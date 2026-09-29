59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

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Brick Expressionism turns simple masonry (the craft and art of building structures) into bold architecture through assorted brick tones, sharp angles, and detailed patterns that can even reveal faces hidden in the facades (if you look at it from the right angle!).

We peeked into the Reddit community ‘Brick Expressionism‘, where the group documents and shares these unique architectural works from around the globe. What makes these buildings stand out is how they play with shadow, texture, and geometry to give heavy brick structures a sense of fluid movement.

To share what makes this style so special, we’ve put together a selection of the 59 best posts from the group. We invite you to explore the list below and discover these extraordinary examples of expressionist architecture.

More info: reddit.com

#1 Martinkerk Church In Groningen, Netherlands

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/Representative-Mix-9

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

#2 The Technical Administration Building Of Hoechst Ag In Frankfurt, Germany

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/Boluddhismo

#3 Hamburg Planetarium In Hamburg, Germany

“Hamburg Planetarium, one of the world’s oldest modern planetariums housed in an Art-Deco water tower, designed by architect Oskar Menzel(1873-1958) and built between 1912 and 1915. Hamburg Stadtpark, Winterhude, Hamburg, Germany.”

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/ManiaforBeatles

#4 The Technical Administration Building Of Hoechst Ag In Frankfurt, Germany

“Meant as a sort of Cathedral of Industry, this is the incredible Technical Administration Building of Hoechst AG.

This is a look straight up from the center, showing the three glass windows on the roof lighting the 3-story-tall brick building and activating the different shades of red, blue, green, and yellow.

I’ve been traveling the world photographing buildings for many years. This was one of the most special places I’ve ever been to, absolutely breathtaking.”

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/Boluddhismo

#5 In Gent Belgium

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/ArtofTravl

#6 The Ouse Valley Viaduct In West Sussex, England

“Its distinctive semi-circular arches and arched vaulting generate an impressive visual effect when seen from below.

Take the train from London to Brighton, and you will cross over the Ouse Valley Viaduct.

Note: It is also known locally as the Balcombe Viaduct.”

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/RainbowWarrior73

#7 The Village West, Manhattan, NYC, USA

“The Village West, a recently completed 13-story residential building at 525 Sixth Avenue in Manhattan’s West Village. Designed by BKSK Architects, the 145-foot-tall structure spans 123,000 square feet and yields 68 condominium units in one- to four-bedroom layouts, as well as two ground-floor retail storefronts.”

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/ officermeowmeow

#8 Steinman Park In Lancaster, Pennsylvania

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: grambocrackah

#9 Robinson-Crusoe-Haus And Haus Atlantis Böttcherstraße In Bremen, Germany

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/NoConsideration1777

#10 Facade Clock In Gärdesskolan, Stockholm

Designed by Paul Hedkvist in 1945.

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/Birdseeding

#11 Gaoxingli Insun Cinema In Haikou, China

Designed by One Plus Architects, and completed in 2024.

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/xtiaaneubaten

#12 Shipping House By Jan Van Der Mey, 1916, In Amsterdam

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/NoConsideration1777

#13 Rivierenbuurt ‘Wavy’ Balconies In Rivierenbuurt, Amsterdam

Built between 1921 and 1923.

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/NoConsideration1777

#14 Unhistoric Townhouse In New York, USA

“A 5-story townhouse built by SYSTEMarchitects.”

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/Srbinos

#15 ”aufstieg Der Begabten”

Photograph by Friedrich Seidenstücker, 1950.

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/dbhaugen

#16 Athena Theatre In Leicester, UK

“Designed by Robert Arthur Bullivant in 1936, completed in 1938 as a Cinema. It became an Events Venue in 2005.”

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/Over-Willingness-933

#17 Located In Ostend, Belgium

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/ArtofTravl

#18 The Largest Brick-Built Bridge In The World

Completed in 1861. Located in Göltzschtalbrücke, Netzschkau, Saxony, Germany.

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/Duklord96

#19 Ohjo Building Kabukicho

“An event venue in Tokyo’s red light district.”

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/biwook

#20 The Gallery House In Bansberia, West Bengal, India

“Made from Ceramics and Brickwork by Abin Design Studio.”

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/Mimir-is-Here

#21 Building In London

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/west_manchester

#22 Horace Mann Middle School In Denver, Colorado

“Designed by architect Temple Buell in 1931, located in north Denver.”

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/rskiarsis

#23 The Verona In NYC, USA

“The Verona is a six-story apartment building on the corner of 7th Avenue and President Street in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood (820 President Street, Brooklyn, New York). Designed in the Queen Anne style by architect John G. Glover (built in 1888).”

