72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday’s Technology Was Absolute Art

Contemporary electronic inventions have made our lives incredibly easier compared to 20 or 30 years ago. We have smartphones that are basically pocket-sized IDs, wallets, and mini music and movie players in one; we have robots for vacuuming, lawn mowing, and window cleaning. Yet, there’s something charming about old-school electronics that makes us miss the days of old.
Retro gadgets like old TVs, record players, and transistor radios are fascinating remnants of the past, even if we weren’t alive to witness that past. Bored Panda has collected the most interesting vintage gadgets we came across online for you to dip your toe in the nostalgia pool or simply see what the first laptop, a 1928 toaster, and a whisk from the 1950s look like.
#1 Does Anyone Know What This Is?
Image source: CeridwenAndarta
#2 $1 Thrift Store Find
Image source: PhilWearsKilts
#3 I Have A Feeling This Thing Is Junk But Does Anyone Know Something About This?
Image source: Novel-Walrus2940
Even if some of the gadgets on this list are not functional anymore and look more like they belong on the set of Doctor Who than in somebody’s home, there’s something about old electronics that seems sturdy, reliable, and long-lasting. Perhaps it’s because we’re so used to planned obsolescence in our devices and appliances that anything tougher immediately impresses us.
Statistics show that one in three people replace their smartphone before its time and while it’s still fully functional. Sometimes, it’s psychological: people replace electronics too soon because they’re no longer trendy or because of aggressive marketing campaigns by manufacturers. Other times, planned obsolescence is economic: repairing the gadget is more expensive than just getting a new one.
#4 Old Sony Walkman
Image source: Brilliant-Okra-2180
#5 Epson Px-8 Geneva: Cp/M-Based Portable Laptop Computer (1984)
Image source: KrioGlacieris
#6 ‘First’ Laptop
Image source: Nude_Pagan_Dude_50
Some old gadgets were simply easier to use. As Sydney Butler writes for How-To Geek, it’s easier to pop a DVD into a player than to navigate several streaming services. Sure, it might seem like you can watch almost anything if you’re paying for a streaming service, but consumers are learning that some movies and TV shows are hard to find on any streamer or might be removed altogether, while owning a DVD means you have that little disc for life.
Similarly, old-timey CRT TVs were small and uncool-looking, but they didn’t bombard us with unnecessary features like installing a VLC app and advertisements as soon as we turned them on. Making phone calls through apps is also putting us through unnecessary steps — once upon a time, punching in a number into a dial was enough.
#7 Mac Se In All Its Monochrome Glory
Image source: MakerWerks
#8 The 1928 Toaster We Still Use Today
Image source: protopigeon
#9 Map Of Ireland But Its A Phone
Image source: anon
Butler adds that many modern gadgets look alike, even if they’re made by different manufacturers. Electronics just don’t have a distinct style anymore, and when we look at retro electronics, they had way more personality.
“Until I got my first smartphone, no two of my dumbphones had looked anything alike,” Butler writes. “I’ve owned a 34-inch Sony Trinitron CRT for a few months now, and every time I walk into my office in the morning I appreciate just how beautiful the design of this TV is.”
#10 1950s Whisk I Picked Up Last Week. I’m In Love With It
Image source: mrsfran
#11 Egg Grading
Image source: raccoonisheyes
#12 Do We Do Vacuums?
Image source: Sneakerwaves
We might be used to things breaking down sooner and every phone looking like each other’s clone, but vintage gadgets provide a certain sense of comfort. Ryan Hamilton, associate professor of marketing at Goizueta Business School, foundin his research that people lean towards vintage shopping because they associate them with a sense of much-needed stability nowadays.
#13 1930’s Black&Decker 7″ Portable Electric Polisher
Image source: Kamczan
#14 Pocket Casio TV
Image source: Purple_March_7200
#15 Cool Thing I Found At The Thrift Store
Image source: lyn_the_fox
Objects that have survived several decades provide a certain sense of comfort and permanence just by the fact that they still exist and function. Psychologically, we find that grounding and calming. “I don’t want to overstate our findings. But it’s at least possible that the appeal of vintage for teenagers is bolstered by a sense of permanence and endurance that helps them during times of upheaval,” Hamilton explained.
#16 Kermit The Frog Phone!
Image source: charmakesbadcoffee
#17 The Grandfather Of All Video Games
Image source: PieInternational5073
#18 My Dad’s Old Football Game
Image source: LindseyMarieArt
What kind of retro gadgets are your favorites, Pandas? Do you own any old-timey electronics yourself? Even if it’s a ’90s cassette-tape player, a turntable, or a retro Game Boy, it still counts, so share your vintage gadgets with us in the comments! And if you’d like to see more cool retro objects, check out our previous publications about unbelievably amazing thrift store finds and ads for old-timey products that look quite odd today.
