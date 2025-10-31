52 Sets Of Celebrity Twins Who Prove That Great Things Come In Pairs

We’ve seen our fair share of celebrity lookalikes doing the rounds on the web. But some stars don’t need to be part of the doppelganger debate because they already have a twin.
From identical sets who could easily swap red carpet appearances without anyone noticing, to fraternal twins who look nothing alike, the world of famous twins is full of fascinating – and sometimes surprising – duos. Many people know of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who were on already acting before they could even walk. But you might be taken aback to learn that Vin Diesel has a twin brother who also works in Hollywood.
Bored Panda has put together a compilation of celebrities who shared a womb with each other. So grab two cups of coffee and keep scrolling… Don’t be surprised if you’re still seeing double for the rest of the day.
#1 Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen
After a shared childhood of playing Michelle Tanner on the sitcom Full House, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen built a billion-dollar empire of direct-to-video movies and merchandise, becoming icons for a generation of young fans. In a surprising career shift, they abruptly retired from acting to become serious and highly respected fashion designers. The twins are now famous for their two luxury labels, The Row and Elizabeth and James, and are known for being intensely private, rarely ever giving interviews.
Image source: TheEllenShow
#2 Vin Diesel And Paul Sinclair
Many fans are surprised to learn that action star Vin Diesel has a fraternal twin brother named Paul Vincent, who also works in the film industry. While Vin is a global movie star, Paul works on the other side of the camera as a film editor and producer. Vin once shared a photo of his brother with his Fast & Furious co-star, the late Paul Walker, noting the resemblance between the two Pauls.
Image source: vindiesel
#3 Nikki And Brie Bella
Known to WWE fans as The Bella Twins, Nikki and Brie Garcia became two of the most recognizable faces of the women’s wrestling division. Famous for their signature “Twin Magic” maneuver, where they would secretly switch places during a match to gain an advantage, they were central figures in the evolution of women’s wrestling in the company. Both sisters held the Divas Championship, with Nikki’s 301-day reign standing as the longest in the title’s history. After retiring from the ring, they have continued their careers in reality television, podcasting, and as entrepreneurs.
Image source: Walt Disney Television, WWE Vault
#4 Dylan And Cole Sprouse
After becoming household names as the mischievous twins on Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Dylan and Cole Sprouse famously stepped away from the spotlight to attend New York University. They have since returned to the entertainment world, though on distinctly different paths. Cole achieved a new level of fame playing Jughead Jones on the hit series Riverdale, while Dylan has focused on independent films and even opened his own all-mead brewery in Brooklyn.
Image source: WMTV
#5 Oliver And James Phelps
For an entire generation of moviegoers, Oliver and James Phelps are inseparable from their roles as the mischievous Weasley twins, Fred and George, in the Harry Potter films. One of the most surprising facts for fans is that the brothers are not natural redheads and had to dye their brown hair for the entire decade of filming. Since the series ended, they’ve continued to work together, hosting a popular podcast and travel show, and remain beloved ambassadors of the wizarding world.
Image source: Niccolò Caranti, Rob Young
#6 Aaron And Shawn Ashmore
The acting careers of identical twins Aaron and Shawn Ashmore have created a fun, long-running case of mistaken identity for fans. Shawn is widely recognized for his role as Iceman in the X-Men film franchise, while Aaron is best known for playing Jimmy Olsen on the television series Smallville. The brothers have even played twins on screen and occasionally go up for the same roles, with Aaron once joking that he’s still waiting for Shawn to turn down a part so he can get it instead.
Image source: shawnrashmore
#7 Charles And Max Carver
Actors Charles and Max Carver are best known for playing the twin alpha werewolves, Ethan and Aiden, on the MTV series Teen Wolf. They’ve also appeared as the twin sons of Felicity Huffman’s character on Desperate Housewives. One of the most interesting facts about the identical brothers is that they were actually born on different days: Charles was born on July 31st, while Max arrived just seven minutes later, on August 1st.
