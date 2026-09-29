59 Fascinating Examples Of Brick Expressionism By This Reddit Community

Brick Expressionism turns simple masonry (the craft and art of building structures) into bold architecture through assorted brick tones, sharp angles, and detailed patterns that can even reveal faces hidden in the facades (if you look at it from the right angle!).
We peeked into the Reddit community ‘Brick Expressionism‘, where the group documents and shares these unique architectural works from around the globe. What makes these buildings stand out is how they play with shadow, texture, and geometry to give heavy brick structures a sense of fluid movement.
To share what makes this style so special, we’ve put together a selection of the 59 best posts from the group. We invite you to explore the list below and discover these extraordinary examples of expressionist architecture.
More info: reddit.com
#1 Martinkerk Church In Groningen, Netherlands
Image source: u/Representative-Mix-9
#2 The Technical Administration Building Of Hoechst Ag In Frankfurt, Germany
Image source: u/Boluddhismo
#3 Hamburg Planetarium In Hamburg, Germany
“Hamburg Planetarium, one of the world’s oldest modern planetariums housed in an Art-Deco water tower, designed by architect Oskar Menzel(1873-1958) and built between 1912 and 1915. Hamburg Stadtpark, Winterhude, Hamburg, Germany.”
Image source: u/ManiaforBeatles
#4 The Technical Administration Building Of Hoechst Ag In Frankfurt, Germany
“Meant as a sort of Cathedral of Industry, this is the incredible Technical Administration Building of Hoechst AG.
This is a look straight up from the center, showing the three glass windows on the roof lighting the 3-story-tall brick building and activating the different shades of red, blue, green, and yellow.
I’ve been traveling the world photographing buildings for many years. This was one of the most special places I’ve ever been to, absolutely breathtaking.”
Image source: u/Boluddhismo
#5 In Gent Belgium
Image source: u/ArtofTravl
#6 The Ouse Valley Viaduct In West Sussex, England
“Its distinctive semi-circular arches and arched vaulting generate an impressive visual effect when seen from below.
Take the train from London to Brighton, and you will cross over the Ouse Valley Viaduct.
Note: It is also known locally as the Balcombe Viaduct.”
Image source: u/RainbowWarrior73
#7 The Village West, Manhattan, NYC, USA
“The Village West, a recently completed 13-story residential building at 525 Sixth Avenue in Manhattan’s West Village. Designed by BKSK Architects, the 145-foot-tall structure spans 123,000 square feet and yields 68 condominium units in one- to four-bedroom layouts, as well as two ground-floor retail storefronts.”
Image source: u/ officermeowmeow
#8 Steinman Park In Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Image source: grambocrackah
#9 Robinson-Crusoe-Haus And Haus Atlantis Böttcherstraße In Bremen, Germany
Image source: u/NoConsideration1777
#10 Facade Clock In Gärdesskolan, Stockholm
Designed by Paul Hedkvist in 1945.
Image source: u/Birdseeding
#11 Gaoxingli Insun Cinema In Haikou, China
Designed by One Plus Architects, and completed in 2024.
Image source: u/xtiaaneubaten
#12 Shipping House By Jan Van Der Mey, 1916, In Amsterdam
Image source: u/NoConsideration1777
#13 Rivierenbuurt ‘Wavy’ Balconies In Rivierenbuurt, Amsterdam
Built between 1921 and 1923.
Image source: u/NoConsideration1777
#14 Unhistoric Townhouse In New York, USA
“A 5-story townhouse built by SYSTEMarchitects.”
Image source: u/Srbinos
#15 ”aufstieg Der Begabten”
Photograph by Friedrich Seidenstücker, 1950.
Image source: u/dbhaugen
#16 Athena Theatre In Leicester, UK
“Designed by Robert Arthur Bullivant in 1936, completed in 1938 as a Cinema. It became an Events Venue in 2005.”
Image source: u/Over-Willingness-933
#17 Located In Ostend, Belgium
Image source: u/ArtofTravl
#18 The Largest Brick-Built Bridge In The World
Completed in 1861. Located in Göltzschtalbrücke, Netzschkau, Saxony, Germany.
Image source: u/Duklord96
#19 Ohjo Building Kabukicho
“An event venue in Tokyo’s red light district.”
Image source: u/biwook
#20 The Gallery House In Bansberia, West Bengal, India
“Made from Ceramics and Brickwork by Abin Design Studio.”
Image source: u/Mimir-is-Here
#21 Building In London
Image source: u/west_manchester
#22 Horace Mann Middle School In Denver, Colorado
“Designed by architect Temple Buell in 1931, located in north Denver.”
Image source: u/rskiarsis
#23 The Verona In NYC, USA
“The Verona is a six-story apartment building on the corner of 7th Avenue and President Street in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood (820 President Street, Brooklyn, New York). Designed in the Queen Anne style by architect John G. Glover (built in 1888).”
