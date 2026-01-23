“Grew Up Too Fast”: Millie Bobby Brown’s Sultry Snaps Have Fans All Saying The Same Thing

by

Millie Bobby Brown shared a sizzling set of photos, and within lightning speed, the internet shared its thoughts.

From child star to global icon, the 21-year-old actress has grown up in front of the world, but some people still aren’t coping well with that reality.

“She grew up too fast fam,” read one comment, echoing a crowd sentiment that often finds its way to Millie’s social media.

Millie Bobby Brown shared a sizzling set of photos, prompting the internet to share its thoughts at lightning speed

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

With wings on her back and a bow and arrow in her hand, Millie Bobby Brown posed for the camera wearing a design from her beauty and apparel brand Florence by Mills.

“Where art thou? 💘🏹” she wrote in the caption.

Her brand Florence by Mills commented on the picture, saying, “real life angel.”

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

Netizens flooded the comments section saying they “almost didn’t recognize her.”

“She looks 40,” one said, while another snarked, “She went from 20 to 35 so fast.”

“She looks around 28 in this photo. Is it the Botox? Just one thing?” read another comment.

The speculation around cosmetic surgery continued, with one saying: “She’s very young and she’s had an insane amount of Botox injected in her face.”

“I dont know what’s with everyone blowing their lips up with injections but it needs to stop it’s looking like a clown show out here. If angels look like this with plastic surgery and caked on makeup no thanks I’ll happily take hell any day over whatever the heck this is,” read another comment.

“She grew up too fast,” read one comment, echoing a crowd sentiment that often finds its way to Millie’s social media

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

On the other hand, fans cheered her own, with one saying: “Oh my God, you are a perfect angel.”

“She’s serving main character energy every single time,” read another compliment.

“I don’t get why people says she looks old meanwhile she just look normal for her age,” one wrote.

“Millie’s presence just keeps evolving grace, confidence, and a hint of daring all in one frame,” said another. “Truly commanding the spotlight without even trying.”

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

Image credits: albo_alt

Despite the constant public scrutiny of her appearance, Millie has remained fiercely unapologetic about who she is and what she does.

The Enola Holmes star said last month that she is in her “most authentic era” and credited it to becoming a mother.

She adopted a baby girl last summer with her husband Jake Bongiovi, whom she married in 2024.

The British actress recently said she is in her “most authentic era” and credited it to becoming a mother

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

Image credits: CremeFraicheMD

“Being a mother expedited this version of me,” she told Allure. “Nothing could get in the way of me being who I need to be for my daughter.”

Calling parenthood a “beautiful, amazing journey,” the Damsel actress said she and Jake found a new “perspective” since adopting their daughter.

Image credits: florencebbymillsfashion

Image credits: YourXEmpress

“The smaller things in life are so much more precious. Our days are filled with lots of cuddles and laughter and love. It’s just endless joy,” she told British Vogue in November.

As for parenting duties, she and Jake have an equal share of the load.

“We are 50-50 on everything,” she told the outlet. “That’s why I’m so grateful to have partnered with him in this life — he is just the most amazing dad.”

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

Image credits: GdhdPcklInspctr

The actress noted that they decided to keep her daughter’s identity private.

“For me, it’s really important to protect her and her story until she’s old enough to potentially one day share it herself,” she told the outlet.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

Millie said it wasn’t her “place” to “purposefully put her in the spotlight unwillingly.”

“If she chooses to share her personality one day with the world, like I did when I was young, that’s something we’d support,” the actress said. “But right now, as she’s so little…”

“As her parents, it’s our job to protect her from that,” she added.

“She’s like what 20 and already getting botox,” a critic speculated online

Image credits: lntltcl

Image credits: MovieSocietyX

Image credits: Yasmeen07765101

Image credits: Aquarius_0909

Image credits: Hollywoodhypes

Image credits: Max_L22

Image credits: thedanielaros

Image credits: AfroCurren29

Image credits: QUEENP0P

Image credits: KhiaArtists

Image credits: BraxtonAdcock

Image credits: loinmin

Image credits: Stoner0004

Image credits: zerational

