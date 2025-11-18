This Girl Has Been Cosplaying Since She Was 1, Here Are 21 Of Her New Transformations

by

It’s been a while since Halloween, but for those who love dressing up and transforming into different characters, we’ve prepared a list of adorable cosplay creations by Duda’s Universe.

You may remember our previous post featuring an impressive collection of images showcasing 4-year-old Maria Eduarda from Brazil. At that time, she was transforming into various popular personas inspired by cinema and music icons. Now, the girl who started her cosplay adventure in 2015 is already 8.

Scroll down to see the most recent transformations of Duda and some earlier looks of the girl we’ve not featured before.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1 Vilma From “Scooby-Doo”

This Girl Has Been Cosplaying Since She Was 1, Here Are 21 Of Her New Transformations

Image source: universodaduda

#2 Chihiro Ogino From ” Spirited Away”

This Girl Has Been Cosplaying Since She Was 1, Here Are 21 Of Her New Transformations

Image source: universodaduda

#3 Batman And Joker

This Girl Has Been Cosplaying Since She Was 1, Here Are 21 Of Her New Transformations

Image source: universodaduda

#4 Evelyn Wang From “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

This Girl Has Been Cosplaying Since She Was 1, Here Are 21 Of Her New Transformations

Image source: universodaduda

#5 Jack Torrance From “Shining”

This Girl Has Been Cosplaying Since She Was 1, Here Are 21 Of Her New Transformations

Image source: universodaduda

#6 Martha Nielsen From “Dark”

This Girl Has Been Cosplaying Since She Was 1, Here Are 21 Of Her New Transformations

Image source: universodaduda

#7 Mathilda From “Léon: The Professional”

This Girl Has Been Cosplaying Since She Was 1, Here Are 21 Of Her New Transformations

Image source: universodaduda

#8 Clementine From “Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind”

This Girl Has Been Cosplaying Since She Was 1, Here Are 21 Of Her New Transformations

Image source: universodaduda

#9 Misty From “Pokémon”

This Girl Has Been Cosplaying Since She Was 1, Here Are 21 Of Her New Transformations

Image source: universodaduda

#10 Baby Yoda From “The Mandalorian”

This Girl Has Been Cosplaying Since She Was 1, Here Are 21 Of Her New Transformations

Image source: universodaduda

#11 Martha Nielsen From “Dark”

This Girl Has Been Cosplaying Since She Was 1, Here Are 21 Of Her New Transformations

Image source: universodaduda

#12 Sheila The Thief From “Dungeon And Dragons”

This Girl Has Been Cosplaying Since She Was 1, Here Are 21 Of Her New Transformations

#13 Athena From “Saint Seiya: Knights Of The Zodiac”

This Girl Has Been Cosplaying Since She Was 1, Here Are 21 Of Her New Transformations

#14 Axl Rose From Guns N’ Roses

This Girl Has Been Cosplaying Since She Was 1, Here Are 21 Of Her New Transformations

Image source: universodaduda

#15 Padmé Amidala From “Star Wars”

This Girl Has Been Cosplaying Since She Was 1, Here Are 21 Of Her New Transformations

Image source: universodaduda

#16 Tronco From “Trolls”

This Girl Has Been Cosplaying Since She Was 1, Here Are 21 Of Her New Transformations

Image source: universodaduda

#17 Buttercup From “Powerpuff Girls”

This Girl Has Been Cosplaying Since She Was 1, Here Are 21 Of Her New Transformations

Image source: universodaduda

#18 Jessica From “Jessica Jones”

This Girl Has Been Cosplaying Since She Was 1, Here Are 21 Of Her New Transformations

Image source: universodaduda

#19 X-23 From “Logan”

This Girl Has Been Cosplaying Since She Was 1, Here Are 21 Of Her New Transformations

Image source: universodaduda

#20 Bruce Lee From “Game Of Death”

This Girl Has Been Cosplaying Since She Was 1, Here Are 21 Of Her New Transformations

Image source: universodaduda

#21 Ryan Stone From “Gravity”

This Girl Has Been Cosplaying Since She Was 1, Here Are 21 Of Her New Transformations

Image source: universodaduda

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Watch This Gun Expert Rate These Quick Draw Scenes
3 min read
Jun, 11, 2021
30 ‘Today I Learned’ Facts To Spark Your Curiosity (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Woman Moves Out Of Parents’ Home After They Asked Her To Give Her Space To Brother, They Freak Out
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
I Use Hand Cut Designs And 3D Collage Techniques To Create Unique Leather Bags
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Funny Honda Ads Show Us Why We Should Always Use Original Parts
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Meet The Cast of “American Auto”
3 min read
Dec, 18, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.