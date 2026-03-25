Good, Evil, And Everything In Between – The 52 Most Famous Witches And Wizards Ever

Some of the most iconic characters in movie and television history have been witches and wizards because there is something about a character who can bend reality with a flick of their wrist that just hits differently. From Glinda floating down in her bubble to Harry Potter stepping onto Platform 9¾, these magical characters have had an iron grip on our imagination for decades.
Good witches, bad witches, reluctant wizards, all-powerful sorcerers – they come in every flavor imaginable. They get the best storylines, the most dramatic moments, and somehow always manage to steal every scene they are in.
Bored Panda has put together the 52 most famous witches and wizards from film and television, and some of these stories are even wilder than the spells they cast.
#1 Lord Voldemort – Harry Potter Movies
In the world of Harry Potter, Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) is a supreme villain and a dark lord who had built several Horcruxes to cheat death. He is a dark wizard with an unparalleled range of spells and powers too great to list. He can withstand fire, his wand spun lightning and is capable of causing weather turbulences on a grand scale. Lord Voldemort knows a wide range of spells. Yet, he was struck down by two swordsmen.
Voldemort is too arrogant and is always portrayed as having an almost desperate need to finish all his duels as directly and quickly as possible to prove his superiority. While this makes for impressive displays of dominance against lower-tiered wizards it becomes a huge weakness against wizards in the same tier as himself.
Image source: warnerbros.com
#2 Albus Dumbledore – Harry Potter Movie Series
Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) is pretty much one of the most powerful wizards in all of history. He knows that there is a lot more to magic than wand-waving. Dumbledore fought and won against some of the darkest and most powerful wizards including Voldemort and Kingsley. He has experienced failures throughout his life, but the total of his work is overwhelmingly positive. How magically powerful Albus Dumbledore is? Dumbledore has access to a vast array of spells and magical devices that do all kinds of useful things. Rowling’s magic is indistinguishable from advanced technology and is used with the same ease and facility as technology. Albus Dumbledore gets a very high score for magical power.
Image source: warnerbros.com
#3 Ursula – The Little Mermaid
This half-human half-octopus witch wants total power of the seas. She uses a black magic spell to capture Ariel’s voice.
By making Ariel mute, and by gaining Ariel’s singing ability, Ursula has the power to seduce the Prince and thus gain his lands. And with Ariel’s soul, she would be able to force King Triton to kneel to her. She’s already powerful without it.
Image source: disneyanimation.com
If you ever needed proof that the world is obsessed with witches and wizards, just follow the money. The Harry Potter film franchise alone grossed over $9.5 billion at the worldwide box office, making it one of the most successful franchises in cinema history. Throw in the Fantastic Beasts spin-offs, theme parks, and merchandise, and the Wizarding World has generated an estimated $25 billion overall.
Meanwhile, the 2024 Wicked adaptation crossed $700 million globally in its opening weeks. Witches and wizards are not just powerful on screen – they are box office gold.
#4 Matilda Wormwood – Matilda
Next on our list ist is a six-year-old young witch. After severe emotional mistreatment from her parents and the school principal, Matilda develops powers of telekinesis. How does she use these powers, you may ask? She can move objects with her mind and has hyper-sensitive reflexes. Her magic powers are like how the Jedi use the Force. They emerge inexplicably but are motivated by strong negative emotions. Throughout the movie, she terrorizes others (mostly deservingly). For example, Matilda uses her powers to keep her classmates from getting seriously injured. When her brother throws a carrot at her, she stops it in mid-air. “With great power comes great responsibility”, and Matilda knows that. Indeed she uses them for the collective good.
Image source: sonypictures.com
#5 Maleficent – Sleeping Beauty
Self-proclaimed “Mistress of All Evil”, some fans would say she’s a fairy, others suggest she’s a witch from an inherently magical Druids, wizards, sorceresses, and clerics race who are usually portrayed as humans who have no internal magic but can manipulate magical forces.
Cartoon Maleficent can cast hellish spells and can turn into a giant dragon. She has killed using the magical “Sword of Truth” created by the fairies, and it is unknown if anything else is even capable of doing her in.
Image source: thewaltdisneycompany.com
#6 The White Witch – The Chronicles Of Narnia
Queen Jadis (Tilda Swinton), the White Witch of Narnia, is extremely powerful. During 900 years of her banishment, she grows stronger and stronger in dark magic. The white witch is half jinn, a species with innate magical abilities, and half-giant, a species with sub-human intellect and high physical prowess.
Jadis’s max attack is the deplorable word, which ends the life of everyone but the person speaking it. Her powers are quite amazing but still limited to influencing the weather and turning people to stone. In several ways, she is like a powered-down version of Saruman.
