This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

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Imagine waking up one day to discover that creatures from another universe had chosen you to tell their story. That’s more or less what happened to artist Anna Mond.

Anna Mond is a contemporary artist whose paintings explore an imagined universe inhabited by fantastical creatures, hybrid beings, and dreamlike visions. She calls the visual language of this world fantasticalicizm, a style that has been unfolding intuitively since 2017, when, as Mond describes it, “these Fantastical Beings somehow reached me from a parallel reality, and it felt less like inspiration and more like a personal Big Bang.”

There’s something so imaginative about the way Mond brings these hybrid beings and otherworldly visions to life. Her paintings feel like glimpses into a universe that exists just beyond our own, where familiar forms can transform into something strange, playful, and entirely unexpected creatures. 

Explore Anna Mond’s Fantastical Beings below, and read on to discover more about the artist, her process, and the parallel universe she continues to uncover one painting at a time.

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#1 Melon Heist

This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

Image source: annamond

Mond told Bored Panda that since that first encounter with the Beings, she has been painting them in acrylic, working quickly enough to capture their personalities, forms, and stories before ‘they change their mind’. For her, the process feels less like inventing characters and more like translating messages from somewhere else.

This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

#2 We Leave No Spots Behind

This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

Image source: annamond

#3 Fire Horse

This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

Image source: annamond

As Mond shared with us, sometimes the Beings appear fully formed; sometimes they emerge from ordinary humans; sometimes they take the form of pets. But there’s one thing they have in common: they all belong to the same expanding universe.

#4 Eternals

This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

Image source: annamond

#5 Sparkle And Glow

This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

Image source: annamond

What makes Mond’s practice particularly intriguing is that she is still discovering the rules of this world herself. And perhaps that sense of movement is what makes the work feel so alive. Mond’s Beings have already traveled beyond the paintings, finding homes around the globe. As for where they might go next, she leaves the possibility suitably open: “Who knows, maybe one day they’ll end up on Mars. Stranger things have happened.”

#6 The Mosquitulas

This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

Image source: annamond

#7 239,000 Miles Away

This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

Image source: annamond

#8 Autonomous Underwater Operations

This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

Image source: annamond

#9 It’s Not Foggy

This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

Image source: annamond

#10 Look At You

This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

Image source: annamond

#11 Crabsome

This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

Image source: annamond

#12 You Got To Know When To Hold ‘Em / Know When To Fold ‘Em / Know When To Walk Away / And Know When To Run

This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

Image source: annamond

#13 Midsommar

This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

Image source: annamond

#14 Mosquitulas In Love

This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

Image source: annamond

#15 Romeo And Juliet

This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

Image source: annamond

#16 A Spark

This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

Image source: annamond

#17 Cottontail

This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

Image source: annamond

#18 Make A Wish

This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

Image source: annamond

#19 Onetwo

This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

Image source: annamond

#20 Queen’s Gambit

This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

Image source: annamond

#21 The Watchers

This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

Image source: annamond

#22 Autumn Song

This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

Image source: annamond

#23 Blossom Bastion

This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

Image source: annamond

#24 Rise And Shine

This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

Image source: annamond

#25 Fallen Stars

This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

Image source: annamond

#26 Om

This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

Image source: annamond

#27 Suddenly, Edgar

This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

Image source: annamond

#28 Unconscious

This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

Image source: annamond

#29 Harry The Frog

This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

Image source: annamond

#30 A Little Grassy

This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

Image source: annamond

#31 A Scary Story

This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

Image source: annamond

#32 Light The Match

This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

Image source: annamond

#33 Tickle

This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

Image source: annamond

#34 Tiny, Furry, Green (Comissioned Work)

This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

Image source: annamond

#35 It Is What It Is

This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

Image source: annamond

#36 Lift Me Up

This Artist Paints Eccentric Beings, And Here Are 36 Of Her Best Paintings This Year

Image source: annamond

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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