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/stook_jaint

#24 Anzeiger Hochhaus In Hannover, Germany

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/DrGuldenHart

#25 Hyde And Seek Glasnevin In Dublin, Ireland

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/Confident_Reporter14

#26 Iglesia De Atlántida Cristo Obrero Y Nuestra Señora De Lourdes In Canelones, Uruguay

Eladio Dieste designed it, and it was built in 1958.

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

#27 City Hall Of Delmenhorst Germany

Built between 1908 and 1912.

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/Revolution_by_Design

#28 Harcourt Terrace Educate Together In Dublin, Ireland

Designed by the architectural practice tún architecture + design.

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/Confident_Reporter14

#29 “Forbidden Churro”

Located in Sudbury, Suffolk, England.

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/alekseytihonov61

#30 Oostzaanstraat Post Office In Amsterdam, The Netherlands

“Oostzaanstraat Post Office (part of the Het Schip complex), Amsterdam, the Netherlands, designed by Michel de Klerk in 1919.”

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/archineering

#31 The Hundred Thousand Brick House

“Golf Links is an exclusive neighborhood in central New Delhi, India. Renowned for its sculptural, fabric-like facade, the structure uses handmade bricks combined with parametric design to cast shifting shadows as the sun moves across the sky. The facade was generated using parametric software to program the exact placement of each of the 100,000+ handmade bricks, which were then laid by master stonemasons.”

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/RainbowWarrior73

#32 Bricks In Berlin Schöneberg, Germany

Building by GRAFT.

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/n3xus1oN

#33 Abandoned Steam Mill In Bucharest, Romania

An 170-year old building.

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/Urbanexploration2021

#34 Mansão Dos Arcos In Brasília, Brasil

Built between 1972 and 1978 by João Filgueiras Lima (Lelé).

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/HabitNo2037

#35 Postgraduate Humanities Building – National University Of Colombia

Designed by architect Rogelio Salmona.

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/clouseauu

#36 Al-Sahaba Mosque In Egypt

Located in the Old Market District of Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/Low_Advantage_1099

#37 School Building In Copenhagen

Built with recycled bricks.

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/reverse422

#38 Biscayne National Park Entrance Sign

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/ATLcoaster

#39 In Brussels, Belgium

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/NoConsideration1777

#40 Yves Saint Laurent Museum In Marrakesh, Morocco

“Designed by Studio KO and completed in 2017.”

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/DR3WSY

#41 In Copenhagen, Denmark

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/More-Magician4492

#42 Der Elefant In Bremen, Germany

“Near the centre of the northern German city of Bremen is a large elephant made of bricks. This imposing ten-metre high structure — designed by Fritz Behn — was completed in 1931 as a monument to the German colonies which then included Cameroon, Togo, Deutsch-Ostafrika [Tanzania], Deutsch-Südwestafrika [Namibia] and several islands”

The Bremen Colonial Society created this monument in memory of the German soldiers who died in the German colonies during the First World War.

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/NoConsideration1777

#43 Kahrizak Residential Project

Located in Tehran, Iran.

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/twright57

#44 Mulberry House In New York City, USA

Designed by SHoP Architects in 2012.

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/[deleted]

#45 Kirche Am Hohenzollernplatz In Berlin, Germany

Designed by Fritz Höger, and built between 1930 and 1933.

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/n3xus1oN

#46 Wilhelmshaven Town Hall In Lower Saxony, Germany

Design by Fritz Höger.

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/Zech_Judy

#47 Detail Of Cornice, Hans Heinrich Müller In Berlin, Germany

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/NoConsideration1777

#48 The International Rugby Experience In Limerick, Ireland

Designed by Níall McLaughlin. Built in 2022.

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/Cedric_Hampton

#49 Water Tower In Stadskanaal, The Netherlands

Designed by H.F. Mertens in 1935.

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/LaoBa

#50 Temple In Vennached, India

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/melanf

#51 Brick Fireplace

“Brick fireplace featured in ‘Architectural Ornamentalism: Detailing in the Craft Tradition,’ 1987, by Jim Kemp. Ph: Robert Perron.”

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/PassingCrime

#52 ‘Crinkle-Crankle’ Walls In The UK

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/RainbowWarrior73

#53 Building Located Near Near Washington Sq, NYC

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: SnooChickens561

#54 New Apartment Building In Saint Petersburg, Russia

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

#55 De Bijenkorf In Den Haag, The Netherlands

Designed by Piet Kramer, and built in 1926.

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/mrclgbrt

#56 Bethlehemskirken By Kaare Klint In Copenhagen, Denmark

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/BarricadeGoth

#57 Cacto Pizza Di Barrio In Buenos Aires, Argentina

Restaurant interior design.

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/[deleted

#58 Corner-Building In Tallinn, Estonia

Built in 1935.

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/NoConsideration1777

#59 Thomas Labs In Princeton University, New Jersey, USA

59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Image source: u/rogerjcohen

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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