Image source: walden.com, 20thcenturystudios.com
One of the most iconic witchy looks in cinema history almost never made it onto screen. The copper-based paint used to achieve the Wicked Witch of the West’s green skin was potentially toxic, and actress Margaret Hamilton had to follow a strict no-alcohol diet during filming to avoid a dangerous reaction.
Things got even worse when a fire stunt went badly wrong on set, leaving Hamilton with real burns that required weeks of recovery. Behind one of cinema’s most recognizable looks was a genuinely harrowing experience that most people have no idea about.
#7 Gandalf – Lord Of The Rings
In The Lord of the Rings universe, magic is far more subtle than in traditional fairy tales. He is wise, composed, and fierce. Gandalf, (Ian McKellen) is known as a wizard, but in fact, was not. Gandalf is a Maiar, essentially made of magic. He is the avatar of an angelic being who is sent to earth to help mankind.
He has limits but seemingly no personal weaknesses apart from a short temper. In terms of powers, he is still immensely a powerful wizard, his spells summon storms, light, and flame, control the weather, read minds, and is a master strategist and planner.
Image source: warnerbros.com
#8 Saruman – Lord Of The Rings
Also known as Saruman the White, he led the wizards sent by the Valar to Middle-earth during the Third Age. While he also operated under the same limitations as the other wizards, as their leader, Saruman could use more power than the others. Gandalf also described him as the most cunning of the wizards, and the one who seemed to understand Sauron the most.
However, other characters also described Saruman as unwise, despite his cunning and intelligence. They also saw his understanding of Sauron as ironically leading to Saruman eventually making a power play of his own. This eventually leads to Gandalf stripping Saruman of his membership among the wizards. Saruman’s final attempts to regain power ultimately end in his death. And even then, the Valar condemns his spirit to wander the world as punishment for betraying his duty.
Image source: warnerbros.com
#9 Professor Severus Snape – Harry Potter Series
Professor Severus Snape is a highly skilled wizard with a cold and resentful exterior that conceals deep emotions and anguish. He is among the famous wizards in Harry Potter thanks to his ability to concoct complex potions like Wolfsbane Potion and Veritaserum. Snape can also cast nonverbal spells and perform wandless magic. In addition, he is also a dark magic genius and a skilled Legilimens (the ability to read minds).
Image source: warnerbros.com
Everyone has rooted for the villain at least once, even if you don’t want to admit it. Psychologists suggest that morally complex or outright evil characters give audiences a safe space to experience emotions they would never act on in real life. The “shadow self” is that dark little corner of our soul that we never get a chance (thankfully!) to express.
When a witch cackles, schemes, and causes absolute chaos on screen, we get the thrill without any of the consequences. It turns out watching someone else be deliciously terrible is one of life’s great pleasures, and nobody does terrible quite like a witch with a grudge.
#10 Sorcerer Mickey – Fantasia
Sid is a powerful wizard who was once Mickey Mouse’s master. He taught him everything he knows about magic and the Keyblade. He owns a magical hat, which is the source of his power. When Mickey wears Sid’s sorcerer hat, it amplifies his magic skills and allows him to cast spells that don’t drain him.
He can bring inanimate objects to life, teleport objects, generate and throw fireballs, and reverse time. Mickey can make commits crash down from space. However, he never fully mastered its power. The hat can easily backfire against him, it cannot contain darkness and will instead unleash the darkness into someone else.
Image source: disneyanimation.com
#11 The Wicked Witch Of The West – The Wizard Of Oz
A feared ruler of the land of the Winkies, The Wicked Witch Of The West, (Margaret Hamilton) chases the misplaced Dorothy Gale to recover her sister’s magical Ruby Slippers. She just loves to spread terror all across the lands of Oz by commanding an entire army of flying monkeys to do her bidding.
She can throw fireballs, teleport, disappears, throw large hourglass, spy and cast spells with a crystal ball, and can fly a broomstick. However, when confronted by a bucket of water, she melts.
Image source: mgm.com
#12 Harry Potter – Harry Potter Movie Series
The obvious pick is of course! The chosen boy is good at spells, or rather one spell. That’s right! But he always produces a Patronus Charm stronger than Hermione’s. Other than that, he is merely mediocre at spells, even though he runs the DA. However, he makes up for a lot of that with his teleportation skills.
Potter’s go-to attack is always “Expelliarmus”, as the wand is FAR more important in “Potter-magic”. Harry Potter, (Daniel Radcliffe) has powerful magic inside him, and most of this power is wasted ’cause he didn’t dedicate himself to studies so more skilled wizards or witches would be able to defeat and outrank him.
