible to put them out as the magnesium will take the oxygen from the water and use that to keep burning. So the only thing that can be done is to push them overboard and even as they sink they will continue to burn until the magnesium is completely burned up.
Image source: Strange_Stage1311, Somchai Kongkamsri
#37
Raspberries are not berries but watermelons are. This was a life altering useless fact to me. Mind blown….
Image source: Weird_Lock_3347, Lisa Fotios
#38
Cowbird females lay their eggs in other species nests. But she keeps watch. If her egg is removed or damaged she may attack the nest and destroy the other eggs that are not hers. But she’ll never help feed or nurture her baby. When the young cowbird is able to fledge (fly), the mother will take the young bird and introduce them into the cowbird flock so it can live it’s best cowbird life. Nature is weird and wonderful.
Image source: Chickadee12345
#39
A certain fish called koi tend to swim in groups of four. Ichthyologists usually label them A, B, C, and D.
If a threat is detected, the A, B, and C kois will scatter, leaving behind the D koi.
Image source: that-pile-of-laundry
#40
When Phillips designed the cd, the hole in the middle was designed to fit a dutch 10-cent piece. It is still used in dvd’s, blurays etc.
Image source: helga_von_schnitzel
