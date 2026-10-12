72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday’s Technology Was Absolute Art

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Contemporary electronic inventions have made our lives incredibly easier compared to 20 or 30 years ago. We have smartphones that are basically pocket-sized IDs, wallets, and mini music and movie players in one; we have robots for vacuuming, lawn mowing, and window cleaning. Yet, there’s something charming about old-school electronics that makes us miss the days of old.

Retro gadgets like old TVs, record players, and transistor radios are fascinating remnants of the past, even if we weren’t alive to witness that past. Bored Panda has collected the most interesting vintage gadgets we came across online for you to dip your toe in the nostalgia pool or simply see what the first laptop, a 1928 toaster, and a whisk from the 1950s look like.

#1 Does Anyone Know What This Is?

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: CeridwenAndarta

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday’s Technology Was Absolute Art

#2 $1 Thrift Store Find

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: PhilWearsKilts

#3 I Have A Feeling This Thing Is Junk But Does Anyone Know Something About This?

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: Novel-Walrus2940

Even if some of the gadgets on this list are not functional anymore and look more like they belong on the set of Doctor Who than in somebody’s home, there’s something about old electronics that seems sturdy, reliable, and long-lasting. Perhaps it’s because we’re so used to planned obsolescence in our devices and appliances that anything tougher immediately impresses us.

Statistics show that one in three people replace their smartphone before its time and while it’s still fully functional. Sometimes, it’s psychological: people replace electronics too soon because they’re no longer trendy or because of aggressive marketing campaigns by manufacturers. Other times, planned obsolescence is economic: repairing the gadget is more expensive than just getting a new one.

#4 Old Sony Walkman

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: Brilliant-Okra-2180

#5 Epson Px-8 Geneva: Cp/M-Based Portable Laptop Computer (1984)

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: KrioGlacieris

#6 ‘First’ Laptop

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: Nude_Pagan_Dude_50

Some old gadgets were simply easier to use. As Sydney Butler writes for How-To Geek, it’s easier to pop a DVD into a player than to navigate several streaming services. Sure, it might seem like you can watch almost anything if you’re paying for a streaming service, but consumers are learning that some movies and TV shows are hard to find on any streamer or might be removed altogether, while owning a DVD means you have that little disc for life.

Similarly, old-timey CRT TVs were small and uncool-looking, but they didn’t bombard us with unnecessary features like installing a VLC app and advertisements as soon as we turned them on. Making phone calls through apps is also putting us through unnecessary steps — once upon a time, punching in a number into a dial was enough.

#7 Mac Se In All Its Monochrome Glory

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: MakerWerks

#8 The 1928 Toaster We Still Use Today

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: protopigeon

#9 Map Of Ireland But Its A Phone

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: anon

Butler adds that many modern gadgets look alike, even if they’re made by different manufacturers. Electronics just don’t have a distinct style anymore, and when we look at retro electronics, they had way more personality. 

“Until I got my first smartphone, no two of my dumbphones had looked anything alike,” Butler writes. “I’ve owned a 34-inch Sony Trinitron CRT for a few months now, and every time I walk into my office in the morning I appreciate just how beautiful the design of this TV is.”

#10 1950s Whisk I Picked Up Last Week. I’m In Love With It

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: mrsfran

#11 Egg Grading

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: raccoonisheyes

#12 Do We Do Vacuums?

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: Sneakerwaves

We might be used to things breaking down sooner and every phone looking like each other’s clone, but vintage gadgets provide a certain sense of comfort. Ryan Hamilton, associate professor of marketing at Goizueta Business School, foundin his research that people lean towards vintage shopping because they associate them with a sense of much-needed stability nowadays.

#13 1930’s Black&Decker 7″ Portable Electric Polisher

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: Kamczan

#14 Pocket Casio TV

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: Purple_March_7200

#15 Cool Thing I Found At The Thrift Store

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: lyn_the_fox

Objects that have survived several decades provide a certain sense of comfort and permanence just by the fact that they still exist and function. Psychologically, we find that grounding and calming. “I don’t want to overstate our findings. But it’s at least possible that the appeal of vintage for teenagers is bolstered by a sense of permanence and endurance that helps them during times of upheaval,” Hamilton explained. 

#16 Kermit The Frog Phone!

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: charmakesbadcoffee

#17 The Grandfather Of All Video Games

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: PieInternational5073

#18 My Dad’s Old Football Game

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: LindseyMarieArt

What kind of retro gadgets are your favorites, Pandas? Do you own any old-timey electronics yourself? Even if it’s a ’90s cassette-tape player, a turntable, or a retro Game Boy, it still counts, so share your vintage gadgets with us in the comments! And if you’d like to see more cool retro objects, check out our previous publications about unbelievably amazing thrift store finds and ads for old-timey products that look quite odd today.