Image source: warnerbros.com
Some of Hollywood’s most beloved witch and wizard roles almost went to completely different people, and it is almost too much to think about. Sir Ian McKellen was reportedly considered for Albus Dumbledore after Richard Harris’ passing. Rumour has it Richard deeply loathed Sir Ian, and being ever the gentleman, McKellen didn’t want to desecrate Harris’ memory.
Courteney Cox was also offered a part in Charmed before Alyssa Milano joined the cast, which is a far cry from her antics on Friends. It is genuinely fascinating to sit with these sliding-door moments and imagine how differently these beloved characters might have been remembered if just one decision had gone another way.
#13 Gellert Grindelwald – Fantastic Beasts The Crimes Of Grindelwald
Grindelwald is a cruel magician with many powers similar to Lord Voldemort. During his school days, he demonstrated the use of evil forces, but unlike Voldemort (then named Tom Riddle) who managed to hide his traces, Grindelwald, who studied at Dormstrang (an institution that tends to turn a blind eye to dark spells) did not even bother to try. He was expelled from school for his experiments.
Charismatic, sweeping, leader. These are words that describe both Grindelwald. Although he had not the purest agenda, he still managed to attract groups of believers who were willing to serve his desires. Grindelwald was also very manipulative and knew how to exploit people’s weaknesses to his advantage Fun fact: Grindelwald is the name of a village in Switzerland, who knew? Well, now you know.
Image source: warnerbros.com
#14 Sauron – The Lord Of The Rings
Sauron, like Gandalf, is a Maia (divine being). However, he is in a higher order than Maiar, higher than Gandalf. Saruman and two blue wizards were sent to Middle-earth by the Valar to give advice and assist the people of Middle-Earth.
Thus, they were severely limited in power and we’re given the bodies of old men because they were not meant to take action, but merely assist. Sauron is not human, nor a mortal. He is not limited, like a wizard. Sauron is the embodiment of the industrial evil and dangerous Maia.
Image source: warnerbros.com
#15 Glinda – The Wizard Of Oz
Also known as the Good Witch of the South, Glinda comes from The Wizard of Oz franchise. She rules Quadling Country which lies south of Emerald City, and also serves as the protector of Princess Ozma.
After the Wizard of Oz leaves using his balloon, Glinda gains the reputation of being the most powerful sorceress in Oz. She later shows her power by casting a spell that makes Oz completely invisible to people from our world.
However, despite her reputation as a “good witch”, Glinda also has a ruthless streak of her own. This shows in the novel The Emerald City of Oz, where Glinda deliberately ignores violence in lands like Jinxland and the Skeezer Territory. That said, she only does so as long as the violence doesn’t threaten the Emerald City or innocent people. She also justifies doing so by pointing out that magic can’t solve every problem in the world. Sometimes, people just have to work out their problems on their own.
Image source: mgm.com
No costume has a stronger grip on Halloween than the witch, and the numbers back that up completely. According to the National Retail Federation, the witch costume consistently tops the annual charts, with millions of people reaching for a pointy hat every October. And this is true for adults, kids, and even pets!
From tiny Hermione Grangers to grown adults channeling their inner Maleficent, these characters have completely shaped how we celebrate the holiday. It is hard to think of any other fictional character type that has left such a lasting stamp on an entire cultural tradition.
#16 Gargamel – The Smurfs
An evil and poor wizard that doesn’t think about the consequences. Gargamel is the sworn enemy of the Smurfs. His life mission is to capture Smurfs to make them as an ingredient for the potion to make gold. But his efforts always fail.
His magic skills are debatable. He relies on books to compose magic from different components, but he’s one of the worst magic alchemists on the market.
Image source: animation.paramountpictures.com
#17 Kiki – Kiki Delivery Service
Kiki is a magical girl and a witch/spellcaster. Even though the anime movie is about a witch, the only supernatural acts in the movie are Kiki flying on a broom and talking to her cat. Kiki was simply born a witch and stays a witch.
The anime film features no powerful superheroes, no evil monsters, and no fight scenes. So why is Kiki included in this list? Not using her skills doesn’t mean Kiki’s not powerful, so it’s up to you to decide.
Image source: ghibli.jp
#18 Miracle Max – The Princess Bride
While his magic powers are not amazing, we just love Miracle Max (Billy Crystal), a Mel Brooks New Yorker stereotypical character. Inigo Montoya and Fezzik rescue Wesley from the dungeon, but he’s almost dead. They go to a man who can supposedly do miracles for a price. They find this old wizard in the woods who creates a magic potion to bring the hero back from the dead.
