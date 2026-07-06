After Trump’s “Trolling” Taylor Swift During Her Wedding, Fans Expose Why They’re Disappointed With The Singer

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Donald Trump attempted to drag Taylor Swift into a public feud by posting a parody of her Eras Tour poster the day before her July 3 wedding, but she ignored him.

Her silence, however, disappointed some fans, who interpreted it as secret support for the president and his administration, prompting a heated discussion on social media.

“It’s odd that a woman who’s built her career around being relentless about copyrighting and licensing her likeness and music is now suddenly silent on this plagiarized version of her tour poster,” one said.

The comment referred to Swift sending cease-and-desist letters and copyright infringement warnings to vendors selling unofficial merchandise featuring her lyrics, trademarking phrases like “Taylor’s Version,” “Hey, it’s Taylor,” and more.

Netizens accused Taylor Swift of being a Trump supporter after her silence over his latest provocation

After Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Trolling&#8221; Taylor Swift During Her Wedding, Fans Expose Why They&#8217;re Disappointed With The Singer

Image credits: Aeon/GC Images

The White House shared a multicolored collage that closely replicated the distinctive grid layout and color palette associated with Swift’s billion-dollar musical tour.

Instead of her different musical eras, the graphic carried President Trump alongside major figures and moments from American history, including George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and the Moon landing.

The image featured the title “America’s Eras Tour” and was posted alongside the caption, “It’s been a long time coming,” a lyric from Swift’s 2019 song, Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince.

After Trump’s “Trolling” Taylor Swift During Her Wedding, Fans Expose Why They’re Disappointed With The Singer

After Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Trolling&#8221; Taylor Swift During Her Wedding, Fans Expose Why They&#8217;re Disappointed With The Singer

Image credits: The White House

Trump has a history of using artists’ lyrics and promotional material for its social media posts.

Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, and others strongly criticized the use of their work to support Trump. 

Swift’s decision not to offer a similar response sparked considerable discussion on X, as one detractor wrote, “This is legit the most telling thing about the fake liberal image she’s been trying to launder for her career.”

Another was more direct in their accusation, noting, “It’s because she’s a Republican.”

After Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Trolling&#8221; Taylor Swift During Her Wedding, Fans Expose Why They&#8217;re Disappointed With The Singer

Image credits: yasminesummanx

After Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Trolling&#8221; Taylor Swift During Her Wedding, Fans Expose Why They&#8217;re Disappointed With The Singer

Image credits: ervis_2000

“Look at Taylor in her MAGA era,” a third remarked, while a fourth commented, “She’s a Trumpie.”

“The sooner people realize this is just who she is as a person, the better,” the next said in agreement.

Some supporters pushed back, arguing that Swift is legally powerless to act in this case

After Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Trolling&#8221; Taylor Swift During Her Wedding, Fans Expose Why They&#8217;re Disappointed With The Singer

Image credits: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

“Trump is gross for this, but there’s nothing legally she can do here. Parody is protected by law,” a Swiftie schooled.

“She cannot copyright a color grid. I don’t know how many times people need to tell y’all this. As long as it’s not her name, there’s nothing she can do,” a second added.

“Please do not talk about something you don’t understand,” a third advised the singer’s critics.

After Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Trolling&#8221; Taylor Swift During Her Wedding, Fans Expose Why They&#8217;re Disappointed With The Singer

Image credits: Sara Konradi/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Others cautioned against assumptions about Swift’s political alignment by reminding critics that she has explicitly expressed anti-Trump views in the past.

For instance, the multi-Grammy Award winner endorsed the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz ticket in 2024, citing the pair’s stances on reproductive rights and AI misinformation.

After Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Trolling&#8221; Taylor Swift During Her Wedding, Fans Expose Why They&#8217;re Disappointed With The Singer

Image credits: XNY/Star Max/GC Images

This came after she was labeled a “childless cat lady” by Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, while Trump posted several AI-generated images announcing her support for him on his Truth Social platform with the caption, “I accept.”

In 2020, she accused Trump of “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism” during his first term in office.