Image source: Gage Skidmore
#8 Tia And Tamera Mowry
Tia and Tamera Mowry shot to stardom in the 1990s with their hit sitcom Sister, Sister, a show built around their real-life twin dynamic after a chance encounter in a TV studio. The series played on their distinct personalities, a theme that has continued throughout their careers. After the show, they both continued to act, starring together in the Disney Channel movie Twitches and later in their own reality series, Tia & Tamera.
Image source: The Real Daytime
#9 Marcus And Lucas Dobre
Known collectively as the Dobre Twins, Lucas and Marcus have turned their high-energy antics into a massive social media empire. They first gained traction on the now-defunct platform Vine before migrating to YouTube, where they built a huge following with a mix of vlogs, pranks, and elaborate gymnastics stunts. Along with their two older brothers, they form the “Dobre Brothers,” a collaborative channel that has made them some of the most successful and recognizable content creators on the platform.
Image source: marcusdobre and lucas_dobre
#10 Rami And Sami Malek
While Rami Malek is an Oscar-winning actor famous for his roles in Mr. Robot and Bohemian Rhapsody, his identical twin brother, Sami, has pursued a career completely outside of the spotlight as a middle school teacher. Rami has shared a story about how he once used their identical looks to his advantage, stepping in to perform a monologue for Sami’s college class when his brother was struggling with the assignment, successfully earning him the necessary course credit.
Image source: The Graham Norton Show, Access Hollywood
#11 Tristan And Sasha Hemsworth
Born in 2014, fraternal twins Tristan and Sasha are the sons of Marvel superstar Chris Hemsworth and actress Elsa Pataky. While their father is famous for playing a superhero, he’s shared that one of his sons has a surprising preference for a different one. When asked who their favorite superhero was, one of the twins declared his loyalty to Superman, much to the amusement of his on-screen Thor dad.
Image source: chrishemsworth, chrishemsworth
#12 Ashton And Michael Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher has a fraternal twin brother, Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and later underwent a life-saving heart transplant as a teenager. Michael has become a successful public speaker and advocate for organ donation and disability rights, a cause Ashton has also passionately supported. Ashton has often spoken about how his brother’s health challenges have deeply influenced his life and perspective.
Image source: David Shankbone, mkutch
#13 Linda And Leslie Hamilton
In the iconic film Terminator 2: Judgment Day, when the shape-shifting T-1000 mimics Sarah Connor, the filmmakers didn’t need any digital effects for the side-by-side shot. They simply cast Linda Hamilton’s identical twin sister, Leslie. Leslie, who worked as a nurse and had no previous acting experience, was brought in to play her sister’s on-screen double, making for one of the most seamless and memorable special effects of the era.
Image source: Letterman, NeilInPhilly
#14 Nicholas Brendon And Kelly Donovan
During the run of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the show’s writers came up with a storyline where Nicholas Brendon’s character, Xander Harris, gets split into two identical versions of himself. To pull this off, they hired the perfect body double: Brendon’s own identical twin brother, Kelly Donovan. Kelly also served as his brother’s stunt double on the show, making their on-screen collaboration a frequent, though often unnoticed, occurrence.
Image source: NicholasBrendon, Raven Underwood
#15 Noah And Chloe Schnap
Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has a fraternal twin sister named Chloe, and he often shares glimpses of their close sibling bond with his massive social media following. One of the most famous anecdotes he’s shared is about how they’ve celebrated their shared birthday over the years. According to Noah, they have always had to have two separate birthday cakes because they could never agree on a flavor, with Chloe preferring vanilla and him wanting chocolate.
Image source: noahschnapp, noahschnapp
#16 Matt And Ross Duffer
Identical twin brothers Matt and Ross Duffer are the creative masterminds behind the global pop culture phenomenon, Stranger Things. After years of struggling to break into the industry, they created a show that was a love letter to the 1980s films they grew up with, blending sci-fi, horror, and coming-of-age themes. Their pitch was famously rejected by over 15 networks before Netflix finally picked it up, a decision that would lead to one of the streaming service’s most successful and iconic original series.