Billy Crystal made Rob Reiner laugh so hard that he had to make someone else direct his scenes because he couldn’t hold in his laughter long enough to get the shots. Now that’s magic!
Image source: ACT III
For a long time, the screen witch followed a very familiar formula – old, sinister, and pure evil, someone to be feared and swiftly defeated by the end of act three. And don’t forget a giant wart on her nose! Luckily, modern film and television have completely torn that playbook apart.
Today’s witches are complex, deeply sympathetic, and often the most powerful character in the room. From Elphaba in Wicked to Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Universe, the witch has officially had her glow-up. The villain origin story is out – the misunderstood icon era is very much in.
#19 Alex Russo – Wizards Of Waverly Place
The Disney series chronicles the story of 3 teenage wizard siblings from the Russo family training to compete at the wizard world competition, where one of them becomes the family wizard. Alex Russo, (Selena Gomez) is carefree, funny, never follows rules, and always has her way with people around her.
All the wizards in the series have magical skills that can be comparable regardless of bloodline, and they must be practiced on and advanced through wands, spell memorization, and magical power.
Image source: disneystudios.com
#20 Jafar – Aladdin
The Sultan’s loyal vizier is a cunning and greedy wizard who can’t accept Sultan’s passive position regarding Agreba’s future. He gets more powerful as the story progresses. From a pretty lame magician who needs props to perform mediocre magic, he turns into an all-powerful genie. At his fullest powers, he can wrap up reality, change people’s clothes, summon large objects, and turn into a huge terrifying snake.
Image source: disneyanimation.com
#21 Melisandre – Game Of Thrones
Granted she’s not a witch, but rather a (Red-Haired) Priest who worships the Lord of Light. Melisandre has a constant urge for religious sacrifices. Taking lives for magical powers seems to be part of the godly portfolio of the Red God. Melisandre controls the “power within” – resurrection, not a simple piece of magic.
She owns a mix of shadow magic and skills she has picked up in her long life. Yes, Melisandre’s magic is limited, because those who practice magic in Game Of Thrones tend to be persecuted and exploited.
Image source: hbo.com
It is easy to forget that before fictional witches and wizards took over our screens, the world already had its fair share of real figures who inspired them. Circe, the enchantress of Greek mythology, was turning men into animals thousands of years before any Hollywood villain tried something similar.
Nostradamus, the 16th-century French astrologer, became so synonymous with dark prophecy that his name is still casually thrown around today. Fiction did not invent the idea of magical figures; it just borrowed very heavily from the world that already came before it.
#22 Sabrina – The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina TV series is as dark as the original comics. Sabrina, (Kiernan Shipka) doesn’t use a wand, she is naturally powerful and has a lot of experience along with that is sort of the queen of hell and also super experienced in fighting a variety of dark creatures.
She is not the most talented magician, and she’s a bit clumsy and impulsive. However, she never gives up and always wants to win.
Image source: warnerbros.com
#23 Yennefer – The Witcher
Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) is one of the protagonists of The Netflix show The Witcher. She is a member of the lower chamber council of the Brotherhood of Sorcerers. She is a quarter elve, and this might give her additional skills and a favorable genetic background as a sorceress. Yennefer is the second most powerful mage during the Second Nilfgaardian war. She has to control her emotions to control her powers. Her first time with magic, she created a portal, impressive magic by all accounts.
Her skills are evident in several events. She can keep extremely difficult healing spells going, and teleport beings. Essentially her magic has a dark side. The book series describes her magically charming men and then performing intercourse with them while using their home for protection and whatever she can enjoy from it! In the series, this is reduced to her just enchanting the town and watching them have an orgy for her amusement. Yennefer fights and wins against impossible odds.
Image source: hivemindent.com, littleschmidtproductions.com
#24 Dr. Strange – Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
Member of the Avengers Doctor Strange, (Benedict Cumberbatch) serves as the Sorcerer Supreme. He is the most skilled and most powerful wizard in Marvel, the god of magic. Dr. Strange summoned a group of cosmic entities known as the Vishanti. The Vishanti are a trio of supernatural, god-like beings.
In addition, he uses a wide range of supernatural abilities including The Eye of Agamotto and Cloak of Levitation to perform magic and Time stone as a power source to manipulate Time. That includes telepathy, invisible and intangible powers, telepathy, energy blasts, and time manipulation. The Wand of Watoomb increases his powers and allows him to absorb mystical energy.
