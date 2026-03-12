Artist Creates Tiny Wearable Versions Of Famous Classical Paintings Using Beads (23 Pics)

Art history usually lives in museums, books, and classroom slideshows, but Stefania Pascov found a way to make it part of everyday life. Through her handmade jewelry project, A Museum You Can Wear, or Muzeul de la Ureche in Romanian, she transforms iconic paintings into miniature beadwork pieces that people can actually wear. From famous masterpieces by Van Gogh, Klimt, Vermeer, and Hokusai to many others, her designs turn recognizable works of art into something playful, detailed, and deeply personal.
What makes Stefania’s creations especially fascinating is the amount of thought and precision that goes into each one. Every design begins as a digital pattern, carefully planned bead by bead to capture the composition, colors, and spirit of the original painting within the limits of tiny glass beads.
Curious to learn more about the idea behind the project and the process of recreating famous paintings in wearable form, we asked Stefania to share more about her work.
#1 Leonardo Da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa”
Image source: Museum You Can Wear – Stefania Pascov
Speaking about what inspired the idea, she said: “I have always been passionate about art, and I wanted to find a way to bring famous paintings into everyday life in a new and playful form. Instead of existing only on museum walls or in books, these artworks become small pieces people can actually wear.”
#2 Edvard Munch’s “The Scream”
Image source: Museum You Can Wear – Stefania Pascov
#3 Johannes Vermeer’s “Girl With A Pearl Earing”
Image source: Museum You Can Wear – Stefania Pascov
Describing how the creative process begins, Stefania explained: “The process behind each design starts digitally. I design the patterns on a tablet, although in my earlier years I worked entirely with pen and paper. Digital tools allow me to experiment much faster with composition, proportions, and color.”
#4 This Handmade Jewelry Project Turns Masterpieces Into Something You Can Wear (20 Pics)
Image source: Museum You Can Wear – Stefania Pascov
#5 Vincent Van Gogh’s Self-Portrait
Image source: Museum You Can Wear – Stefania Pascov
She also explained how she recreates a painting: “First, I decide the final shape and size of the piece. Then I place the original painting into my design workspace and begin recreating it bead by bead using a digital bead library. I carefully select colors that match the painting while also working within the palette available for glass beads. This stage is actually the most time-consuming part of the process, because the design can make or break the final piece.”
#6 Inspired By Pablo Picasso’s Style
Image source: Museum You Can Wear – Stefania Pascov
#7 Vincent Van Gogh’s “Starry Night”
Image source: Museum You Can Wear – Stefania Pascov
Talking about the materials she uses, Stefania noted: “Once the pattern looks right, I gather the beads needed for the piece. Depending on the level of detail and the size of the design, I choose different types of high quality Japanese glass beads. For larger designs, I often use Toho 11/0 beads – 2.2 millimeters, while for smaller and more detailed pieces I prefer Miyuki Delica 11/0 – 1.5 millimeters beads because of their uniform shape and precision.”
#8 Frida Kahlo Broch
Image source: Museum You Can Wear – Stefania Pascov
#9 Johannes Vermeer’s “Girl With A Pearl Earing”
Image source: Museum You Can Wear – Stefania Pascov
Describing the making process itself, she shared: “After that, I start sewing the piece bead by bead according to the digital pattern. Each bead represents a small fragment of the original painting, so the image slowly appears as the work progresses.”
#10 René Magritte “The Son Of Man”
Image source: Museum You Can Wear – Stefania Pascov
#11 Leonardo Da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” Simplified
Image source: Museum You Can Wear – Stefania Pascov
Explaining how the finished jewelry comes together, she added: “Once the beadwork is finished, I add the metal components such as hooks or connectors, and the piece becomes a finished pair of earrings.”
#12 Katsushika Hokusai’s “The Great Wave Off Kanagawa”
Image source: Museum You Can Wear – Stefania Pascov
#13 Gustav Klimt’s “Lady With A Fan”
Image source: Museum You Can Wear – Stefania Pascov
Reflecting on the range of works she has created so far, Stefania said: “Over time, this process allowed me to create hundreds of designs inspired by artists such as Van Gogh, Klimt, Vermeer, or Hokusai.”
#14 Vincent Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers”
Image source: Museum You Can Wear – Stefania Pascov
#15 Gustav Klimt’s “The Kiss”
Image source: Museum You Can Wear – Stefania Pascov
Summing up the goal behind the project, she shared: “The goal of this project is to make art feel more personal and accessible, by turning well-known masterpieces into objects people can carry with them every day.”
#16 Inspired By Claude Monet’s “The Poppy Field Near Argenteuil”
Image source: Museum You Can Wear – Stefania Pascov
#17 Inspired By The Visual Language Of Wassily Kandinsky
Image source: Museum You Can Wear – Stefania Pascov
#18 Vincent Van Gogh’s “Irises”
Image source: Museum You Can Wear – Stefania Pascov
#19 Inspired By Gustav Klimt’s “The Kiss”
Image source: Museum You Can Wear – Stefania Pascov
#20 Sandro Botticelli’s “The Birth Of Venus”
Image source: Museum You Can Wear – Stefania Pascov
#21 Inspired By Claude Monet’s “Water Lilies”
Image source: Museum You Can Wear – Stefania Pascov
#22 Vincent Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers”
Image source: Museum You Can Wear – Stefania Pascov
#23 Inspired By Edgar Degas’ Ballerinas
Image source: Museum You Can Wear – Stefania Pascov
