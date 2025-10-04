Fans Concerned About Madonna’s ‘Disheveled’ Paris Appearance In Viral Video

Madonna has fans talking after being spotted on a shopping trip with her 29-year-old boyfriend, Akeem Morris, in Paris. 

Videos shared across social media showed the Queen of Pop dressed in a grungy oversized hoodie, oversized jeans, boots, gloves, and shades after exiting a vehicle in the French capital. 

The very casual outing left many fans shocked, with social media showing worried comments about her appearance and her strange behavior when the videos were taken.

Fans were surprised by Madonna’s casual and grungy look during her outing with Morris

Image credits: madonna

The clips, which quickly went viral across social media platforms, showed Madonna exiting a vehicle and walking away with Morris nearby. 

Instead of her trademark fashion, the 67-year-old star opted for a rather strange, grungy streetwear look with oversized jeans and a large, heavy hoodie.

Madonna could then be seen covering herself up as she walked away from photographers.

For many netizens, it was a jarring departure from the glamorous outfits she’s known for, especially as Paris Fashion Week was in full swing. 

Image credits: madonna

One viral comment read, “Father Time is a b**ch, bro,” while several others dubbed her look as “ridiculous.”

Others echoed concerns about her health and energy, with some noticing that Madonna seemed to be walking quite strangely in the video. “Why she actin so weird and s**t,” a commenter stated.

Some also pointed out that Madonna could probably evade paparazzi better if she just dressed like an average 67-year-old woman. 

Image credits: River Callaway

“If she turned up in a normal car with normal old people clothes, she could’ve just walked in and no one would’ve been the wiser,” wrote another.

This was not the first time her Paris looks have stirred reactions. In a separate sighting reported by the Daily Mail, Madonna was described as “disheveled” while leaving her hotel, wrapped in a massive scarf and shades. 

She later switched into a more polished look with a suede wrap jacket and fluffy collar, but her “dishevelled” look with her massive scarf caught the attention of netizens nonetheless.

Madonna’s relationship with Akeem Morris has been put in the spotlight

Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis

The Paris outing highlighted Madonna’s ongoing relationship with Morris, a former college soccer player nearly four decades her junior. 

The pair first met in August 2022, though their romance wasn’t publicly confirmed until much later. 

They briefly split in October 2024 but reconciled within weeks, and earlier this year sparked engagement rumors when Madonna was spotted with a diamond ring in one of her posts on Instagram.

In their recent videos, Morris could be seen casually dressed, walking close to Madonna as they walked around Paris. He did not seem to be as bothered by photographers as the Queen of Pop.

The singer’s evolving image comes as she has opened up more about self-acceptance. 

In a recent podcast with Jay Shetty, Madonna admitted she used to be “a slave or victim of other people’s opinions” but has since embraced individuality and resilience. “Not fitting in is what saves you,” she told Shetty.

Madonna also discussed her spirituality in her podcast appearance

Image credits: madonna

Apart from self-acceptance, Madonna also shared some insights into her spirituality while speaking with Shetty. She highlighted that her discovery of Kabbalah in 1996 ultimately became a turning point in her life.

“You need to be spiritual to be successful. Success is having a spiritual life, period. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t have one. What have I done for others? That’s really the only way you can be successful in life. I want it all, but I want it for the sake of sharing, not to keep it for myself,” she said. 

Madonna also emphasized that it was her spirituality that helped sustain her during both moments of triumph and times of hardship.

Image credits: madonna

“Spiritual wisdom is not helpful when everything’s going your way. It’s helpful when you’re challenged and when you’re happy. It’s helpful to remember that at any given time, in any moment, it could be gone. 

“So don’t take it for granted. Have humility. Radical acceptance is just accepting that what is happening to you is meant to happen to you, and that you’re going to be okay,” she said.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Madonna’s casual look during her shopping trip with her boyfriend on social media

Image credits: DaveyGivens

Image credits: KaanapaliRaider

Image credits: sikstikfigur

Image credits: mainichigerman

Image credits: MediaViv

Image credits: Pollchamps

Image credits: NancyPh32842797

Image credits: a43767796

Image credits: LapstrakeNYS

Image credits: 1ERTIL

Image credits: DarlaShine