Image source: marvel.com
After Charmed debuted in 1998, there was a widely reported surge in young women looking into Wicca and real-world witchcraft. The same pattern followed The Craft hitting cinemas in 1996. It keeps repeating itself: a compelling fictional witch arrives on our screens, and suddenly, real people start Googling how to cast spells.
Whether it is Sabrina Spellman making witchcraft look effortlessly cool or Hermione Granger making it look like an academic discipline, these characters have a genuine real-world influence that goes way beyond anything their creators probably anticipated.
Which one of these magic makers is your favorite? Cast some comments down below!
#25 Medea
One of the most infamous characters from Greek mythology, as a witch and the daughter of King Aeetes of Colchis, Medea served as the priestess of Hecate. When Jason and the Argonauts arrived, the goddess Aphrodite made her fall in love with Jason. This led her to first end the life of her brother, and then help Jason steal the Golden Fleece. Jason took her with him to Greece, where he married Medea and had children with her. However, Jason eventually left Medea to marry Glauce, the daughter of King Creon of Corinth. Medea responded by poisoning both Glauce and Creon, only for Corinth’s citizens to take away lives of her children in return. Medea buried them in the Temple of Hera, before cursing Jason for breaking his marriage vows. The gods upheld Medea’s curse, with the Sun Titan Helios sending her a chariot drawn by dragons to bring her to safety. Terrified, the Corinthians banished Jason from the city, and he later died, cursed and abandoned by the gods. As for Medea, she returned to Colchis at first, where she reconciled with her father. Later, she had another son, Medus, who became King of the Aryans. Medus renamed them the Medes and their nation the Median Empire in his mother’s honor.
Image source: Met Museum
#26 Aleister Crowley
Aleister Crowley is one of the most iconic historical wizards. He lived between the years 1875-1947 in England. He is known for being the founder of a religion called Thelema, as well as for his involvement in occultism and the practice of magick. After his death, Crowley has become a cult figure. You may have heard about magic and spells either in books or movies. These magic and spells are cast by wizards, some of who have become famous throughout history. The above list of the most famous wizards throughout history and pop culture will surely leave you spellbound.
Image source: Aleister Crowley
#27 Wei Wuxian – The Untamed
The Untamed follows the story of Wei Wuxian and Lan Wangji, two young cultivators that fall in love in ancient China. The wuxia series have vast magical and sorcery cultivation, and Wei Wu Xian is the most powerful demonic cultivator of them all, (top of his generation) caring little for rules. He grew up to become a notorious terror of the cultivation world. He makes use of resentful energy, amplifies, and manipulates energy, living up and beyond his title as the Yiling Patriarch.
Image source: tencent.com
#28 Miss Hardbroom – The Worst Witch
Miss Hardbroom (Miss Constance Hardbroom), is the strict Ice Queen teacher at Miss Cackle’s Academy for Witches. She is quite skillful in magic combat, and was referred to as “the dangerous one”.
Her most notable magic power is to appear out of thin air. She once claimed that she scored “the best results of virtually every potion teacher in the country”. It is often left up to her to save the day.
#29 Bonnie Bennett – The Vampire Diaries
The teenage tv series has magic, vampires, wolves, sirens, siphons, and witches. Bonnie Bennet, (Kat Graham) is a powerful witch. She has the most powers compared to all the other witches in the Vampire Diary. Bonnie uses, spirit and dark magic, she destroyed hell and turned people to stone.
Image source: alloyentertainment.com
#30 Skeletor – He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe
The blue-skinned sorcerer, and He-Man’s arch-enemy, is skilled in black magic and all forms of combat. Skeletor was King Randor’s long-lost brother Keldor, who had tried to master magic and in a failed experiment was lost in a dimension beyond time, which is probably where he lost his face and became Hordak’s pupil.
He is easily capable of the same kind of powers as the strongest wizards from the Harry Potter series. In addition, Skeletor knows science and swordplay and cracks jokes while casting spells. He is extremely cunning and intelligent which makes him a powerful wizard indeed!
Image source: corporate.mattel.com
#31 Alina Starkov – Shadow And Bone
Alina, the teenage heroine girl, is one of the most powerful Grisha, and Sun Summoners, a long-rumored saint destined to defeat the Fold. She harnesses her powers by taking the lives of the living and objects, taking their essence and amplifying their powers, if she doesn’t, her powers make her ill. Once she uses her powers, she appears healthier. Alina planned to harness her powers to control the world.
