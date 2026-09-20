68 Cool, Creepy And Fascinating Facts That Might Surprise You

It can be rather daunting to realize just how massive the world is. The overwhelming amount of things, facts, details there are to learn. It can help to break down information into much more approachable and bite-sized pieces.
So we’ve gathered some of the most interesting posts from an Instagram page dedicated to cool facts and photos that should help you learn more about the world. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own examples below.
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Learning something new can feel like being handed an ocean and told to memorize it wave by wave, and your brain has a real reason for reacting that way. Working memory, the mental space you use to juggle information, can only hold a handful of things at once. Psychologist George Miller mapped this out in 1956, finding that most people can hold roughly seven items in mind before things start slipping, an idea that grew into what is now called chunking.
That is why phone numbers get broken into small groups instead of one long string of digits. Once you realize your brain cannot hold an entire subject at once, feeling overwhelmed stops seeming like a personal failure and starts looking like basic biology.
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This idea has an official name in education circles too, cognitive load theory, developed largely by researcher John Sweller. It explains why cramming ten new concepts into one sitting tends to backfire so badly. Give your working memory too much at once and something gets pushed out, usually your ability to remember any of it later. The fix is refreshingly simple. Break big topics into smaller pieces and let each one settle before adding the next. Picture it less like drinking from a fire hose and more like sipping from a cup you can actually finish.
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Timing matters just as much as sizing. Back in 1885, German psychologist Hermann Ebbinghaus ran memory experiments on himself, memorizing meaningless syllables and tracking exactly how fast he forgot them. What he mapped became known as the forgetting curve, and it shows that without review, new information fades shockingly fast, often within days. The encouraging part is that reviewing information at spaced intervals resets the clock and slows that fading down.
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That is the whole idea behind spaced repetition, and it explains why flashcard apps built around the concept have become popular with language learners and medical students alike. You are not doomed to forget everything you pick up, you just need to revisit it before it slips away.
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There is also a mindset shift that changes how all of this feels day to day. Stanford psychologist Carol Dweck spent decades studying what she called a growth mindset, the belief that abilities can be built through effort rather than being fixed traits you either have or do not.
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People who treat a rough first attempt as part of the process, rather than proof they are simply bad at something, tend to keep going long after others quit. That distinction matters more than it sounds. Confusion during the first few days of learning anything, whether it is a language, an instrument, or a brand new hobby, is not evidence you took a wrong turn. It is usually a sign you are exactly where you are supposed to be.
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Curiosity turns out to be a surprisingly effective shortcut through all of this too. Economist and psychologist George Loewenstein proposed what he called the information gap theory, the idea that curiosity kicks in the moment we notice a gap between what we know and what we want to know.
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That gap feels uncomfortable enough that our brains actively push us to close it, which is one reason a good question pulls people in far more effectively than a dense textbook chapter ever could. If a subject feels dry, try hunting for the one strange question hiding inside it. Curiosity about space rarely starts with orbital mechanics. It usually starts with something like why the sky is blue or how astronauts manage to sleep while floating.
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One more trick is worth borrowing from a Nobel laureate. Physicist Richard Feynman believed that if you could not explain an idea in plain language, you probably did not understand it as well as you thought. The method built around that belief, now known as the Feynman technique, asks you to explain a new concept as though you were teaching it to a curious twelve year old. Wherever your explanation stumbles is exactly where your understanding has a gap worth filling.
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None of this makes a subject smaller. The world is still enormous and wonderfully strange, and it always will be. What changes is your approach to it. Break things down, space them out, keep your curiosity switched on, and give yourself credit for every small piece you manage to pick up along the way. That is really all learning ever is anyway, one interesting piece at a time.
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