#19 Seen At An Open House In Mo
Image source: flavortown_treasurer
#20 I Was Looking For Something Else And I Came Across My Original Motorola Flip Phone
Image source: MakerWerks
#21 Science Fair 150 In 1 Electronics Kit
Image source: EsoTechTrix
#22 Yard Sale Find. Transistor Radio. It Works Like New . What Year?
Image source: Bing1949terrier
#23 Simpson Voltage Meter
Image source: Fine-Mammoth4073
#24 Picked Up For 30 Bucks
Image source: Adderall-Annihilator
#25 They Don’t Make Them Like They Used To
Image source: EsoTechTrix
#26 Casio Pt-1
Image source: EsoTechTrix
#27 As Promised. The Built In Mixer
Image source: King_Baboon
#28 1970s Waring Blender In Iconic Avocado. Came With My Parents Lake House And Still Makes A Mean Margarita
Image source: squairswacket18
#29 From My Late Grandfather’s Kitchen
Image source: harlotshouse
#30 My Mom Still Has The Flavorwave Turbo Oven From 2001
Image source: MaleficentBrush9842
#31 Found This At My Parents House!
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#32 Thought You Guys Might Like These
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#33 Treasures From Dad’s Workroom. He Made This Lunch Box Game For Us Kids In The Early 70s
Image source: Mitzey333
#34 1974 Zenith-Chromacolor II Model E4760 Chassis 25ec58
Image source: RadishCandid6062
#35 Columbia AC-2000 Telephone
Image source: EsoTechTrix
#36 Nearly Mint Condition 1950s Rival Ice Crusher Estate Sale Find, Have No Use For It But It Works And I Love The Aesthetic
Image source: anon
#37 My Favorite Kitchen Appliance – Early 80’s GE Toaster Oven
Image source: liltacobabyslurp
#38 New To Me Toastmaster!
Image source: ElectricalVirus616
#39 Our Donut Maker! It’s At Least 30 Years Old And Works Great!
Image source: Edgar_with_Cheese
#40 Ge Hand Mixer Found At My Local Goodwill For $5.50! Works Great!
Image source: sgonzalez3888
#41 Frigidaire Flair Wall Oven From 1964-65
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#42 The First Product Sony Ever Came Out With
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#43 What A Nice Looking Couple!
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#44 Before Picture-In-Picture
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#45 My Dad Brought This In 1982. It Then Became My First TV As A Child. It Has Been In My Dad’s Attic For Years. I’m Happy It’s Now Back In My Hands
Image source: shadowhexus
#46 Still Works After 15 Years
Image source: Itchy_elbow
#47 Sony Dream Machine ICF-C10w Radio Always On
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#48 Dad’s Old Stereo, Been Kicking It Around Since He Passed, Is It Worth Trying To Sell It Or Junk?
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#49 Altair 8800
Image source: igor33
#50 Elektronika 6 Soviet Alarm Clock
Image source: NationalPlate3629
#51 East German Calculator, Mr201
Image source: Teledabby
#52 Vectrex Arcade System
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#53 Still Going Strong Through Three Generations. Every Christmas Morning For Decades!
Image source: the_light_of_dawn
#54 65 Year Old New In Box Electric Can Opener For Only $3? Yep!
Image source: SixbyFire
#55 88yo Neighbor Is Moving, Kind Enough To Let Me Pick Through Her Garage After The Kids/Grandkids
Image source: PhilRiversGiraffeQB
#56 Frankentool
Image source: Mammoth-Builder3626
#57 Portable Magnavox Turntable
Image source: EsoTechTrix
#58 Imagine Playing Doom On This. Catch And Release From Thrift
Image source: friday_night_takeout
#59 25$ At My Local Thrift Store! Went To Target After And Bought Some 600 Film! Wow These Old Polaroids Work Great And Take Very Nice Photos
Image source: JackAutumFox
#60 Crazy Find While Thrifting!
Image source: mannystarz
#61 GE Spacemaker Messages Center
Image source: ohiologger103
#62 Magnavox 1972 “Sound Capsule” AM Radio (Model 1r1020)
Image source: TheShittyBeatles
#63 I Haven’t Chucked It Yet
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#64 Casio Biolator H-801
Image source: anon
#65 Spice Holder Found At Goodwill
Image source: Rude_Kaleidoscope641
#66 Curtis Mathis Console Stereo
Image source: TravelingChick
#67 Sony Px333
Image source: GOLDENPANDAAA
#68 National Colour Video Camera – How To Power?
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#69 Just Got This New Old Landline Phone For Free :)
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#70 Car Phone From 1985
Image source: holybanana_69
#71 Cash Register From The 1915–1925 Period
Image source: Big_Alternative_1941
#72 Weird Articulated MS Gaming Controller From The 90s (?)
Image source: ByThisAxeIRuleToo
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