Image source: u/stook_jaint
#24 Anzeiger Hochhaus In Hannover, Germany
Image source: u/DrGuldenHart
#25 Hyde And Seek Glasnevin In Dublin, Ireland
Image source: u/Confident_Reporter14
#26 Iglesia De Atlántida Cristo Obrero Y Nuestra Señora De Lourdes In Canelones, Uruguay
Eladio Dieste designed it, and it was built in 1958.
#27 City Hall Of Delmenhorst Germany
Built between 1908 and 1912.
Image source: u/Revolution_by_Design
#28 Harcourt Terrace Educate Together In Dublin, Ireland
Designed by the architectural practice tún architecture + design.
Image source: u/Confident_Reporter14
#29 “Forbidden Churro”
Located in Sudbury, Suffolk, England.
Image source: u/alekseytihonov61
#30 Oostzaanstraat Post Office In Amsterdam, The Netherlands
“Oostzaanstraat Post Office (part of the Het Schip complex), Amsterdam, the Netherlands, designed by Michel de Klerk in 1919.”
Image source: u/archineering
#31 The Hundred Thousand Brick House
“Golf Links is an exclusive neighborhood in central New Delhi, India. Renowned for its sculptural, fabric-like facade, the structure uses handmade bricks combined with parametric design to cast shifting shadows as the sun moves across the sky. The facade was generated using parametric software to program the exact placement of each of the 100,000+ handmade bricks, which were then laid by master stonemasons.”
Image source: u/RainbowWarrior73
#32 Bricks In Berlin Schöneberg, Germany
Building by GRAFT.
Image source: u/n3xus1oN
#33 Abandoned Steam Mill In Bucharest, Romania
An 170-year old building.
Image source: u/Urbanexploration2021
#34 Mansão Dos Arcos In Brasília, Brasil
Built between 1972 and 1978 by João Filgueiras Lima (Lelé).
Image source: u/HabitNo2037
#35 Postgraduate Humanities Building – National University Of Colombia
Designed by architect Rogelio Salmona.
Image source: u/clouseauu
#36 Al-Sahaba Mosque In Egypt
Located in the Old Market District of Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.
Image source: u/Low_Advantage_1099
#37 School Building In Copenhagen
Built with recycled bricks.
Image source: u/reverse422
#38 Biscayne National Park Entrance Sign
Image source: u/ATLcoaster
#39 In Brussels, Belgium
Image source: u/NoConsideration1777
#40 Yves Saint Laurent Museum In Marrakesh, Morocco
“Designed by Studio KO and completed in 2017.”
Image source: u/DR3WSY
#41 In Copenhagen, Denmark
Image source: u/More-Magician4492
#42 Der Elefant In Bremen, Germany
“Near the centre of the northern German city of Bremen is a large elephant made of bricks. This imposing ten-metre high structure — designed by Fritz Behn — was completed in 1931 as a monument to the German colonies which then included Cameroon, Togo, Deutsch-Ostafrika [Tanzania], Deutsch-Südwestafrika [Namibia] and several islands”
The Bremen Colonial Society created this monument in memory of the German soldiers who died in the German colonies during the First World War.
Image source: u/NoConsideration1777
#43 Kahrizak Residential Project
Located in Tehran, Iran.
Image source: u/twright57
#44 Mulberry House In New York City, USA
Designed by SHoP Architects in 2012.
Image source: u/[deleted]
#45 Kirche Am Hohenzollernplatz In Berlin, Germany
Designed by Fritz Höger, and built between 1930 and 1933.
Image source: u/n3xus1oN
#46 Wilhelmshaven Town Hall In Lower Saxony, Germany
Design by Fritz Höger.
Image source: u/Zech_Judy
#47 Detail Of Cornice, Hans Heinrich Müller In Berlin, Germany
Image source: u/NoConsideration1777
#48 The International Rugby Experience In Limerick, Ireland
Designed by Níall McLaughlin. Built in 2022.
Image source: u/Cedric_Hampton
#49 Water Tower In Stadskanaal, The Netherlands
Designed by H.F. Mertens in 1935.
Image source: u/LaoBa
#50 Temple In Vennached, India
Image source: u/melanf
#51 Brick Fireplace
“Brick fireplace featured in ‘Architectural Ornamentalism: Detailing in the Craft Tradition,’ 1987, by Jim Kemp. Ph: Robert Perron.”
Image source: u/PassingCrime
#52 ‘Crinkle-Crankle’ Walls In The UK
Image source: u/RainbowWarrior73
#53 Building Located Near Near Washington Sq, NYC
Image source: SnooChickens561
#54 New Apartment Building In Saint Petersburg, Russia
#55 De Bijenkorf In Den Haag, The Netherlands
Designed by Piet Kramer, and built in 1926.
Image source: u/mrclgbrt
#56 Bethlehemskirken By Kaare Klint In Copenhagen, Denmark
Image source: u/BarricadeGoth
#57 Cacto Pizza Di Barrio In Buenos Aires, Argentina
Restaurant interior design.
Image source: u/[deleted
#58 Corner-Building In Tallinn, Estonia
Built in 1935.
Image source: u/NoConsideration1777
#59 Thomas Labs In Princeton University, New Jersey, USA
Image source: u/rogerjcohen
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