Image source: WIRED
#17 Tiki And Ronde Barber
For over a decade in the NFL, identical twins Tiki and Ronde Barber were stars on opposite sides of the ball. While Tiki was a record-setting running back racking up yards for the New York Giants, Ronde was a shutdown cornerback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This unique dynamic meant the brothers occasionally had to face each other on the field. Ronde ultimately played his entire 16-year career with the Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl and earning a well-deserved induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Image source: tiki.barber
#18 Gisele And Patricia Bündchen
While Gisele Bündchen became one of the world’s most famous supermodels, her fraternal twin sister, Patrícia, has always been her closest confidante and business partner. The two were born just five minutes apart in Brazil and grew up taking modeling classes together. Patrícia now serves as Gisele’s manager and spokesperson, playing a crucial behind-the-scenes role in her sister’s massively successful career.
Image source: gisele
#19 Laurent And Larry Bourgeois
Professionally known as Les Twins, French dancers Laurent and Larry Bourgeois are self-taught masters of the New Style hip-hop. Their incredible synchronization and unique, fluid movements first gained them viral fame on YouTube before they went on to win the inaugural season of the reality competition World of Dance. Their talent has led them to tour with some of the biggest names in music, most notably serving as the only male dancers on Beyoncé’s “The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour.”
Image source: lestwinson
#20 Max And Emme Muñiz
The birth of fraternal twins Max and Emme in 2008 was a massive media event, with People magazine reportedly paying six million dollars for the exclusive first photos of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s newborns. While both have been largely kept out of the direct spotlight, Emme has already shown a flair for performing, famously joining their mother on stage for a surprise appearance during the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.
Image source: jlo
#21 Laverne Cox And M Lamar
When Laverne Cox’s groundbreaking character on Orange Is the New Black, Sophia Burset, had a flashback to her pre-transition days, the show’s producers found the perfect actor to play the part: her identical twin brother, M Lamar. While Laverne is a famous actress and LGBTQ+ advocate, M Lamar is a renowned composer and avant-garde performance artist in his own right. This unique casting choice allowed for an authentic and powerful portrayal of the character’s backstory.
Image source: Sachyn Mital, M. Lamar Music
#22 Dean And Dan Caten
Identical twins Dean and Dan Caten are the Canadian fashion designers behind the globally recognized luxury brand, Dsquared2. Known for their flamboyant and theatrical runway shows, the brothers moved to Italy in the 1990s to launch their label, which blends American pop culture with sophisticated Italian tailoring. They are famous for their celebrity collaborations and for designing the stage costumes for performers like Madonna and Christina Aguilera.
Image source: Dfisun
#23 Jon And Dan Heder
While Jon Heder became a comedy icon for his role as the awkward and quotable lead in Napoleon Dynamite, his identical twin brother, Dan, works behind the scenes in the entertainment industry. Dan is a visual effects artist who has worked on major blockbuster films, including Avengers: Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy. The brothers have collaborated professionally, with both providing voices for the animated film Monster House.
Image source: hederjon
#24 Chris And Patrick Vörös (Da Vinki Twins)
Identical twins Chris and Patrick Vörös, better known online as the Da Vinki Twins, are Hungarian-Canadian social media personalities who became a viral sensation on TikTok. Their fame exploded from a single video where they enthusiastically answered a question by shouting in unison, “Da Vinki?!” The catchphrase, a mispronunciation of “Da Vinci,” combined with their high-energy, identical appearance, turned them into an instant and highly recognizable internet meme.
Image source: vorostwins
#25 John And Edward Grimes
Known professionally as Jedward, Irish identical twins John and Edward Grimes are famous for their towering, gravity-defying hair and boundless energy. They first shot to fame as contestants on the British reality show The X Factor in 2009. Despite being initially mocked for their limited vocal abilities, their quirky and entertaining performances won over a massive fanbase, allowing them to launch a successful pop career and represent Ireland twice in the Eurovision Song Contest.
