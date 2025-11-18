This Girl Has Been Cosplaying Since She Was 1, Here Are 21 Of Her New Transformations

It’s been a while since Halloween, but for those who love dressing up and transforming into different characters, we’ve prepared a list of adorable cosplay creations by Duda’s Universe.
You may remember our previous post featuring an impressive collection of images showcasing 4-year-old Maria Eduarda from Brazil. At that time, she was transforming into various popular personas inspired by cinema and music icons. Now, the girl who started her cosplay adventure in 2015 is already 8.
Scroll down to see the most recent transformations of Duda and some earlier looks of the girl we’ve not featured before.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
#1 Vilma From “Scooby-Doo”
Image source: universodaduda
#2 Chihiro Ogino From ” Spirited Away”
Image source: universodaduda
#3 Batman And Joker
Image source: universodaduda
#4 Evelyn Wang From “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
Image source: universodaduda
#5 Jack Torrance From “Shining”
Image source: universodaduda
#6 Martha Nielsen From “Dark”
Image source: universodaduda
#7 Mathilda From “Léon: The Professional”
Image source: universodaduda
#8 Clementine From “Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind”
Image source: universodaduda
#9 Misty From “Pokémon”
Image source: universodaduda
#10 Baby Yoda From “The Mandalorian”
Image source: universodaduda
#11 Martha Nielsen From “Dark”
Image source: universodaduda
#12 Sheila The Thief From “Dungeon And Dragons”
#13 Athena From “Saint Seiya: Knights Of The Zodiac”
#14 Axl Rose From Guns N’ Roses
Image source: universodaduda
#15 Padmé Amidala From “Star Wars”
Image source: universodaduda
#16 Tronco From “Trolls”
Image source: universodaduda
#17 Buttercup From “Powerpuff Girls”
Image source: universodaduda
#18 Jessica From “Jessica Jones”
Image source: universodaduda
#19 X-23 From “Logan”
Image source: universodaduda
#20 Bruce Lee From “Game Of Death”
Image source: universodaduda
#21 Ryan Stone From “Gravity”
Image source: universodaduda
Follow Us