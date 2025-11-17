20 AI Recreations Of Popular Memes Shown As If They Were Captured Back In Time

It appears that AI has already become a part of many people’s lives. Some AI enthusiasts use it to reimagine popular images and create alternative versions. The same applies to the person behind the AI Dreams Instagram, who recently shared a collection of famous memes placed alongside their recreations, all with a specific 19th-century look.

Bored Panda reached out to the author of the vintage meme recreations to ask a couple of questions about them. We also wanted to know how the creator of AI Dreams started his adventure with AI. We found out that: “I began utilizing artificial intelligence about a year ago when its image-generation capabilities were experiencing exponential improvements. I immediately found it to be an extraordinary tool that allowed me to translate what I had in my mind into visuals.”

#1

Image source: the_ai_dreams

#2

Image source: the_ai_dreams

#3

Image source: the_ai_dreams

#4

Image source: the_ai_dreams

#5

Image source: the_ai_dreams

#6

Image source: the_ai_dreams

#7

Image source: the_ai_dreams

#8

Image source: the_ai_dreams

#9

Image source: the_ai_dreams

#10

Image source: the_ai_dreams

#11

Image source: the_ai_dreams

#12

Image source: the_ai_dreams

#13

Image source: the_ai_dreams

#14

Image source: the_ai_dreams

#15

Image source: the_ai_dreams

#16

Image source: the_ai_dreams

#17

Image source: the_ai_dreams

#18

Image source: the_ai_dreams

#19

Image source: the_ai_dreams

#20

Image source: the_ai_dreams

