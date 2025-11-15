50 Rare Photos That Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things (New Pics)

by

We often forget what a wondrous world we live in. While getting caught up in our hectic schedules makes us oblivious to things around us, today we’re gonna zoom in on the unseen and unnoticed side of things.

So welcome to Bored Panda’s amusing collection of the most fascinating and rarely seen objects, beings, places, occurrences, and everything that will bring out that inner curious child we have inside.

From a macro shot revealing the density of penguin feathers to rainbow cloud spotting, this is something you only see in a video game. Or if you open your eyes and pay attention. Psst! More incredible photos of rarely seen things can be found in our previous posts here, here and here.

#1 When It’s Cold Enough To See The Melody

Image source: Kathrin Swoboda Photography, Kathrin Swoboda Photography

#2 Spotted A Rainbow Cloud From My Balcony. Not As Beautiful As Aurora But Pretty Rare To See Such Phenomena In India

Image source: Readingislove

#3 This Is What Sunset Looks Like From Space

Image source: Astro_Alex

#4 Here Are My Removed & Genetically Modified White Blood Cells, About To Be Put Back In To Hopefully Cure My Cancer

This Is T-Cell Immunotherapy

Image source: sarahjewel

#5 Not A Painting – Just An Iceberg Flipped Upside Down

#6 This Albino Peacock I Saw In Malaysia

Image source: PepeTheFRQG

#7 Finally Got My Prosthetics In

Image source: Rewster27

#8 Bioluminescent Phytoplankton In The Persian Gulf

Image source: hayati.photography

#9 Ice Eggs – This Rare Phenomenon Occurs When Ice Is Rolled Over By Wind And Water (Northern Finland)

Image source: rismatti

#10 Nappies In Sweden Have A Father On The Packaging

Image source: caspii2

#11 The Forests Of Aspen, Colorado

Image source: d3333p7

#12 This Huge Tree In Cairo

#13 Highway To Heaven. 30-Second Long Exposure Of Airliner Departing From Runway

Image source: Jimmy_Scrambles

#14 My Nails Pushing The Chemo Out Of My Fingertips

Image source: llowreyy

#15 Truck Door Handle On A Frosty Morning

Image source: demanded101

#16 My Dad Got A Periodic Table With The Actual Elements In It

Image source: Thatssomefreakyshit

#17 A Pistachio Plant

#18 The Sun Hit This Freshly-Paved Tarmac Just Right And Made A Real-Life Rainbow Road Through Polarized Lenses

Image source: kenziemonsterrawr

#19 This Butterfly With Transparent Wings

Image source: flightoffancy85

#20 Amazing Jimbacrinus Crinoid Fossils

Image source: Tom Kapitany

#21 What A Piece Of 10,000-Year-Old Glacial Ice Looks Like

Image source: landofice

#22 This Close Up Shot Of A Dragonfly I Took With My Phone The Other Day

Image source: UltraBloodWing

#23 Just When You Thought You’d Seen Everything – Here’s Snowball, An Extremely Rare Leucistic Alligator

Image source: nathan.sweeting

#24 My Hair Is Half Blonde Half Brunette. Including Eyebrows

Image source: Sunflowely

#25 Horses On A Plane

#26 Certain Fish Skin Can Be Grafted Onto Burns And Diabetic Wounds. The Material Recruits The Body’s Own Cells And Is Converted Eventually Into Living Tissue

Image source: QueenMuda

#27 This Pencil Store In Tehran, Iran

#28 The Density Of Penguin Feathers

Image source: BaconKoen

#29 Astronaut Bruce McCandless Floating Away From The Safety Of The Space Shuttle

He had nothing but his manned maneuvering unit keeping him from drifting into the unknown. First person in history to do something like this.

Image source: nasa.gov

#30 Sendai Daikannon, One Of The Tallest Statues In The World

Image source: ko_ref

#31 The Color Of My Kitten’s Foot Is Split Down The Middle

Image source: TheAbominableRex

#32 This Red Only Rainbow I Saw At Midnight In Finland

Image source: junn0

#33 This Majestic Emerald Mallard

Image source: reddit.com

#34 My Cactus Has Grown A Strange-Looking Flower

Image source: 7-methyltheophylline

#35 In Case You Haven’t Seen Spider Feet Up Close

Image source: Michael Pankratz, akfinucan

#36 We Got These Giant Screws In At Work Today For Mounting Solar Panels

Image source: smokeymctokerson

#37 The UK Is Full Of Charming Crinkle Crankle Garden Walls

In England you sometimes see these “wavy” brick fences. And curious as it may seem, this shape uses fewer bricks than a straight wall. A straight wall needs at least two layers of bricks to make it sturdy, but the wavy wall is fine thanks to the arch support provided by the waves.

Image source: praxis_builders, GeographBot

#38 The Back Of Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa

Image source: rataktaktaruken

#39 This Lizard I Found “Standing” On Water In My Pool

Image source: bastard_jon_snoo

#40 In Case You Have Not Seen What A Clump Of Dna Looks Like

Image source: ssmunif

#41 Giant Puffball Mushroom My Sister Found In The Woods

Image source: kfranky

#42 Mosaics Of A Roman Villa Were Found Under A Vineyard In Negrar, Italy

Image source: ComunediNegrar

#43 This Device Is Used To Measure Lengths On Maps. Simply Roll It Along Streets You Want To Use And It Tells You The Distance

Image source: Trizocbs

#44 Ants Gutted My Almond To Make Their Own Almond Flour

Image source: Buford-T-Justis

#45 When My Cat Got Spayed, The Shaved Area Grew Back Chocolate Coloured

Image source: arthurdentstowels

#46 A Hand Of A Koala

Image source: verdachteaugurk

#47 This Apple’s Flesh Is The Same Colour As It’s Skin

Image source: KirasStar

#48 414-Pound Gorilla On The Exam Table

Image source: zoomiami

#49 $12,000 Worth Of Cancer Pills

Image source: WITCHFlNDER-GENERAL