Image source: jepicpics
#26 Bill And Tom Kaulitz
As the lead singer and guitarist, respectively, identical twins Bill and Tom Kaulitz are the driving force behind the German rock band Tokio Hotel. In the mid-2000s, they became international superstars, famous for their androgynous glam-rock aesthetic, with Bill’s spiky, black-dyed hair and heavy eyeliner becoming their most iconic look. Tom, on the other hand, was known for his hip-hop-inspired style with dreadlocks and baggy clothes. Today, Tom is also known for his marriage to supermodel Heidi Klum.
Image source: Cupcake_kltz, billkaulitz
#27 Malika And Khadijah Haqq
Frequently seen alongside their best friend Khloé Kardashian, identical twins Malika and Khadijah Haqq have been familiar faces to fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians for years. Beyond their reality television appearances, both sisters have pursued careers in acting, with Malika notably appearing in the 2005 film Sky High. They have leveraged their public profile to build their own brands, often collaborating on various projects.
Image source: Side by Side with Malika & Khadijah
#28 Kenny And Keith Lucas
Identical twins Kenny and Keith Lucas, known professionally as The Lucas Bros, have a uniquely poker-faced and philosophical style of stand-up comedy. Their act often involves them finishing each other’s sentences, a dynamic they’ve translated into their writing and acting careers. After gaining acclaim for their animated series Lucas Bros. Moving Co., they had a major breakthrough with their scene-stealing roles in the Oscar-nominated film Judas and the Black Messiah.
Image source: Agassist
#29 Aaron And Angel Carter
Fraternal twins Aaron and Angel Carter grew up in the spotlight, largely due to the fame of their older brother, Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys. Aaron followed in his brother’s footsteps, launching a successful pop and hip-hop career in the late 90s as a young teen. Angel, on the other hand, pursued a career in modeling. The twins’ lives have been marked by a well-documented and often tumultuous family dynamic.
Image source: angelcharissma
#30 Hunter And Scarlett Johansson
While Scarlett Johansson is one of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars, her fraternal twin brother, Hunter, has dedicated his career to public service and political activism. Though he had a brief acting stint alongside his sister in the film Manny & Lo, he ultimately pursued a different path. Hunter has worked as a community organizer in Manhattan and served as a campaign advisor for President Barack Obama.
Image source: hunterjo, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
#31 Charlotte And Samantha Ronson
Born into a prominent family, fraternal twins Charlotte and Samantha Ronson have both become well-known figures in their respective creative fields. Charlotte is a successful fashion designer, known for her eponymous clothing line that became a favorite among celebrities in the early 2000s. Samantha is a world-famous DJ who has performed at high-profile events globally and gained significant media attention for her relationship with actress Lindsay Lohan.
Image source: samantharonson, businessinsider.com
#32 May And Ruth Bell
Identical twins May and Ruth Bell have taken the high-fashion world by storm, though they are famous for their distinctly different looks. The sisters began their modeling careers together, but it was Ruth’s decision to shave her head for an Alexander McQueen campaign that instantly catapulted her to international fame. This stark contrast (May with her long, flowing hair and Ruth with her signature buzzcut) has made them one of the most recognizable and in-demand sets of twins in the industry.
Image source: ruthnotmay
#33 Kelsey And Baylee Soles
Identical twin models Baylee and Kelsey Soles are known for their striking and unconventional look in the high-fashion industry. Hailing from South Carolina, they got their big break when they were cast in a major campaign for the luxury brand Lanvin. The sisters are also famous for their distinctive pink and blonde hair, a look that has helped them stand out in major runway shows for designers like Saint Laurent and Fendi.
Image source: bayleesoles
#34 Karen And Kate Elson
While both Karen and Kate Elson have had successful careers in the fashion industry, they are known for completely different roles. Karen is an internationally acclaimed supermodel and musician, famous for her fiery red hair and for walking the runways of the world’s top designers. Her fraternal twin sister, Kate, works on the other side of the camera as a respected film director and producer, specializing in fashion films.