Image source: loompost.tv
#32 Willow Rosenberg – Buffy The Vampire Slayer
Willow (Alyson Hannigan) is one of the most powerful witches in the Buffy realm. She is practically at the level of a goddess, especially when she is super pissed off and planning to destroy the world. When she’s burning hot and seriously angry, there’s just no way for her opponents to win. This is the witch who nearly burned the Earth to a cinder, who cast a spell that empowered thousands of young women in the Buffyverse. But, most of her magic requires spells, she’s limited to what she knows when she isn’t Dark Willow.
Image source: 20thcenturystudios.com
#33 Harry Dresden – The Dresden Files
A former wizard and private investigator. Harry Dresden, (Paul Blackthorne) solves mysteries that concern the mystical world that lurks just behind the veil of the windy city.
Harry’s skills include dirty’ magic which creates large blasts of fire and force, weather control, manipulating gravity, and lightning magic. Harry Dresden has a gun and magic shield made out of his will, a very powerful wizard.
Image source: lionsgate.com
#34 Merlin – Excalibur
Merlin (Nicol Williamson) from ‘The legends of Arthur‘ Excalibur (1981.) He is not a character from novels in the literary sense, but from legends. Merlin comes from a combination of stories and storytellers. His magical power level changes from one story to the other.
He’s nearly god-like in his powers, sometimes he’s very limited. However, he can be so powerful that he can fight off entire armies with his destructive spells.
Merlin can call entire biblical storms into being, and rain fire from the sky, he is typically shown to be a master shapeshifter. Merlin is pretty much anything else he wants to be.
Image source: warnerbros.com
#35 Morgan Le Fay – Marvel’s Runaways
Morgan Le Fay from the Arthurian romance is without a doubt one of the most fascinating and diverse figures in the history of pop culture. From a repulsive and disgusting personality to a symbol of wonder and awe, from an old witch to one of nine fairies in Irish mythology, King Arthur’s sworn enemy to his caretaker on the mysterious island of Avalon.
Morgan piqued the curiosity of the French and English romances and was revived by Marvel. She is Insanely powerful and also taught Doctor Doom mystical dark arts.
Image source: marvel.com, fakeempire.com
#36 Palpatine – Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith
Okay, we understand he is a Star Wars Jedi and not a wizard, but some might argue Palpatine, one of the strongest Sith Lords (Ian McDiarmid) is also a master manipulator wizard. He uses what is known as Sith Sorcery and alchemy. Some Sith who weren’t gifted with powerful physicals would instead use their minds as their weapons and they could be potent weapons indeed.
He can probe people’s minds for information, create illusions, see into the future, and create and control several force storms, with enough power to destroy entire fleets. In addition, he can act as wormholes, all from the other side of the galaxy. Yet, The best power Palpatine has in his arsenal is his charisma/politician prowess.
Image source: lucasfilm.com
#37 Circe
A demi-goddess from Greek mythology, her parents vary depending on the source material. Some stories claim the titan Helios and the nymph Perse as her parents, while other sources say it’s King Aeetes of Colchis and the goddess Hecate. Regardless of her origins, she is infamous for her role in The Odyssey.
When King Odysseus and his men landed on her island on the way home from Troy, she turns the king’s men into pigs. Odysseus has to bargain with Circe to return his men to normal, which she eventually does. In return, Odysseus lives with Circe for a year, and they had two sons, Latinus and Telegonus.
Circe also appears in other stories, with some versions of Jason and the Argonauts claiming Circe as Medea’s teacher in magic. There’s also the story of King Picus of Latium, who refused to let Circe seduce him. In retaliation, Circe turned him into a woodpecker. Circe also competed with the nymph Scylla for the affection of the sea god Glaucus. When Glaucus chose Scylla over her, the enraged Circe turned Scylla into a monster in response.
Image source: George Romney
#38 John Dee
A mystic from 16th century England, John Dee became famous thanks to the patronage of Queen Elizabeth I. Officially, he only served as a court astronomer, but this office’s responsibilities included using astrology to try and predict the future for the queen. Surprisingly, however, Dee managed to balance the science of astronomy with the mysticism of astrology. In particular, he stayed close friends with the greatest astronomers of his time. These included Tycho Brahe, who further refined Nicholas Copernicus’ theory that the Earth orbited the Sun instead of the Sun orbiting the Earth.
In addition to astrology, though, Dee also used a crystal ball for scrying, or magically viewing distant places. Later in his life, Dee also attempted to communicate with angels. He hoped to learn the universal language of creation, which he thought would lead to humanity’s unification.
Image source: snl.no
#39 Prospero
Prospero is the protagonist of William Shakespeare’s The Tempest. He initially ruled the city of Milan in Italy as a duke. His brother Antonio usurped the duke and set Prospero and his daughter Miranda on the sea to die. They, however, find a small island where they start a new life, and Prospero gains magical powers. He attempts to control everything that crosses his path.
