I Created A Photo Project Called “Farmily” Where I Capture Families And All Their Animals (30 Pics)

You always see family portraits on the walls of people’s homes, but for me, the family doesn’t stop with the people. What about all of our furred and feathered “Farmily” members? They are just as much a part of the family as any human component… so, I decided to change the way people look at family portraits! I travel the country photographing full “Farmily” portraits. We include everybody from the largest horse, to the smallest guinea pig, mouse, or snake.
In November of 2019, our beautiful little puppy joined the family. We named her Pixel. She is a black and white Australian shepherd. We spend a lot of our summers doing “Farmily” photo tours, where we go across the country photographing farms and pets along the way. Of course, little Pixel came with us on all of our 2020 tours. You can find her in some of the photos down below!
More info: bcfarmandfamilyphotography.com | Facebook | Instagram
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6 Our Own Farmily
#7
#8
#9 Everybody Smile
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16 Animal Farm
#17
#18 One Of These Things Just Doesn’t Belong
Photographing litters of Nova Scotia Duck Tollers!
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25 Pixel Doing What She Does Best
#26 Duncan, Bc
#27
#28 “I Fit Right In!”
#29 Vancouver Island, Bc Farm Tour
#30