#19 Seen At An Open House In Mo

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: flavortown_treasurer

#20 I Was Looking For Something Else And I Came Across My Original Motorola Flip Phone

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: MakerWerks

#21 Science Fair 150 In 1 Electronics Kit

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: EsoTechTrix

#22 Yard Sale Find. Transistor Radio. It Works Like New . What Year?

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: Bing1949terrier

#23 Simpson Voltage Meter

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: Fine-Mammoth4073

#24 Picked Up For 30 Bucks

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: Adderall-Annihilator

#25 They Don’t Make Them Like They Used To

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: EsoTechTrix

#26 Casio Pt-1

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: EsoTechTrix

#27 As Promised. The Built In Mixer

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: King_Baboon

#28 1970s Waring Blender In Iconic Avocado. Came With My Parents Lake House And Still Makes A Mean Margarita

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: squairswacket18

#29 From My Late Grandfather’s Kitchen

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: harlotshouse

#30 My Mom Still Has The Flavorwave Turbo Oven From 2001

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: MaleficentBrush9842

#31 Found This At My Parents House!

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: ditayylmao

#32 Thought You Guys Might Like These

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: delbert7990

#33 Treasures From Dad’s Workroom. He Made This Lunch Box Game For Us Kids In The Early 70s

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: Mitzey333

#34 1974 Zenith-Chromacolor II Model E4760 Chassis 25ec58

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: RadishCandid6062

#35 Columbia AC-2000 Telephone

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: EsoTechTrix

#36 Nearly Mint Condition 1950s Rival Ice Crusher Estate Sale Find, Have No Use For It But It Works And I Love The Aesthetic

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: anon

#37 My Favorite Kitchen Appliance – Early 80’s GE Toaster Oven

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: liltacobabyslurp

#38 New To Me Toastmaster!

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: ElectricalVirus616

#39 Our Donut Maker! It’s At Least 30 Years Old And Works Great!

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: Edgar_with_Cheese

#40 Ge Hand Mixer Found At My Local Goodwill For $5.50! Works Great!

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: sgonzalez3888

#41 Frigidaire Flair Wall Oven From 1964-65

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: Massive-Camera9325

#42 The First Product Sony Ever Came Out With

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: Blakester1059

#43 What A Nice Looking Couple!

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: SadSpecial8319

#44 Before Picture-In-Picture

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: Maleficent_Image_974

#45 My Dad Brought This In 1982. It Then Became My First TV As A Child. It Has Been In My Dad’s Attic For Years. I’m Happy It’s Now Back In My Hands

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: shadowhexus

#46 Still Works After 15 Years

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: Itchy_elbow

#47 Sony Dream Machine ICF-C10w Radio Always On

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: Emergency_Candy_1285

#48 Dad’s Old Stereo, Been Kicking It Around Since He Passed, Is It Worth Trying To Sell It Or Junk?

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: canadian_bacon3

#49 Altair 8800

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: igor33

#50 Elektronika 6 Soviet Alarm Clock

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: NationalPlate3629

#51 East German Calculator, Mr201

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: Teledabby

#52 Vectrex Arcade System

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: Status-Carob-5760

#53 Still Going Strong Through Three Generations. Every Christmas Morning For Decades!

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: the_light_of_dawn

#54 65 Year Old New In Box Electric Can Opener For Only $3? Yep!

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: SixbyFire

#55 88yo Neighbor Is Moving, Kind Enough To Let Me Pick Through Her Garage After The Kids/Grandkids

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: PhilRiversGiraffeQB

#56 Frankentool

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: Mammoth-Builder3626

#57 Portable Magnavox Turntable

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: EsoTechTrix

#58 Imagine Playing Doom On This. Catch And Release From Thrift

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: friday_night_takeout

#59 25$ At My Local Thrift Store! Went To Target After And Bought Some 600 Film! Wow These Old Polaroids Work Great And Take Very Nice Photos

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: JackAutumFox

#60 Crazy Find While Thrifting!

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: mannystarz

#61 GE Spacemaker Messages Center

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: ohiologger103

#62 Magnavox 1972 “Sound Capsule” AM Radio (Model 1r1020)

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: TheShittyBeatles

#63 I Haven’t Chucked It Yet

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: heyimafl0wer

#64 Casio Biolator H-801

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: anon

#65 Spice Holder Found At Goodwill

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: Rude_Kaleidoscope641

#66 Curtis Mathis Console Stereo

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: TravelingChick

#67 Sony Px333

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: GOLDENPANDAAA

#68 National Colour Video Camera – How To Power?

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: scarredAsh_

#69 Just Got This New Old Landline Phone For Free :)

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: [deleted]

#70 Car Phone From 1985

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: holybanana_69

#71 Cash Register From The 1915–1925 Period

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: Big_Alternative_1941

#72 Weird Articulated MS Gaming Controller From The 90s (?)

72 Retro Gadgets That Make It Seem Like Yesterday&#8217;s Technology Was Absolute Art

Image source: ByThisAxeIRuleToo

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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