Image source: Bardolator21
#40 Fujimoto – Ponyo
Fujimoto is the father of Ponyo, a small being that nearly destroys the world by being so hyperactive and enthusiastic. in Ghibli’s animated film Ponyo, Fujimoto is a talented potion maker, wizard, scientist, and guardian of sea life. Some fans suggest that Fujimoto is originally taken from Julius Verne’s “20,000 Leagues Under the sea”.
He seems to exit his human being form because he dislikes humans and instead became a sea creature. He can make potions that can increase the level of life in the ocean or the strength of his magic. His magic powers enable him to survive in both salty and fresh water.
Image source: ghibli.jp
#41 Hisirdoux “Douxie” Casperan – Wizards
A guitarist who is also Merlin’s apprentice and adoptive son. Douxie was not as an impressive magician as Merlin, he had made good use of “beginner magicians” but eventually became a master wizard who wants to protect the world against evil creatures. He is a skilled practitioner in the ancient art of magic, he can manipulate energy, fire beams of blue magic bursts, and vanish into thin air, and on top of his magic skills, he’s a badass martial arts fighter!
Image source: dreamworks.com
#42 Raelle – Motherland: Fort Salem
Raelle greatest wizards of all time
Raelle is the reluctant Chosen One, who must save the day because Chosen Ones are the only witches who can do that. She suffered from the injustice of the American system. The sci-fi show is a sort of alternate historic version of the famous witch-hunting in the Salem Trials. Instead of witches being all killed, they made a pact with the government to join the army and help humanity fight their wars.
Raelle is the overpowered Witch and the only one who can heal by using two types of magic, canon & Christo-pagan, and knows how to work powerful spell casting. She is the glue that holds the unit made up of Raelle, Abigail, and Tally herself.
Image source: hyperobjectindustries.com
#43 Zatanna Zatara – Young Justice
In the Marvel universe, everyone is born with the ability to use magic, they only need to learn how to master it, usually from a teacher. This also happens to be what is defined as a sorcerer. She is a magician and she is the daughter of Zatara. She is Homo Magi, which means she was born with her powers. She is also a member of the Justice League, as well as its supernatural team, the Justice League Dark.
The purple hair superhero uses a term called “Backward Magic”. Zatanna says things backward to cast a spell. But, on many occasions, she has cast spells without speaking at all. She mostly just speaks backward to channel her spells better.
As a magic user, Zatanna possesses various types of abilities, including turning massive tidal waves into ice, magic involving blasts/attacks of energy, healing, Invisibility, and spells that involve stopping, freezing, and moving people/objects.
Image source: dc.com, warnerbrospicturesanimation.com
#44 Shazam The Wizard – Shazam
The wizard is an ancient Egyptian sorcerer, who chose the red superhero, Billy Batson, aka Shazam. He gifts his powers to deserving mortals over the centuries. He is near-godly in his powers.
Shazam shares the same power as other thunder gods. It grants him the ability to form perfect storms of rain, lightning, and thunder. He has the “wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the courage of Achilles, the power of Zeus, the stamina of Atlas, and the speed of Mercury.”
Image source: warnerbros.com, dc.com
#45 Glossaryck – Star vs. The Forces Of Evil
Star’s guide in magical matters is AN unstoppable force of nature and an all-knowing god-like creature. He is a multi-dimensional being who can be in multiple places at once and travel through time with no restriction, therefore he can go to any time and see whether or not Magic is good or not.
Glossaryck can access extremely powerful magic with no restrictions, everything about the all-knowing powerful god of chaos is weird and nonsensical. Magic for Glossaryck is just a weird, grand social experiment.
Image source: disneyanimation.com
#46 Abe No Seimei
An onmyouji from 10th century Japan, he followed the wisdom of a traditional Japanese school of mysticism based on Chinese concepts of yin and yang. In fact, Abe no Seimei became so famous for his knowledge that his patrons included the Emperor and other members of the Imperial Court. His services included predicting the future through astrology, as well as offering advice on how to deal with issues facing the court in spiritually correct ways. He also lived a very long time, dying at the age of 84 when most people passed away in their 30s, and managed to avoid coming down with any major diseases. This further helped Abe no Seimei’s reputation, as it served as evidence of his magical powers. After he died, Emperor Ichijou had the Seimei Shrine built in Kyoto to honor Abe no Seimei’s memory. The shrine still stands today, with Abe no Seimei having become the archetypal magician in Japanese folklore much like Merlin in the West.