Image source: misskarenelson
#35 Cipriana And TK Quann
Identical twins Cipriana and TK Quann are major figures in the worlds of fashion and lifestyle blogging. Cipriana is the co-founder of the popular online publication Urban Bush Babes, a platform that celebrates natural hair and diverse voices. TK is a talented musician and singer who performs under the name TK Wonder. Together, they are celebrated for their incredible sense of style and for championing individuality and self-acceptance.
Image source: ciprianaquann
#36 Lisa And Jessica Origliasso
Identical twins Lisa and Jessica Origliasso are the creative force behind the Australian pop-punk duo The Veronicas. From their debut in the mid-2000s, they became global sensations with their hit single “Untouched,” which was famous for its rapid-fire vocal delivery. The sisters are not only known for their music but also for their distinctive, edgy fashion sense and as outspoken advocates for various social causes.
Image source: theveronicasmusic
#37 Sama And Haya Khadra
Palestinian identical twins Sama and Haya Khadra, known collectively as SIMIHAZE, have become influential figures in the worlds of high fashion and music. After being noticed as street style stars at Paris Fashion Week as teenagers, they have since launched their own successful careers as DJs. They are also famous for their futuristic makeup looks, which led them to create their own beauty line, Simihaze Beauty.
Image source: simihaze
#38 Cailli And Sam Beckerman
Identical twin sisters Cailli and Sam Beckerman are Canadian fashion bloggers who have become famous for their maximalist and outrageously colorful style. Known for their signature bleach-blonde hair and for never dressing alike, they have turned their shared love for over-the-top fashion into a popular blog and a massive social media following. Their playful and eclectic approach to style has made them front-row fixtures at fashion weeks around the world.
Image source: beckermantwins
#39 Daryl And Evan Sabara
Daryl Sabara is most famous for his role as the kid spy Juni Cortez in the popular Spy Kids film franchise. His fraternal twin brother, Evan, is also an actor, though he has primarily worked in voice-over roles for animated projects like The Polar Express and Dinosaur. Daryl is also known for his high-profile marriage to pop star Meghan Trainor.
Image source: darylsabara
#40 Alanis And Wade Morissette
While Alanis Morissette became a global superstar with her groundbreaking album Jagged Little Pill, her fraternal twin brother, Wade, has built a career that combines music, yoga, and therapy. Wade is an accomplished indie-rock musician in his own right, but he is also a well-known yoga instructor and author who advocates for the healing connections between the two disciplines. Alanis even wrote the foreword for one of his books.
Image source: Justin Higuchi, Cleveland Yoga
#41 Tabitha Hodge And Marion Loretta Elwell
Born in 2009 via a surrogate, Marion and Tabitha are the fraternal twin daughters of actress Sarah Jessica Parker and actor Matthew Broderick. From a young age, the girls have been noted for their unique and eclectic fashion sense, often photographed in New York City wearing a mix of vibrant colors, patterns, and accessories. Their mother has said that they have always had strong opinions about what they want to wear and rarely coordinate their outfits.
Image source: sarahjessicaparker, jwbr0derick
#42 Benji And Joel Madden
As the frontman and lead guitarist, identical twins Joel and Benji Madden are the unmistakable core of the pop-punk band Good Charlotte. From their early days with spiky hair and eyeliner, they became defining figures of the early 2000s music scene with massive hits like “Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous.” While still performing with the band, the brothers have also expanded their careers as producers and television personalities, notably serving as coaches on The Voice Australia.
Image source: Alfred Nitsch
#43 Elizabeth And Victoria Lejonhjärta
Swedish-born models Elizabeth and Victoria Lejonhjärta are of Gambian and Swedish descent. They gained international fame after appearing in the music video for Drake’s album Views and were even featured in the album’s booklet. The identical twins had captured the rapper’s attention through their popular Instagram account. In an unusual move, Drake later got tattoos of both of their first names.