Swifties accused Trump of being obsessed with her following his latest attempt to provoke her

After Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Trolling&#8221; Taylor Swift During Her Wedding, Fans Expose Why They&#8217;re Disappointed With The Singer

Image credits: TaylorErasEra

After Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Trolling&#8221; Taylor Swift During Her Wedding, Fans Expose Why They&#8217;re Disappointed With The Singer

Image credits: vinnyswift2

Trump faced ample mockery from Taylor Swift’s fans in the comments section of the spoofed Eras Tour poster.

“She lives rent-free in your head, doesn’t she?” one asked.

After Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Trolling&#8221; Taylor Swift During Her Wedding, Fans Expose Why They&#8217;re Disappointed With The Singer

Image credits: taylorswift/Instagram

A second post featured lyrics from Swift’s Actually Romantic, which was speculated to call out Charli XCX’s alleged fascination with her.

“It’s actually sweet all the time he’s spent on her. It’s honestly wild all the effort he’s put in,” the comment read.

After Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Trolling&#8221; Taylor Swift During Her Wedding, Fans Expose Why They&#8217;re Disappointed With The Singer

Image credits: The White House

A third called Trump “the smallest man who ever lived,” referencing another Swift song.

“He’s just mad her wedding is getting more publicity than his stunts for America 250,” a fourth hypothesized.

“This is comical,” remarked a fifth.

Social media continued to buzz over Taylor Swift’s silence on Trump’s post

After Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Trolling&#8221; Taylor Swift During Her Wedding, Fans Expose Why They&#8217;re Disappointed With The Singer

Image credits: _cheeneee_

After Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Trolling&#8221; Taylor Swift During Her Wedding, Fans Expose Why They&#8217;re Disappointed With The Singer

Image credits: chibeepuff

After Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Trolling&#8221; Taylor Swift During Her Wedding, Fans Expose Why They&#8217;re Disappointed With The Singer

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After Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Trolling&#8221; Taylor Swift During Her Wedding, Fans Expose Why They&#8217;re Disappointed With The Singer

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After Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Trolling&#8221; Taylor Swift During Her Wedding, Fans Expose Why They&#8217;re Disappointed With The Singer

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After Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Trolling&#8221; Taylor Swift During Her Wedding, Fans Expose Why They&#8217;re Disappointed With The Singer

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After Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Trolling&#8221; Taylor Swift During Her Wedding, Fans Expose Why They&#8217;re Disappointed With The Singer

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After Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Trolling&#8221; Taylor Swift During Her Wedding, Fans Expose Why They&#8217;re Disappointed With The Singer

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After Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Trolling&#8221; Taylor Swift During Her Wedding, Fans Expose Why They&#8217;re Disappointed With The Singer

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After Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Trolling&#8221; Taylor Swift During Her Wedding, Fans Expose Why They&#8217;re Disappointed With The Singer

Image credits: nico_is_on_fire

After Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Trolling&#8221; Taylor Swift During Her Wedding, Fans Expose Why They&#8217;re Disappointed With The Singer

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After Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Trolling&#8221; Taylor Swift During Her Wedding, Fans Expose Why They&#8217;re Disappointed With The Singer

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After Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Trolling&#8221; Taylor Swift During Her Wedding, Fans Expose Why They&#8217;re Disappointed With The Singer

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After Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Trolling&#8221; Taylor Swift During Her Wedding, Fans Expose Why They&#8217;re Disappointed With The Singer

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After Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Trolling&#8221; Taylor Swift During Her Wedding, Fans Expose Why They&#8217;re Disappointed With The Singer

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After Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Trolling&#8221; Taylor Swift During Her Wedding, Fans Expose Why They&#8217;re Disappointed With The Singer

Image credits: PsychicCancer

After Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Trolling&#8221; Taylor Swift During Her Wedding, Fans Expose Why They&#8217;re Disappointed With The Singer

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After Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Trolling&#8221; Taylor Swift During Her Wedding, Fans Expose Why They&#8217;re Disappointed With The Singer

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After Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Trolling&#8221; Taylor Swift During Her Wedding, Fans Expose Why They&#8217;re Disappointed With The Singer

Image credits: BornOn3rdBase42

After Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Trolling&#8221; Taylor Swift During Her Wedding, Fans Expose Why They&#8217;re Disappointed With The Singer

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After Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Trolling&#8221; Taylor Swift During Her Wedding, Fans Expose Why They&#8217;re Disappointed With The Singer

Image credits: barbiehines

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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