Image source: Naokijp
#47 Nostradamus
A French astrologer from the 16th century, Nostradamus had various noble patrons, most famously Catherine de’ Medici, who married King Henry II of France. Nostradamus cemented his reputation as a seer when he predicted all three of her sons would become kings. This prediction became reality when the brothers succeeded each other in order, as Kings Francis II, Charles IX, and Henry III.
Nostradamus later published a book, Les Propheties, containing 942 prophetic poems. According to his modern supporters, these poems supposedly predicted events far ahead of Nostradamus’ life. These include the rise and fall of Napoleon, WWI, the rise of Adolf Hitler, WWII, and even the September 11 attacks.
Historical experts, however, dismiss these claims as coincidence at best, or as Nostradamus’ supporters simply interpreting his poems subjectively. They point out how the vagueness of his poetry could mean anything, and that the poems known today have changed in context giving the linguistic shifts of the French and English languages in the centuries since.
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#48 Atsuko Kagari – Little Witch Academia
It is impossible to include Little Witch Academia in this list without mentioning the words Harry Potter, the anime version. Boomstick riding witches, a forbidden forest surrounding the school, wands, it’s all here. Atsuko Kagari, Akko for short, is a cute girl who worships the witch Shiny Chario, and first sees her perform at a crowded pavilion.
Now a freshman in high school, Atsuko enrolled in Luna Nova Magical Academy, the same boarding school that Chariot attended in her youth. Akko works extremely hard at trying to overcome her lack of magic talent. She can learn some magic spells, and she does develop her magic steadily as the series goes on.
Image source: st-trigger.co.jp
#49 Magnus The Red – Warhammer 40,000
Another character from the Warhammer 40,000 franchise, Magnus ruled over the planet Prospero. As one of the 20 sons of the Emperor of Mankind, he inherited great psychic powers from his father. However, this also made him arrogant, and contemptuous of any attempt to regulate his and others’ psychic powers. This eventually led to his damnation, when the Emperor banned the free use of psychic powers after the Council of Nikaea.
Magnus, trying to prove his father wrong, discovered that his brother Horus had plans to betray and usurp the Emperor. Magnus used his powers to warn the Emperor, but in doing so, ruined his secret project and allowed demons to invade the Imperial Palace. The Emperor ordered Magnus’ arrest, but Horus altered the orders so their brother Leman Russ instead destroyed Magnus’ home planet. This, in turn, led to Magnus making a deal with the Chaos God Tzeentch, saving him and his Thousand Sons Legion. This also turned Magnus into a demon himself and ensured he could never undo his unknowing betrayal of his own father.
Image source: cardkingdom.com
#50 Ahzek Ahriman
Originating from Games Workshop’s Warhammer 40,000 franchise, Ahzek Ahriman belongs to the Thousand Sons Traitor Legion. A Chaos Sorcerer in service to the Chaos God of Change, Tzeentch, Ahriman’s most infamous act involved the spell called the Rubric of Ahriman. He crafted the spell to solve the problem of uncontrolled mutations destroying his legion, itself ironically a side-effect of their service to Tzeentch.
The Rubric magnified the psychic powers of every sorcerer in the legion, while also keeping them from suffering from any more mutations. Those of the legion who lacked psychic powers, though, found their bodies reduced to dust, which then became magically sealed inside their armors. Ahriman saw it as an acceptable outcome, but his father, Magnus the Red, Primarch of the Thousand Sons, disagreed.
Magnus would have killed Ahriman on the spot, but Tzeentch personally intervened to save him. Magnus then banished Ahriman, with the sorcerer spending the next ten thousand years wandering the galaxy. In particular, he seeks to find the Black Library, which Ahriman thinks holds the knowledge he needs to become a god in his own right.
Image source: mtgnexus.com
#51 Neena – Charmed
The misunderstood immortal who had good intentions. In the comics version, Witches, Warlocks, Spellcasters, and Wizards are all descendants of one pre-witch and her mate. And Neena is the mother and First Witch of the line. She is also the most powerful member of any supernatural cadre.
Besides basic powers such as spellcasting and portion-making, Neena can also enhance, grow and manipulate plant life, cancel out the powers of others and banish extremely powerful beings, throw fire from her hands, and create portals to other locations or realms.
Image source: zenescope.com
#52 Jareth Read – Labyrinth
Although Jareth is called a king and not a wizard, he possesses incredible magical powers. He uses his powers to try and stop Sarah Williams from saving her brother in the cult classic Labyrinth. Jareth was the most enchanting sorcerer, with blond hair and some out-of-this-world pipes.
Image source: lucasfilm.com, henson.com
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