Image source: lejonhjerta
#44 Eva And Joy Green
While Eva Green is an internationally recognized actress known for her striking, dark-haired roles in films like Casino Royale, her fraternal twin sister, Joy, has chosen a life far away from the Hollywood spotlight. Joy lives in Normandy, France, where she and her husband raise horses. According to Eva, she and her sister are polar opposites in personality, with Joy being much more down-to-earth and uninterested in the world of acting.
Image source: evagreenweb
#45 Monroe And Moroccan
Named after Marilyn Monroe and the Moroccan-themed room where Nick Cannon proposed, fraternal twins Monroe and Moroccan are the children of pop superstar Mariah Carey. From a young age, the twins, affectionately nicknamed “Roc and Roe,” have been a part of their mother’s world, often appearing on stage with her during her Christmas concerts. Monroe has also dabbled in modeling, appearing in her first brand campaign at the age of 10.
Image source: Raph_PH
#46 Matt And Luke Goss
In the late 1980s, identical twins Matt and Luke Goss were two-thirds of the British boy band Bros, one of the biggest pop acts in the UK. Matt was the lead singer, while Luke was the drummer, and they were famous for their massive teenage fanbase, known as the “Brosettes.” After the band’s dramatic split, Matt went on to a successful solo career with a long-running Las Vegas residency, while Luke transitioned into acting, appearing in films like Blade II and Hellboy II: The Golden Army.
Image source: mattgoss, thelukegoss
#47 Javon And Jayden Walton
Identical twins Javon and Jaden Walton are both rising stars, but in very different arenas. Javon is an actor best known for his intense role as the young delinquent Ashtray on the hit HBO series Euphoria. Jaden, on the other hand, is a promising baseball prospect. Before his acting career took off, Javon was also a highly accomplished athlete, becoming a five-time state champion in boxing and gymnastics.
Image source: onwardwanna
#48 Jenna Bush Hager And Barbara Pierce Bush
As the fraternal twin daughters of President George W. Bush, Jenna and Barbara spent their college years in the unique spotlight of being First Children. Since leaving the White House, both have built successful careers, though in very different fields. Jenna has become a prominent media personality as the co-host of NBC’s Today with Hoda & Jenna. Barbara, on the other hand, has focused on global health, co-founding and serving as board chair of the nonprofit organization Global Health Corps.
Image source: jennabhager
#49 Mo And Hassan Farah
The early lives of British Olympic legend Sir Mo Farah and his twin brother, Hassan, were tragically shaped by the Somali civil war. When they were just eight years old, the family made the difficult decision to send three of their six children, including Mo, to London for a chance at a safer life. Hassan, however, fell ill and had to stay behind, resulting in the brothers being separated for 12 years before they were finally able to reunite.
Image source: gomofarah
#50 Ella And Alexander Clooney
Born into Hollywood royalty in 2017, fraternal twins Ella and Alexander are the children of human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and actor George Clooney. While the couple is famously private about their family life, George has shared humorous anecdotes about his children’s developing personalities. He has joked that his son, Alexander, is a bit of a “thug,” and has also revealed that a major parenting mistake was teaching his Italian-speaking twins a language he and his wife don’t speak themselves.
Image source: CBS Mornings
#51 Giovanni And Marissa Ribisi
Both Giovanni and Marissa Ribisi have carved out successful careers in Hollywood, though their paths have been quite distinct. Giovanni is a well-known character actor, famous for his memorable roles as Phoebe’s quirky brother on Friends and the corporate villain in Avatar. Marissa is also an actress, with roles in films like Dazed and Confused, but she later shifted her focus to fashion, co-founding the Whitley Kros clothing line. The twins also share another unique connection to fame: both have been members of the Church of Scientology.
Image source: marissaribisi
#52 Sir And Rumi Carter
Born in 2017 to music industry titans Beyoncé and Jay-Z, the arrival of fraternal twins Sir and Rumi Carter was a global pop culture event. Their birth was famously announced to the world through an elaborate, art-directed photoshoot posted on Beyoncé’s Instagram. While they are kept largely out of the public spotlight, they have made brief, occasional appearances in their parents’ documentaries and visual albums.
